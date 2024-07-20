Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

According to an insight from Piper Sandler, AI growth has been slowing in multiple areas. Despite this industry wide trend, Piper Sandler labeled Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) as one of their “high conviction ideas'' in enterprise software. With this, I believe the company is well-positioned to continue to ride the AI wave and withstand any potential slowdowns. While Oracle has faced setbacks regarding the fallout with the xAI deal, I am confident the company's database technology will excel.

I believe that one of the largest factors contributing to Oracle's strength is their partnerships. In my opinion, the biggest one is with OpenAI, which was just announced in June during their most recent earnings call. To briefly summarize, this partnership leverages Oracle's vast database technologies and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in order to further grow OpenAI’s models. I will expand on this partnership further in the article. The significance of this partnership with OpenAI cannot be overstated, as I think this deal will be the bedrock for future AI-related collaborations, providing Oracle with a pathway to secure additional high-profile partnerships and contracts.

With these partnerships, Oracle's growth metrics are promising. The company's revenue growth rate is conservatively projected to be 8.74% year over year, which is a large premium over the sector median of 6.77%​​. However, Oracle's forward P/E GAAP ratio, is only slightly higher than the sector median. Given the company’s EPS estimates and their recent partnerships, I think this allows for considerable room for upward revaluation.

Taking into consideration the partnerships with OpenAI and their current valuation state, I think Oracle is likely to deliver promising results to investors. With this, I still believe Oracle is a buy.

Why I’m Doing Follow Up Coverage

I last covered Oracle in April. Since then the company has reported earnings.

While last quarter's earnings report for Oracle was middle of the road, with the company missing some key estimates, the company showed that it's laying the bedrock to be the core of an AI future with key partnerships that show the company is set up for growth. Despite the middle of the road earnings performance that would normally cause shares to drop, the opposite seemed to happen for Oracle, which I think is largely due to their strategic partnership with OpenAI​ they announced in June.

With this I’m concerned about an AI slowdown, especially considering other AI competitors are beginning to feel slower adoption pressure. For instance, earlier this month I covered MongoDB (MDB), and discussed how they struggled to meet growth expectations in the AI market. Despite industry-wide challenges, Oracle's history of successfully producing acceptable results through different market cycles gives me confidence in their ability to weather the current slowdown.

This follow-up coverage aims to illustrate how Oracle is positioned to outperform and mitigate the impacts of a potential AI spending slowdown.

OpenAI Deal Is The Bedrock

While the OpenAI deal is just part of the Oracle pipeline (a total of $12 billion in AI contracts were signed last quarter) I believe the OpenAI deal represents a foundational milestone for Oracle’s future in the AI market. This partnership significantly enhances the credibility of Oracle's database technology and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), providing a robust and scalable platform for AI applications, such as ones by OpenAI.

This partnership with OpenAI is within the OCI unit, which has been performing well. This unit is the future of the company

Revenue Results (Oracle)

Seen above, it’s clear that their cloud service division is leading the company in growth (and this is before many of these $12 billion contracts officially start and begin generating billings for the company. It is also important to note that the cloud service contributes a significant portion of the company's revenue. Once these partnerships fully roll out, which I am confident they will, Oracle’s revenue will see amazing results. Growth may accelerate from here, contrary to other parts of the AI market.

The significance of the OpenAI deal extends beyond immediate benefits. It sets a precedent for future AI collaborations, showcasing Oracle's capability to attract and sustain high-profile partnerships. Oracle also closed a similar partnership with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) this quarter.

Catz stated on the earnings call:

I'm pleased to announce that we've signed another multi-cloud partnership this time with Google. OCI and Google Cloud Network interconnect is available immediately in 10 regions, and we will be live with Oracle database at Google Cloud in September, where customers can get direct access to Oracle Database Services running on OCI, deployed in Google Cloud data centers -Q4 2024 earnings call.

They are becoming the bedrock for AI databases with 2 of the major foundation models being hosted with them. This is big. In a lot of ways they’re becoming a software layer Nvidia (NVDA). Companies cannot build the future of AI without them.

It is clear that OpenAI has high expectations from this partnership, as the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman stated:

We are delighted to be working with Microsoft and Oracle. OCI will extend Azure’s platform and enable OpenAI to continue to scale

When asked about the projects beginning from their upcoming partnership with OpenAI Larry Ellison, Oracle CTO, stated during the earnings call:

...well, we are building a very, very large data center, very big about half of a huge data center -Q4 2024 earnings call.

