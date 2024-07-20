alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Buy Rating Re-Affirmed for Skeena Resources Limited

This analysis recommends another “Buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) (TSX:SKE:CA), a Vancouver, Canada-based explorer and developer of precious metals properties seeking to revitalize the Eskay Creek and Snip gold mines projects, which are located in the Tahltan Territory of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. These two mines have produced precious metals in the past, and Eskay Creek, which is the most advanced project, is the crown jewel of the company's portfolio.

Hereinafter, Skeena Resources Limited is referred to simply as “Skeena”.

The previous analysts also gave a “Buy” recommendation as this stock was seen as a winner as Skeena shares listed on the North American exchange are strongly associated with the promising uptrend in gold prices. Gold is enjoying renewed interest among investors due to its safe-haven properties, offering protection against increased risk of portfolio underperformance in a very challenging global environment. In response to rising inflation and geopolitical threats, governments and leading monetary authorities are taking actions that could, unfortunately, have undesirable consequences for investors. Their necessity may be to crack down on the globalization of markets in retaliation for Russia's illegal war in Ukraine, as well as China's potential dumping by “exporting goods at artificially low prices” to Western markets. As for the restrictive monetary policy, it aims to cause a slowdown in the economy to bring inflation back to the medium-term target of 2%.

Eskay Creek's intriguing growth prospects, as also highlighted in the previous article, fuel the strong market association with rising gold prices and were recently boosted by the “US$750 million project financing package” with Orion Resource Partners (or "Orion") announced on June 24.

The Financing Package with Orion: A Boost to Eskay Creek

The idea was floated in the previous article. Skeena was seen as likely looking for financing solutions differently structured to circumvent the banks' credit crunch on the signal from the central bank with the rate hike policy in the fight against high inflation. After the regional banking crisis in the spring of 2023, the credit conditions were tightened even further. The $750 million financing package for Eskay Creek will give the project a big boost to move forward. Given this important turning point in the Eskay Creek pipeline, the stock market can only react positively. After the sharp price drop with the start of the Fed's restrictive policy in March 2022, the project financing package has paved the way for a stock price trend back to a positive mode, supported by a bright outlook for gold prices.

As expected, bullish gold combined with the activity aimed at committing funds to Eskay Creek, gaining momentum on the attractiveness profile of the future gold mining project, has been very positive for the share price.

How Shares of Skeena Fared in the Stock Market Since the Last Rating

At the time of writing, Skeena's shares have thus increased by ≈33.7% under the symbol SKE on the NYSE market or ≈33.11% under the symbol SKE:CA on the Toronto Stock Exchange since the last article. As a benchmark for the entire North American stock market, the S&P 500 change has returned ≈+9.

The outlook for Eskay Creek under the project financing package with Orion reinforced the positive correlation between the rise in Skeena’s share price and bullish sentiment regarding the gold price, signaling increased market confidence in the viability of the project also in terms of its profitability and "de-risking" (risk mitigation). Extra fuel for Skeena to fire on all cylinders.

Not only its industry of mining companies, but Skeena outperformed the overall market, as did even the top tech stock amid the AI ​​hype: Interviewed by Kitco.com on June 28, John Hathaway Senior Portfolio Manager for Sprott Asset Management said: “Mining stocks lagged in a top-heavy stock market very concentrated in a handful of technologies.” While gold companies also later continued to perform in line with John Hathaway's June 28 statistics, Skeena shares were instead the group's black sheep in a positive way. Their uptrend rose away from VanEck Gold Miners ET (GDX) and now they are close to the best US technology stock of the past year, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). For the April 29, 2024, to July 18 period, GDX rose 11%, while NVDA rose 33.2%. GDX is the benchmark for listed equities in gold companies on North American stock markets.

