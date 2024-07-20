CEF Weekly Review: Ackman Tees Up Massive CEF

Daniel Grizelj

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the second week of July. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

CEFs had a tremendous week with all sectors finishing in the green, largely as a result of solid early Q3 corporate earnings and a very encouraging CPI print. The last 9 months have seen a great run for the CEF market.

Systematic Income

Discounts on fixed-income CEF sectors tightened further into relatively expensive territory. Equity CEF sectors, in aggregate, remain significantly cheaper.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Bill Ackman is looking to launch a new $25bn CEF - Pershing Square USA. The fund would resemble the company's European fund Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. Specifically, it plans to target 12-15 positions in large-cap North American growth companies. Pershing Square USA will be launched as a perpetual fund - that's in line with the vast majority of the CEF market but unusual in the latest trend of new IPOs being term CEFs.

The fee structure will consist of a 2% management fee - above the 1.5% fee of the European counterpart but without the 16% performance fee. Pershing Square USA will bear the underwriting fees - a common theme in the current market and better than the custom of 5-10 years ago when the fees would come out of the fund's net assets.

Overall, this fund would be a big lift for Ackman. For one, the target amount is more than the $19bn he is currently managing. Two, it would be around 10% of the current CEF market.

Three, there has been an absolute collapse in CEF IPOs from around $15bn in 2021 to two years of net negative numbers. There was a single tiny IPO of around $50mm this year but it was exceeded by exits (i.e. term CEFs terminating, converting to open-end funds etc.).

Bloomberg

Four, one concern for investors is whether it makes sense to put money into the fund at the NAV given it will nearly certainly move out to a large discount (particularly given its perpetual profile), allowing investors to buy it at a significantly lower price. Pershing Square Holdings trades at a 20% discount which is likely where the USA version will settle down as well.

Finally, the fund will have a 2% fee and possibly a performance fee as well. That’s miles above current CEF management fees which tend to be well below 1%. It seems that the focus is on attracting primarily institutional money which makes sense as retail investors are likely to be put off by the fee level and may not know a whole lot about Ackman who is better known in the institutional space.

Market Commentary

After all the hoopla with BlackRock and Saba, the next important step is likely to be the trial over a bylaw that Saba claims restricts its voice at ECAT. Saba is saying that the bylaw, in effect, allows BlackRock to keep its unelected trustees in place indefinitely.

BlackRock asked the judge to throw out the case which was not granted and instead the case will proceed to trial. It seems that BlackRock appointed the board in the first place and, in effect, argues that it is not in violation of regulations even if the board does not come up for reelection. The judge found BlackRock’s argument "not plausible". At the same time the judge said that this case is different from other kinds of bylaws which explicitly prevent shareholders from casting meaningful votes in contested elections. More to come on this fight.