As this partnership expands, I think we will see other companies look to work with Oracle. Open AI is setting the industry pace for methods and technology stack. In fact we’re seeing this already:

Like many others, OpenAI chose OCI because it is the world's fastest and most cost-effective AI infrastructure. In total, we signed over 30 AI contracts for over $12 billion this quarter, and nearly $17 billion this year - Q4 2024 earnings call.

Some examples of this include Palantir, who is working with Oracle to create and distribute mission-critical AI technology to companies and governments globally (I wrote about this in April). In addition, Oracle has also teamed up with Huntsville Hospital Health System (HHHS), who recently signed a 10 year extension. This partnership entails positioning Oracle Healthcare as the primary healthcare enterprise partner within the designated region. Significant progress has already been made, demonstrated in February of this year by the first HHHS Oracle Health facility expansion.

Valuation

Oracle’s financial metrics and valuation also reveal a promising outlook. As I mentioned above, Oracle's forward revenue growth is projected to be 8.74%, which is 29.12% higher than the sector median of 6.77%​​.

However, despite their growth metrics, other areas of the valuation remain relatively modest compared to their sector peers. The forward P/E (GAAP) ratio for Oracle is 31.55, only slightly above the sector median of 30.44​. Considering Oracle’s growth prospects to their forward P/E, I believe this valuation appears conservative. Typically, companies with such strong growth potential are valued at a premium, thus meaning it is likely there is considerable room for upward rerating on shares.

Given this, I think the forward P/E ratio should be at least 50% premium to their sector median. My additional reasoning behind this stems from their strong EPS growth. Oracle’s, EPS estimates can be seen below.

Oracle EPS Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Continuing all the way until February of 2027, estimates have EPS growth set in the double digits. This is incredible compounding.

With this, their diluted EPS growth for the current year over year cycle is 20.85%, 1,237.50% higher than the sector median.

Taking this into consideration with my conclusion that the forward P/E ratio should be at least 50% premium to the sector median, we should see the FWD GAAP P/E ratio increase from 31.55 to at least 45.66. This would cause shares to move higher by about 44.7%. While this may feel like a high forward P/E the company's impressive EPS growth means this would become reasonable in just a few years.

Risks

Even with Oracle’s strong positioning and recent partnerships, it's not a risk-free play. One of the most immediate risks is the loss of significant deals, such as the recent fallout with xAI. Oracle shares dipped early last week following reports that their potential server deal with xAI fell apart. This deal was valued at up to $10 billion and involved renting out specialized Nvidia AI chips to xAI for building a supercomputer​​. The cancellation of more high-profile deals such as this one could negatively impact Oracle’s revenue projections and market sentiment. However, this is a one off case due to how Elon Musk wants to control his IT infrastructure on premise. Smaller companies (and ones with founders who believe in a cloud-based AI solution vs. on prem) will need to still use Oracle’s database services through OCI.

Competition within the AI and cloud infrastructure space of course also always poses a significant risk. However, some of Oracle’s products for the AI revolution seem to be beating the competition. During the most recent earnings call, Catz stated:

...we continue to expand our work helping companies use our cloud applications portfolio to reinvent their businesses. As an example, a very large enterprise tech company signed a contract in Q4 for over $600 million where we will be helping them transform their operations with Fusion to enable them to become more agile, faster growing, and more profitable. May I say in the process, we will replace out many of our competitors product. - Q4 earnings call

As I mentioned in the title and in the start of this article, the AI market is likely slowing (see the MongoDB research). Despite this, Oracle seems to be bucking this trend due to the strength of their database offerings from their OCI.

Bottom Line

Despite overall AI slowdown concerns held by some analysts (Piper Sandler), I believe Oracle remains a compelling investment opportunity. The company's strategic partnerships, particularly with OpenAI, position them well to leverage emerging opportunities in the AI and cloud infrastructure sectors. Their financial metrics, including strong revenue and EPS growth projections, allow for high upside potential. While of course there are risks such as competitive pressures, and potential deal losses, Oracle’s proven track record leaves me confident they will be able to mitigate these struggles. I believe Oracle continues to be a buy.