How Gold Prices Helped Skeena: Bullish Catalysts

As for gold bullishness, shares of Skeena were helped by the following upside catalysts:

Gold had a sustained rally in May, “hitting a new record high on May 20” after earlier ones, driven by Chinese investors flocking to the safe havens, but also renewed interest rate cut expectations on favorable US inflation data acted as a driving factor. Chinese investors sought protection for their cash from two major issues that appeared very risky to them: the country's persistently weak property market, which SP Angel analysts said posed a threat to the Chinese yuan and local equities, and the risk represented by high levels of US debt stressed by the hawkish Fed signaling recession. On the latter, Chinese investors sold US Treasuries “as they worked to reduce their US dollar reserves” in bulk, according to Robert Crayfourd and Keith Watson, co-managers of the CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income fund, and with the proceeds bought physical gold since October 2022, a few months later the US Federal Reserve started raising interest rates to curb galloping inflation in March 2022.

Although the gold price remarkably had a “third consecutive quarterly gain” on June 28, 2024, “on hopes that the central bank could cut interest rates in September”, the impetus for a sustained, long-term rise would come from other factors. John Hathaway predicted gold prices up at the $3,000/oz level next year thanks to robust safe-haven demand in a difficult economic and geopolitical environment. These factors have already allowed gold to complete part of the journey towards John Hathaway’s next year price forecast, pushing gold up from the XAUUSD:CUR gold spot price of $2,325.71 on June 28, 2024, to $2,457.22/oz on the time of this writing.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in September continued to make the rise in the gold price more fluid in early July, but, as also suggested by analysts at ING Groep N.V. (ING) (OTCPK:INGVF), if “gold's record-breaking rally” goes all the way through this year it will be due to global geopolitical concerns and the macroeconomic landscape fueling safe haven demand.

The Outlook For Gold Price

Besides John Hathaway’s next year price forecast of $3,000/oz BMI, a subsidiary of Fitch Solutions, expects “gold prices to remain elevated in the coming years compared to pre-COVID-19 levels,” when an ounce exchanged hands at a price below $1,600.

Other gold market analysts argue that the above factors could drive the gold price to even touch $3,000/oz in the coming years.

The Financing Package with Orion: Purchase of Common Stocks of Skeena, Gold Stream, and Senior Secured Loans

Thus, Skeena secured a financing package totaling US$750 million (or ≈ C$1 billion) with Orion to turn Skeena's 100%-owned Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project into an operational gold-producing mine, starting by the first half of 2027.

The financing package includes,

Orion's commitment to purchase $100 million of Skeena common stock, leading to Orion owning less than 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of Skeena.

Skeena will receive $200 million by selling to Orion, 10.55% of the payable gold produced from the Eskay Creek mine. Skeena has the option to reduce the Stream percentage by 66.67% repaying Orion the pro-rata amount within 12 years of project completion.

In addition, US$350 million of the committed capital will be provided from a senior loan with a term of 5.75 years from the first drawing of funds. Plus, the option, if necessary to cover unexpected or unplanned expenses, to have another amount of US$100 million as a “cost contingency facility” with the same standby terms as the aforementioned senior secured loan. The cost of the senior secured loan should be an interest rate of 8% or slightly less per annum at current capital market costs based on a 3-month US dollar SOFR (minimum 1.5%) plus a 7.75% margin coupon including fees, zero termination fees and an original issue discount (or “OID”) of 2%.

These financial resources add to the total cash and short-term investments of CAD 60.4 million (≈44.6 million) as of 30 March 2024. Not all of the amounts will be used for the Eskay Creek project, but a portion will be used to repay a CAD$24 million (≈ US$17.5 million) debenture, which is recorded in the balance sheet at fair value as of March 30, 2024. Otherwise, it will expire in December 2028, but the amount, including accrued interest to the principal, will be ≈ CAD$35.4 million (≈ US$26 million). The debenture stems from the issuance of a 7% unsecured convertible bond as part of a financing package that Skeena entered into with Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) (FNV:CA) on December 18, 2023. The financial instrument included ≈US$56 million proceeds from the sale of a 1% net return on the smelter at Eskay Creek, but this burden “will have little impact on margins,” said Walter Coles, CEO of Skeena, given continued supportive gold prices.

