New York Mortgage Trust: The Series G Preferred Shares Are A Turnaround Bet

Summary

  • New York Mortgage Trust is a mREIT focused on agency residential mortgage-backed securities but also holds a 15% pure real estate exposure to multifamily.
  • The Series G 7% fixed-rate preferred shares have significantly outperformed the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in 2024.
  • I expect the outperformance to continue thanks to a solid current yield and ample capital gain potential if operational performance stabilizes.
  • The company delivered a net loss in Q1 2024, but I foresee some of the driving factors to reverse as the Fed cuts rates.
  • The key risk to consider is the poor coverage of preferred dividends by net income ever since the Fed started raising rates in 2022.
Introduction

New York Mortgage Trust's Series G 7% fixed-rate preferred shares (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) have significantly outperformed the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) so far in 2024, delivering a 15% total return against the mid-single-digit gain for the benchmark

I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.

