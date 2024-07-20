Stockernumber2

Introduction

New York Mortgage Trust's Series G 7% fixed-rate preferred shares (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) have significantly outperformed the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) so far in 2024, delivering a 15% total return against the mid-single-digit gain for the benchmark ETF:

I expect the outperformance to continue as the Series G shares trade at a steep discount to par value. While the preferred dividend coverage in recent years has been subpar, to say the least, I would argue that the shift in Fed monetary policy would reverse some of the factors that have contributed to losses in recent quarters. Given the circa 9% current yield and double-digit capital appreciation potential in light of the considerable discount to $25 par value, I think the Series G shares are worth a buy rating.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) is a mREIT focused primarily on single-family mortgage assets which account for 87% of the company's securities portfolio, followed by an 8% exposure to multi-family:

From the presentation slide above we observe the bulk of the exposure (40% of the portfolio) is to agency residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, but also includes more niche areas such as business purpose loans, or BPLs, re-performing loans, or RPLs, non-agency RMBS, and single-family rental properties, or SFR.

From a GAAP perspective, the $1.5 billion stockholders' equity (which includes both common and preferred shares) is levered 4.96 times, while the recourse leverage ratio stands at 1.6, consisting primarily from mark-to-market, or MTM, facilities:

We should note the company holds a $1.15 billion real estate portfolio (on a net basis after depreciation), primarily consisting of multifamily and single-family properties. This allocation accounts for 15% of New York Mortgage Trust's assets.

Preferred dividend coverage

In Q1 2024 the company paid $10.4 million in cumulative preferred dividends which were not covered by quarterly net income as New York Mortgage Trust recorded a $57.9 million loss. Since quarterly earnings for mREITs are extremely volatile due to mark-to-market gains/losses on securities, it makes more sense to observe preferred dividend coverage on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis (which better captures the dynamic change in the valuation of the company's portfolio as interest rates and mortgage spreads change). From this perspective, we find that ever since the Fed started raising interest rates in 2022, the company has been unable to cover preferred dividends from net income:

If we have to find a silver lining, it would be that the company generates positive net interest income, the real estate operation is profitable if we account for depreciation/accounting changes, so absent mark-to-market losses and impairment charges (which at $36.2 million in Q1 2024 were quite significant), New York Mortgage Trust should be able to cover preferred dividends going forward.

Outlook for Fed rates

New York Mortgage Trust will benefit significantly from the much-anticipated pivot in Fed monetary policy. Not only are its mortgage assets likely to appreciate, but its multifamily real estate portfolio is also expected to increase in value. Current futures pricing indicates the Fed is likely to bring rates to 3.75-4.00% in July 2025, 1.5% lower than current levels. Furthermore, in its June 2024 summary of economic projections, Fed officials signaled they expect further cuts post 2025, to a level of about 2.8% in the long term:

Explaining real estate impairment charges of $36.2 million highlighted above, the company noted that they were the result of both lower net operating income and higher cap rates. As the Fed cuts rates over the next few years, I would expect cap rates to move broadly lower. As a result, it is quite likely that some of the impairment charges will be reversed.

Preferred stock comparison

In addition to the Series G preferred shares (NYMTZ) which carry a fixed 7% interest rate on the $25 par value, the company has three other preferred stock series, all of which convert to a floating rate in the next three years. These are the Series D (NYMTN), Series E (NYMTM), and Series F (NYMTL) preferred shares, details for which are shown below:

Preferred stock details (New York Mortgage Trust Form 10-Q for Q1 2024)

As we can tell from the 10-Q snippet above, the Series E is most exposed to Fed policy given its January 2025 fixed-to-floating conversion date, followed by the Series F in October 2026, and finally the Series D in October 2027. I summarize current yields and capital gain potential to the $25 par value in the table below:

Preferred stock series Current yield Capital gain potential Series D (NYMTN) 9.37% 17.1% Series E (NYMTM) 8.24% 4.64% Series F (NYMTL) 8.40% 22.13% Series G (NYMTZ) 9.09% 29.87% Click to enlarge

As is visible from the table above, the Series G shares currently trade at the largest discount to par (hence providing the largest capital upside). Furthermore, they offer the second-best current yield after the Series D shares. Overall given the Fed outlook and the yet-to-stabilize operational performance, I would prefer the preferred stock series with a larger discount to par value. I expect the company's profitability to improve in the next few years, making 8-9% preferred stock financing quite expensive, with preferred stock buybacks quite likely if prices don't increase.

In any case, the Series E preferred shares look quite expensive as the yield will be around 9.6% at the Fed's long-term 2.8% neutral rate - in this scenario, you give up 25% upside potential for a 0.5% higher yield (compared to the Series G).

One last thing to note is that all floating preferred series will suffer in the inevitable recession down the road, with the Fed likely cutting rates below its 2.8% neutral rate. In this scenario, the Series G preferred shares will truly outperform as the 7% coupon will be unaffected by Fed policy.

Preferred coverage by market capitalization

As of the end of Q1 2024, New York Mortgage Trust has $554 million in nominal preferred par value outstanding across its four preferred stock series. With a market capitalization of $625 million, at par value, the preferred shares are covered 1.13 times, which is decent but not stellar given the lackluster net income performance of recent years. The coverage improves when you take into account that all preferred shares trade at a discount to par value. Based on current pricing, cumulative preferred shares are worth $481 million, which improves the market capitalization coverage to 1.30 times.

Finally, New York Mortgage Trust trades at a discount to its $931 million equity value (adjusted for preferred shares at par) which provides an additional layer of safety to preferred shareholders.

Risks

The main risk to highlight is the very poor net income preferred dividend coverage ever since the Fed started raising rates. While I see a path to the coverage improving in the future, a higher-for-longer scenario will put pressure both on the company's mortgage securities portfolio and its multifamily real estate exposure. If you believe in fewer rate cuts than currently forecast by the market, you may want to opt for the Series E preferred shares which will reset to a floating rate early next year.

The other concern some investors may have is that the company has substantial real estate exposure in addition to its main mortgage portfolio, which creates an uncertain dynamic given different accounting treatments (amortized cost for real estate versus fair value for mortgages). As such, if you are looking for a pure-play mREIT, New York Mortgage Trust may not be the company for you.

Conclusion

New York Mortgage Trust did not navigate well the Fed rate hiking cycle of 2022-2023, incurring significant losses over the period. I believe some of the factors that led to the poor performance will reverse as the Fed starts easing policy. This in turn will allow the company to finance itself at more favorable terms, potentially choosing to buy back some of its preferred issues, which currently trade at yields of around 9%. While the current income on all four preferred series is quite attractive, the Series G preferred shares stand out in my opinion since:

they provide the second-highest current yield.

they offer the highest discount to par (high safety).

they offer the largest capital appreciation potential (if operational performance improves).

they offer recession resilience if the Fed cuts rates below its 2.8% neutral rate thanks to the 7% fixed coupon.

As a result, I rank the Series G preferred shares as a buy.