Excluding the "cost contingency facility", US$17.5 million to repay the aforementioned debenture this year and 2% OID on the senior secured loan, this available amount is approximately US$625 million (approximately C$855.5 million). Without taking cash availability into account, it eclipses Eskay's estimated pre-production investment (even including US$36 million (C$49 million) contingencies) of ≈ US$521 million (C$713 million). The package further “de-risks” the Eskay Creek gold-silver project by promoting the company's alignment with the interests of the stakeholders. In addition to the "optionality and flexibility" that scores incredibly well in the current difficult environment due to tight credit conditions, the loan is also poised to reap the future benefits of borrowing becoming cheaper once the Fed begins to lower interest rates.

Eskay Creek: Future Production, Costs, IRR, and Payback

Eskay's estimated pre-production investment is according to a 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study, which also indicates a 43% IRR (“Internal Rate of Return”) and a 1.2-year payback period after the gold mine starts producing ounces of gold equivalent (or AuEq oz) for 12 years (LOM or "Life of Mine") at a rate of 320,000 AuEq oz per year. Production could peak at 450,000 AuEq oz per year in the first five years or be approximately 370,000 AuEq oz per year over the first ten years, thus higher compared to the annual LOM average.

Skeena Resources Limited: Company Presentation

Production will be possible from a precious metal resource basin containing 39.8 million tonnes of AuEq mineral at a grade of 3.6 g/t in proved and probable mineral reserves. Based on the silver-to-gold rate of 82.8 silver ounces versus 1 ounce of gold at current spot market prices, Eskay Creek will be approximately 77% gold revenue and 23% silver revenue.

On silver prices expected in the future:

Michael Widmer, an analyst at Bank of America Corporation (BAC), said last month that he believes further bullish sentiment will drive the price of silver per ounce higher in the second half of 2024, in 2025, and 2026. The price will average $35/oz in two years compared to the Silver Spot Price (XAGUSD:CUR) of $29.26/oz at the time of writing, adding to the 23% YTD gain.

About upside catalysts for silver: According to a Silver Institute survey recently reported thanks to Metals Focus, a structural market deficit for four years in a row due to the solar hype in China is expected to provide enormous support to the price per ounce.

“The future is bright for silver with respect to its use in green energy transition,” according to Michale DiRienzo, President and CEO of The Silver Institute.”

The All-In Sustaining Cost per ounce sold (AISC/oz.) does not remain the same throughout the life of the mine and tends to increase towards the end of operations, but the estimates say it will be around US$500-650oz. in the first six years, which is a very competitive cost in the global mining industry: Eskay Creek will be located in North America, and North American mining companies are dealing with significant rise in AISCs: the average AISC/oz was $1,522 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The industry could argue that it is currently suffering from price inflation pressures and harsh working conditions, but the fact is that the average AISC/oz for North America is the highest in the world and has been increasing since 2017. One word we would like to spend on the after-tax IRR and after-tax payback period for Eskay Creek. And it is that these metrics are attractive compared to many gold mining projects we have come across to date. Due to our analysis of mining companies, we have noticed that the most robust financial projects usually have an IRR starting from 15% and payback periods of less than 3 years.

Project Further De-Risked by Infrastructure and Well-Known Miners

The project already had a reduced investment risk given the presence of basic infrastructures around the Eskay Creek equivalent gold mine project, which can be seen on the map below. These include the electricity grid and hydroelectric power plants as well as the connection to the sales markets via communication channels due to the presence of other mining companies.

Skeena Resources Limited: Company Presentation

It bodes amazingly well for the Eskay project, further lifting its growth prospects, knowing that in the Skeena's Golden Triangle Land Package, there are other very well-known mine operators:

These mining companies and their mineral interests are:

Newmont Corporation (NEM) (NGT:CA) 70% and Imperial Metals Corporation (OTCPK:IPMLF) (III:CA) 30% interests in the Red Chris Mine, located 17 km southeast of Iskut, British Columbia, Canada. Although it still does not meet the requirements for a Tier 1 asset, British Columbia's Golden Triangle, where the Red Chris mine is located, is a growing Tier 1 district, according to Newmont. For the full year 2024, Newmont indicates that Red Chris is expected to produce 40,000 ounces of consolidated or attributable gold production at a consolidated Cost Applicable to Sale ("CAS") of $1,120/oz. or Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,530/oz.

