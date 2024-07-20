Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 21

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
9/13
|
10/1
|
0.4
|
0.405
|
1.25%
|
1.76%
|
30
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
9/13
|
10/10
|
0.45
|
0.46
|
2.22%
|
3.14%
|
33
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
8/16
|
9/16
|
1.025
|
1.045
|
1.95%
|
3.91%
|
20
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/15
|
8/30
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
12.50%
|
1.06%
|
11
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
8/30
|
9/27
|
2.75
|
3
|
9.09%
|
2.47%
|
14
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
9/6
|
9/18
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
2.86%
|
3.00%
|
13
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
7/31
|
8/15
|
0.85
|
0.925
|
8.82%
|
3.62%
|
11
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
7/31
|
8/15
|
0.565
|
0.58
|
2.65%
|
5.03%
|
35
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
8/12
|
9/12
|
0.65
|
0.68
|
4.62%
|
2.12%
|
53
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
9/3
|
10/1
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
4.17%
|
4.53%
|
12
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
10/1
|
10/11
|
0.69
|
0.76
|
10.14%
|
3.60%
|
14
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
8/30
|
9/30
|
1.3
|
1.34
|
3.08%
|
2.21%
|
18
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 22 (Ex-Div 7/23)
None
Tuesday Jul 23 (Ex-Div 7/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
8/7
|
1.15
|
238.52
|
1.93%
|
62
Wednesday Jul 24 (Ex-Div 7/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
8/15
|
0.45
|
145.94
|
1.23%
|
31
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
8/5
|
0.48
|
67.73
|
2.83%
|
13
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
8/15
|
0.815
|
216.75
|
1.50%
|
15
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
8/23
|
1.42 CAD
|
111.13
|
3.73%
|
9
Thursday Jul 25 (Ex-Div 7/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
8/9
|
1.16
|
838.13
|
0.55%
|
21
|
CSW Industrials, Inc.
|
(CSWI)
|
8/9
|
0.21
|
284.34
|
0.30%
|
6
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
8/23
|
0.39
|
67.89
|
2.30%
|
25
|
Jacobs Solutions Inc.
|
(J)
|
8/23
|
0.29
|
147.89
|
0.78%
|
6
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
9/3
|
0.42
|
29.97
|
5.61%
|
14
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
8/9
|
0.3875
|
39.77
|
3.90%
|
13
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
8/1
|
0.36
|
24.9
|
5.78%
|
11
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
8/16
|
0.42
|
53.55
|
3.14%
|
16
Friday Jul 26 (Ex-Div 7/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
8/9
|
0.25
|
41.85
|
2.39%
|
10
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
8/7
|
0.63
|
215.01
|
1.17%
|
16
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
7/24
|
0.236
|
0.7%
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
7/25
|
0.71
|
2.3%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
7/29
|
0.26
|
0.6%
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
7/25
|
0.25
|
1.6%
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
7/29
|
1.06 CAD
|
6.6%
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
7/29
|
0.9 CAD
|
5.3%
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
7/24
|
0.31
|
3.1%
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
7/24
|
0.4
|
3.4%
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
7/23
|
0.59
|
1.9%
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
7/26
|
0.27
|
0.4%
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
7/26
|
0.479
|
2.3%
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
7/23
|
1.275
|
1.4%
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
7/25
|
0.22
|
2.3%
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
7/26
|
0.885
|
0.9%
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
7/26
|
0.69
|
1.4%
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
7/23
|
0.78
|
2.6%
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
7/25
|
0.33
|
3.5%
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
7/25
|
0.13
|
1.0%
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
7/26
|
0.4182
|
4.5%
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
7/25
|
0.4
|
1.2%
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
7/25
|
0.28
|
0.6%
|
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
|
(SWBI)
|
7/25
|
0.13
|
3.4%
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
7/26
|
0.51
|
2.8%
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
7/25
|
0.3525
|
3.0%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!