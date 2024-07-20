India Joins Local EM Debt Indices

Jul. 20, 2024 7:10 AM ETEMB
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • At the end of June, Indian government bonds joined J.P. Morgan’s GBI-EM suite of local currency indices in the most significant reconstitution since China’s inclusion in 2020.
  • India’s strong GDP growth has made it a standout in the global economy.
  • India’s advancements in digital technology have driven impressive levels of financial inclusion.
  • Foreign bond investors and rating agencies will continue to monitor for signs of progress in achieving the government’s stated goals to narrow its fiscal deficit in coming years.

India and Magnifying glass

Yuji Sakai

India’s inclusion in the J.P. Morgan’s GBI-EM suite of local currency indices could potentially open the door to more foreign investment and support for the country’s economic progress.

At the end of June, Indian government bonds joined J.P. Morgan’s

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.06K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News