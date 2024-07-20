Nagalski

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) has been on my radar for a long time. The name may not be a household name, but the brands definitely are, including some well-established like Guinness, Johnny Walker and Don Julio, and some up-and-comers like Casamigos (known as George Clooney's Tequila) and Aviation Gin (known as Ryan Reynolds' Gin). Somehow I never managed to deep dive into Diageo's financials because I would see its historical Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E) and think that 20 to 25 was too rich - even knowing that a company with those kinds of brands will likely never be cheap. After a significant decline since its recent peak in December 2021 and a current PE of 17, I thought it was time to give it a chance.

This article starts with Market Insights where I'll show some key data about Diageo's brands and Spirit consumer behavior. It then moves on to the main section of Financial Forecast where I discuss the outcomes given the expected revenue growth. I wrap up with a quick discussion of Upcoming Earnings and the last section of Risks & Final Remarks.

Market Insights

Since its divestment of the food business, Diageo has been very active with acquisitions and divestitures, with usually at least one activity of $500M or more in either of these two lines reflected in its Cash Flow since 2013. It's hard to say what was Diageo's organic revenue performance in the past because we can't separate the acquisitions and divestitures very easily. However, if we use data from FY'02 to FY'23, Diageo's revenue grew by 4.4% and net income by 4.6% on a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). That's not very impressive, but the company was still able to double its profit during that period. However, if we use data between FY'23 and FY'16, then CAGR is 6.5%, which is aligned to what the CEO Debra Crew expects for the medium and long-term:

As discussed at our recent Capital Markets Event, over the medium term, we expect to deliver organic net sales growth in the range of 5% to 7%. We expect to deliver sustainable organic operating profit growth broadly in line with organic net sales growth as we increase marketing investment and navigate continued cost inflation in the near term. In the long term, we expect to deliver organic operating profit growth ahead of organic net sales growth.

Overall, I think this range is a bit optimistic. I'll share now some important facts and statistics that either support or weaken the argument that Diageo can grow by more than 5% per year. Internally, it seems Diageo is doing the right moves. The inventory in North-America (NAM) and Latin America & Caribe (LAC) is being worked out and should be mainly resolved when they start FY'25. Their M&A is also very active and intentional in moving their brands up the value chain.

Diageo Spirit Acquisitions and Disposals (Diageo IR)

And what usually happens when you focus more in Premium and Super Premium versus Standard and Value is that Pricing goes up and Volume goes down. The big question, that unfortunately is for anybody's guess, is which one will be higher: the increase in Pricing or the drop in volume.

Net Sales Change by Tier, FY17 to FY23 (Diageo IR)

I think this is very aligned with the recent trend in consumer preference, as it has been widely reported that Millennials and Gen Z give more value to experiences over possession. They are likely to prefer to pay up for a drink of a super premium brand that they can post on social media rather than buy value whiskey or vodka brands to drink regularly. Graph below shows that preference for Liquor has increased compared to Beer, for example.

U.S. Drinkers' Preferred Alcoholic Beverage (Gallup)

But not everything is rosy for Diageo when it comes to the new generation of drinkers. Another survey by Gallup shown below highlights that the percentage of people who drank any kind of alcoholic beverage in the past seven days is down for the cohort of 18 to 34 years old compared to twenty years ago. There is also one scientific study showing the increase of young adults that claim to never drink. Another has data for all European countries showing that the percentage of adults who drink at least once a week is going down.

Decline in Regular Drinking Among Younger Adults (Gallup)

So we end up with a double-edged sword, the same generation that is likely to pay up for drinks and experiences is also consuming less. This is the reason why I think the 5% to 7% revenue growth is actually very challenging. There are still pockets of overperformance in LAC, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Africa, but the U.S. and Europe will likely not contribute significantly to that high-single digit growth. In the next section we'll see the impact that using low-single digit or high-single digit has on Diageo's valuation, but it's important that readers review this data and decide which scenario is more likely.

