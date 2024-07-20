Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 21

Jul. 20, 2024 7:04 AM ETALB, CBU, DUK, GCBC, GS, MBWM, MS, NNN, PPG, RF, STT, UNP, LOW, ATR, LKFN, MMC, RY, COST, CSWI, FAST, J, PFE, PNM, UNB, UNM, HBCP, HIFS, A, AFG, ALG, APOG, BNS, CM, CMCSA, CSCO, DG, DHR, DOX, ERIE, FBNC, HUM, IEX, INGR, JOUT, NYT, OGE, ORCL, SSD, SWBI, SYY, WLY, RF.PR.C, BNS:CA, RY:CA, CM:CA, MSTLW5 Comments
Justin Law profile picture
Justin Law
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

This article was written by

Justin Law profile picture
Justin Law
19.18K Followers

Justin Law has a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and has earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. He applies his knowledge to deep value and dividend paying stocks.

Justin is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he curates the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts teaching individuals how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE, CMCSA, CSCO, DOX, SYY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALB--
Albemarle Corporation
CBU--
Community Financial System, Inc.
DUK--
Duke Energy Corporation
GCBC--
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
GS--
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News