Newmont Corporation 100% indirect interest in the Brucejack mine located 60 km north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada. Although it still does not meet the requirements for a Tier 1 asset, British Columbia's Golden Triangle, where the Brucejack mine is located, is a growing Tier 1 district, according to Newmont. For the full year 2024, Newmont indicates that Brucejack is expected to produce 310,000 ounces of consolidated or attributable gold production at a consolidated Cost Applicable to Sale ("CAS") of $1,130/oz. or Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,370/oz.

Newmont Corporation 50% and Teck Resources Limited (TECK) (TECK.B:CA) 50% indirect interests in the Galore Creek copper/gold/silver mine located 372 km northwest of Smithers, British Columbia, Canada. The Galore Creek project is not active but is in the “care and maintenance” phase as the team needs to work on environmental and social aspects to obtain the operating permit. Galore Creek Mining Corporation (50:50 partnership between Newmont and Teck Resources) says “Galore Creek is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold-silver deposits” and experts are working to improve the asset's economics and reduce the risk. An updated feasibility study is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) (SEA:CA)'s 100% interest in the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell [KSM] project located 65 km northwest of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada. The 2022 Prefeasibility Study combined with an expansion scenario delineated in the 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment indicates the potential to build a solid, long-term polymetallic production with these characteristics: 33 years of production of one million ounces of gold, plus 178 million pounds of copper and 3 million ounces of silver per year. By applying for “substantially started status” at the end of January 2024, KSM's environmental permit can be extended well beyond July 29, 2026. If approved, it will strengthen the company's commitment to the region, where it has invested C$997 million since Seabridge bought the project in 2001. Located approximately 30 air kilometers from KSM is Seabridge's 100% owned Iskut project, which covers a total area of ​​294 km2. The company has explored high-grade copper-gold porphyry mineralization since 2023 identifying targets that may have placed the team on a district-wide structural trend.

The analysts predict the price of the precious metal will reach new historic levels well beyond the higher case scenario outlined by the "2023 DFS Summary & Sensitivities" presentation. However, with the cost of a significant portion of the Eskay Creek mine package above the 5% rate (5% is the discount rate used to calculate the project's NPV), it is better to be conservative and stick with the baseline scenario.

Skeena Resources Limited: Company Presentation

The base case scenario states that the Eskay Creek precious metal mining project has an after-tax net present value (or “NPV”) of CA$2 billion or CA$18.82/share or ≈US$13.75/share as there are 106.25 million shares outstanding. These valuations are now susceptible to being boosted by the financing package and robust outlook for gold/silver prices, and while the current share price is much lower, demand for Skeena shares is beckoning, leading to upside forces waiting to play out.

Skeena Resources Limited would like to revitalize the Snip metallic property as well, which is also located in the Tahltan Territory of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources completed a mineral resource estimate in 2023 and managed to increase the 2020 estimate by 579,000 ounces of gold. Skeena Resources acquired 100% of Snip in 2017 from Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) (ABX:CA). The mine has historically produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at a grade of approximately 27.5 grams of gold per ton of ore.

The Stock Price: Dip Is Possible, Investors May Want to Wait for It

At the time of writing, shares of Skeena Resources Limited under the ticker SKE are trading at $6.28/share for a market capitalization of $684.09 million. Shares are much closer to the upper limit than the lower limit of the 52-week range of $3.05 to $7.11 and above the MA Ribbon lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

At the time of writing, shares of Skeena Resources Limited under the ticker SKE:CA are trading at CAD$8.61/share for a market capitalization of CAD$938.16 million. Shares are much closer to the upper limit than the lower limit of the 52-week range of CAD$4.20 to CAD$9.69 and above the MA Ribbon lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Stocks are not expensive in light of the promising future, but these price levels are high relative to recent trends and are still in the upper phase of the stock price cycle. But there are some short-term headwinds around the corner potentially leading to lower share prices and the 14-day Relative Strength Indicator (14-day RSI) down-trending around 60 for both stocks suggests that the share price has entered the bearish phase of the cycle.

We could use the same factors that caused a pullback in the price of the precious metals that sent Skeena's stock price down to hit a dip at the end of last month to project another significant drop in the share price.

After hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly in late June 2024, Skeena shares fell and closed sharply lower on June 28. Amid downward pressure on gold as a non-interest-bearing asset, the stock price of Skeena also suffered due to its positive correlation with the metal.

This kind of negative catalyst can already play in the next few days.

In our view, these voices suggesting that a rate cut is possible as early as the July meeting come from people who are a little too brave. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. (C) cite the weakening of the US labor market and a "general downward trend" in inflation as arguments.

But since the labor market does not yet appear to have reached the level of weakness that Citi analysts suggest, and disinflation - as suggested by the surprise rise in US factory prices last week - is yet to be felt throughout the economy, it is easier to imagine interest rates remain at their current levels from the Fed's July meeting than otherwise.

Let's give a quick update on essential labor developments: The 206,000 new nonfarm jobs created in June 2024 represent a fundamental awakening that brought many of us back to reality from the illusion that working conditions were deteriorating the way the Fed wants to cut interest rates, as only 108,000 new jobs were created in April 2024. Also, the US unemployment rate rose from 4% in May 2024 to 4.1% in June 2024, and this is good for the Fed's plan, but the rate is still too far below the long-term average of 5.7% for the US.

People continue to spend money on muscular labor conditions; no doubt they are spending less than before the aggressive Fed with interest rates, but they still do; and apparently, this activity is still sufficient to make inflation persistent, which is returning very slowly to the medium-term target of 2%. And with retail sales coming in stronger than expected last Tuesday, inflationary pressures are still simmering in the heat.

Last week on Friday, July 12, ahead of the release of June retail sales on Tuesday, July 16, the team at Oxford Economics wrote in a note to expect a solid recovery in the underlying control group sales to prove that consumers remain in solid shape, “supported by a labour market that is cooling rather than collapsing and strong household balance sheets.”, according to Yahoo Finance.

Well, on July 16, the U.S. Census Bureau said U.S. retail sales stalled in June from May 2024, but the sales category used to calculate GDP rose 0.9%, the biggest increase since April 2023. With US consumers not showing the desired signs of further weakness, investors and Fed watchers must be less convinced of a rate cut today than they were last week.

Frankly, we have the impression that market participants' estimate of the Fed's next intervention is more influenced by the haste of those who can hardly wait for the first rate cut than by a calm assessment of the situation that normally accompanies rationality.

We believe this new momentum in interest rate cut expectations is destined to lose steam and set the stage for a decline in Skeena stocks’ prices.

Low Trading Volumes

Investors are certainly aware of the disadvantages usually associated with stocks characterized by low daily trading volumes, as Skeena Resources Limited shares on the NYSE and Toronto Stock Exchange also seem to be characterized: over the past 3 months, an average of 360,801 shares have been traded on the NYSE (scroll down to the Trading Data section on this Seeking Alpha page) and 335,256 shares have been traded on the TSX (scroll down to the Trading Data section on this Seeking Alpha page).

Of the total 106.25 million shares outstanding, 71.32 million shares are in the free float, freely tradable on the open market, and institutions own 73.04% of the free float.

Investors must therefore remember that it can be very difficult to bring an oversized position back to the desired volume if circumstances suddenly demand it.

Conclusion

Vancouver, Canada-based Skeena Resources Limited, an explorer and developer of Eskay Creek in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, Canada, driven by a strong positive correlation with precious metals prices, should continue to do well with the strong outlook for gold and silver.

A financially structured package that Skeena obtained with Orion Resource Partners further reduces the risk in the Eskay Creek project, providing optionality and flexibility. Now, the package, which is a significant step forward in the progress of the project, is working to offset the headwinds mentioned in the previous article, which due to the aggressive stance of the Fed on interest rates, had affected the underlying trend in stocks of Skeena.

The hike in the cost of money, since the Fed began raising the federal funds rate to curb increased inflation, had spread a general pessimistic mood likely on the chances that Eskay could be successfully brought to completion for the construction of a mine.

Now, given the rosy outlook for this company amid bullish gold/silver and renewed optimism at Eskay Creek, investors may want to consider Skeena Resources Limited for a Buy rating. However, with shares trading high compared to recent trends and the possibility of a significantly lower share price, investors may also want to wait a bit to implement the Buy rating.