Financial Forecast

Before sharing my forecast of Diageo's financials, let's review one last piece of evidence. Graph below shows the estimated Revenue in billions of dollars for the alcoholic drinks market between 2018 and 2028 as compiled by Statista. Note that the CAGR between 2024 and 2028 is 5.1%, which means that Diageo's forecast of 5% to 7% revenue growth is above the market. In other words, Diageo anticipates that it can gain market share in the coming years.

Revenue of the alcoholic drinks market worldwide from 2018 to 2028 (Statista)

In our valuation model, let's first review my assumptions and what I believe Diageo is worth using a Revenue CAGR of 4% for the next ten years and a terminal rate of 3%. It's interesting to note that with a discount rate of 8% we arrive at a valuation very close to what Diageo currently has today and using a 6% discount rate we get an amount close to Diageo's peak in December 2021. Diageo hasn't changed much since then, but Interest Rates in the United States, Europe and England have.

P&L and FCF Estimate 10 Years and Total Valuation (in $ Millions) (Author, Diageo IR)

Regarding P&L projections and using Year 1 as Diageo's FY'24, the assumptions aren't very complex. Revenue is growing at 4% CAGR as already mentioned, Gross Margin is fixed at 60%, SG&A grows at 4% CAGR as well, Interest Expense is based on Debt multiplied by Interest Rate, Other Non Operating Income/Expense is impacted by both Interest Income and Financial Hedges so I fixed based on historical data and Taxes uses a 20% Tax Rate.

The fun part starts now because Diageo seems to be a very mature business in a very mature market. It's unlikely that we'll see Diageo significantly growing Revenue or revamping the way it structures its business. The forecast for Free Cash Flow (FCF) and what the company will do with the excess cash and how it will decide in terms of Debt and Capital Ratio is much more uncertain. So let me breakdown each bucket below:

FCF: After Net Income, I modeled Depreciation and Change in Working Capital based on historical data and a CAGR of 2.5%. For Capex, there is a guidance issued by the company on page 6 of its latest Interim Earnings that says that the present level will remain until FY'27 and then revert to a historical percentage of revenue. This is tricky because prior to 2020 Diageo used to spend $800M in Capex (5% of Revenue) and after 2020 has been spending $1.5B which as Revenue grows closer to $30B will also become 5% of Revenue. So to be more on the conservative side, I decided to keep $1.5B in all periods.

Debt to Total Capital: Before jumping to Dividends and Buyback, it's important to ask: what will be Diageo's capital structure? Will it take more or less debt in the future? Since it's a mature company with predictable cash flows, there is a tendency to finance itself more with debt than with equity. To decide, I checked for both Net Debt/EBITDA and Interest Coverage, with a maximum limit of around 3x for Net Debt/EBITDA and minimum of 2x for Interest Coverage. Given that Debt Interest Rate isn't high for Diageo and that its Gross Margin is very high, Interest Coverage was way above the limit I set up, so no issues there. However, Net Debt/EBITDA is around 3x if I keep the proportion of Debt to Total Capital fixed at around 65%, and this is what I chose to keep.

Divestitures/Acquisitions: This is an almost impossible line to forecast, but putting aside any major merger or acquisition, this is what Diageo has been spending lately every year. And it makes sense to believe they will continue to be very active in their portfolio management.

Debt Issued, Dividends and Buybacks: Now that we have forecasted how much FCF Diageo will generate, its preferred Capital Structure of 65% Debt to Total Capital and that Cash & Equivalents will likely be around $1B, it's possible to run scenarios and see which amount of Debt Issuance, Dividends and Buybacks is fit for these characteristics. I arrived at a 2.5% CAGR for Dividends and Buybacks which is shown in the model.

