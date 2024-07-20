Tom Merton/OJO Images via Getty Images

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is a manufacturer of auto parts. The company specializes in locks and automatic door openers.

This article analyzes the company's 3Q24 results and expectations for 4Q24 results. We compare the results to the previous thesis on the company and revisit the valuation.

Summarily, Strattec received price increases from customers, which helped it offset some of the cost increases of the late pandemic. However, as usual in the industry, other costs started to rise, in this case, Mexican factory worker wages. The result has been that the margin improvement was short-lived. The chances for margins to improve in Q4 are low. The valuation of the company continues to be elevated from a long-term perspective, and a speculative position is less interesting than last quarter, given the deterioration in margin prospects.

Thesis recap

Strattec sets long-term contracts for a specific design, which makes revenues relatively predictable, and then suffers from volatile gross and operating margins as costs (especially labor and raw materials like Zinc) move. Over time, Strattec gets price increases for these costs, and the margin cycle starts again. However, given Strattec is a manufacturer without high competitive advantages, its long-term margins are consistently shrinking, and each positive cycle is shorter than the one before.

Data by YCharts

The last article covered some changes in the company's leadership and strategy. The company appointed two directors from its largest shareholder, GAMCO, and changed its Chairman. Last year, the company also sold its JV in China and India to concentrate more on North American operations.

The third quarter confirms the trend

Strattec's third quarter saw a significant revenue increase, of almost 10% both on a quarter YoY and 9M24 YoY basis. The majority of that improvement came not from more units but from higher prices, thanks to contracts. In total, of the close to $35 million YoY for 9M24, $25 million came from pricing. Out of these $25 million, approximately $13 million is considered 'ongoing' by the company. I take this last definition to mean they are not related to input prices and are therefore not reversible in the future.

However, when we look at the company's QoQ or YoY gross margins, they deteriorated.

Data by YCharts

The image below shows the reason for the deterioration. Material costs did not increase much, less than 5% (in line with the company indicated growth in volumes). However, labor costs increased significantly. There are two reasons for this. First, the Mexican peso continues to strengthen against the dollar, making Mexican labor more expensive. Second, Mexico's government mandated 20% minimum wage increases starting January 2024.

STRT components of CoGS (STRT 3Q24 10-Q)

It is unclear whether the labor cost increases can be passed to customers. Contracts may only consider the increase in raw material inputs. In any way, the situation of the third quarter confirms the thesis that Strattec's positive cycles are each shorter than the one before.

Future and valuation

Auto sales flat to down: One of the long-term drivers of Strattec's growth has been sales of vehicles in the US. Unfortunately, the latest data shows a deterioration vis a vis last year. This is not a good sign for 4Q and FY25 revenues.

Data by YCharts

Challenged margins: On the margin front, the Mexican wage increases are permanent. The Mexican pesos depreciated a little against the USD in June, but the movement is still not enough to generate a meaningful improvement compared to 2023, not even mention 2022 or before. With the input price increases already applied, it seems difficult that Strattec will be able to increase margins in the near future.

Data by YCharts

Strategic changes potential: As a continuation of the strategic changes in the Board, Chairman seat and JV allocation last year, Strattec changed its CEO in June. This signals movement in the company, and although given the lack of earning calls there is not too much clarity on strategic objectives, we may see changes in the mid-term.

Valuation still unattractive: The company's stock is down 10% since the last article on Strattec. The company's EV is close to $130 million. Compared to cycle average operating income of $12 million (or NOPAT of $9 million), this represents an EV/NOPAT of 14.5x. This multiple seems high for a company that is very challenged on the margin side.

Data by YCharts

Speculation not attractive: In the last article, I considered the potential of a speculative Buy considering the improvement in margins and strategic changes. However, with flat US auto sales, and headwinds on the margin front, an improvement in margins does not seem very possible now. In this respect, I prefer to wait for FY24 results and definitions before reconsidering.

For the above reasons, I continue to consider Strattec a Hold.