Putting all of this together we can value Diageo in two ways: one through a shareholder return yield and the other through the DCF I calculated. Using the yield first, if my Net Income growth is 3.5% per year, my Dividend Yield is 3.1% and my Buyback is 2.3% of market capitalization, then Diageo's total return for shareholder at a $129 share price is close to 9%. This is good, but if the opportunity to buy a money-market fund yielding 5% with the current interest rates exists, how many have made the choice of not investing in Diageo and preferred to keep the money invested at a low-risk fund?

In the second method, remember that my DCF with a discount rate of 8% arrives almost at Diageo's current valuation and with a 6% discount rate it brings us back to Diageo's peak. When viewing DCF and the shareholder return yield together, then it makes sense that Diageo could see a revaluation once interest rates are cut. Not only Diageo's predictable cash flow becomes more valuable once interest rates decrease, but also the 9% shareholder return yield becomes more interesting for investors that are still capturing the benefit of low-risk investments yielding 5% and won't be able to continue with that approach in the future.

To finalize the Valuation section, let's take a look at what happens with my model if I change Revenue growth from 4% CAGR to 6% CAGR, which is the mid-point of management's estimate. To find a similar equilibrium with Cash & Equivalents flat and a Net Debt/EBITDA of no more than 3x, then I have to change some assumptions like higher Debt Issued, Dividends and Buybacks.

P&L and FCF Estimate 10 Years and Total Valuation (in $ Millions) (Author, Diageo IR)

Now my valuation only converges to current Diageo's market cap at a 9% discount rate and shareholder return yield goes to 12% because Net Income grows at more than 6% CAGR (due to Revenue growing more than expenses). This looks pretty good and shows that investors could have both a decent return with Dividends and Buybacks and also with price appreciation. However, it seems to me that the market isn't buying this higher growth that management is guiding for in the long-term. Investors are still in a "wait and see" mode with Diageo after its recent setbacks.

To sum it up my Valuation section, I believe there are two key questions that investors need to evaluate in order to decide if Diageo is a good investment or not. First, which revenue growth for the short and mid-term is more likely for Diageo? A 4% slightly below market growth or a 6% slightly above market growth? This makes a big difference because at 4% you'll get decent but probably not spectacular returns. If 6%, then we are likely to see not only Diageo appreciating by growing earnings but also by recovering a PE multiple above 20. Second, will interest rates be cut in the short-term and will they really help Diageo? Although I don't enjoy investing in a company that depends on a binary decision that they don't control, I think this one is really important. Investors that sold the company after its peak to capture 5% in safe money-market funds may well come back and revalue the company.

Upcoming Earnings

Diageo is scheduled to report FY'24 earnings on July 30th and management has already guided for a slightly better 2H'24 than its 1H'24. I have modeled Diageo's financials after a weak FY'24, very much in line with what has been shared by the company. However, given the significant slump we saw in LAC during 1H'24, there is a continued fear that there may be one more negative surprise coming from Diageo's earnings in this full year announcement. Although I'm not a fan of market timing, Diageo's share price has been on a steady decline since December 2021 and investors may want to wait until this next earnings release to start a position. If news are positive, then there is some reassurance that the stock may start its long awaited rebound. If news are negative, then maybe it's better to wait a little bit more.

Risks & Final Remarks

The main risks I see on this thesis is that investors need to decide in which future revenue growth they believe. My tendency is to believe more in the 4% rather than the 6% and if you believe more in the 6%, be prepared for any short-term volatility in case positive results don't appear soon. There is also the fact that Diageo will likely benefit from interest rate cuts soon rather than later, so if those are delayed we are likely to not see Diageo's stock price recover in the short-term.

Finally, if I award a Buy rating you'll usually see the disclosure that I own stock in that company. This case is different only because I'm still pondering if I should wait to see 2H'24 results or not. Diageo seems to be an interesting opportunity after this decline and should have a decent return even if growth isn't what management is guiding or interest rates aren't cut. It could see a very impressive return if one or both of those occur.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.