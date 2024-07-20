Katrina Wittkamp

Dear subscribers,

It's time for an update on a REIT that I've written a few times about, but that hasn't yet "popped". This doesn't exactly bother me (not a surprise, if you follow my work, patience is something I try to cultivate as my "Middle name"), but I believe there is a "sleeping" upside in this stock that could generate significant alpha if invested in at the right price.

And I happen to believe that we're in range for the "right price" here.

Retail Opportunity Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) is a REIT that is sometimes compared to larger ones, but I believe it can't really compare in scale or in safety to some of the REITs we write about more often, such as Agree (ADC) and Realty (O). However, the company still warrants at the very least your attention.

Despite strong fundamentals and a portfolio that I argue practically makes certain a degree of outperformance or stability in the future, the company has not outperformed since my last article beyond a few percent over the last few days due to good inflation numbers. So, not much movement at all, in fact.

There are a few avenues to success in investment in ROIC - and in this article, I will once again clarify them to show you why I am putting money to work in ROIC.

ROIC - Very good for a REIT that's not a class leader

Like It says - ROIC isn't a class leader. But ROIC is the largest grocery-anchored Shopping center REIT with a West Coast exposure. This, which once would have been viewed with a very favorable eye, is now being viewed with suspicion and downright hostility by some investors given the trends we have on the West Coast in terms of overall upside, insurance, demographics, migration, and other trends. So I can understand why some investors are viewing the company with less than a favorable sort of eye.

However, my argument remains that this company is likely to outperform.

Grocery anchors, which the company has in spades, ensure stability, and the company's properties are in the heart of various areas, typically the affluent areas in its geography.

This, to my mind, acts as a further insulator towards any risk to the company, even to what's going on in California and the West Coast at this time. The company is historically apt at selecting leading metro markets that have high barriers to entry, and they pick tenants that focus on basic consumer goods and conservative services, with minimal concentration on one single tenant.

There is "proof to the pudding" here, in the form of:

96+% leased/occupancy portfolio

An unmatched, 96%+ lease rate for over a decade and running, including COVID-19, which none of its powers managed

82% of ABR from daily necessity, service, and destination

Superb management based on a 2x leasing volume on an annual basis to peers.

43% debt - very good balance sheet and fundamentals.

The team managing this REIT has a quarter-century of experience from West Coast properties, with 25 years of grocery anchor focus, and the same strategy for that time.

Some might call this a myopic weakness - I call it playing to its strengths. And the company does recycle assets and deliver offenses, buying over $6B worth and selling $4B. It picks the chocolate chunks from the cookie - however, you want to call it, with the executive team having 20 years of working together.

That is how you can build good businesses.

1Q24 is in, since my last article. The company now owns and manages 93 shopping centers with 2,048 tenants. The company remains IG-rated. The fundamental threat to this company, by which I mean bankruptcy or the like, is in my view almost zero - unless the entire West Coast goes into a tailspin.

ROIC IR (ROIC IR)

Here is a 1Q24 snapshot of the company's attractive portfolio.

ROIC IR (ROIC IR)

A mistake made by many investors is discounting or removing an entire sector, because of troubles in that sector. But despite troubles in geography or a sector, good performers typically remain - and can be bought at a very attractive price. This is the case for ROIC.

With maturities that are laddered at only 20% for 2024 and 97% unencumbered GLA, coupled with the company's income, ROIC is "safe". Company dividend payout is less than 58%, and while 4.81% isn't anything to write home about in a world where Realty Income or Agree Realty yield far more while being bigger and "better", this company has upside on its own. If you're already invested in the former, this company can offer diversification potential, and more.

Aside from the valuation upside, there is another case that can be made for ROIC that's interesting. ROIC could, for a motivated player, be a very attractive takeover target. This is not without its historical precedent. Just look at when Kimco (KIM) acquired Pan Pacific Retail Properties for just south of $3B. There are many players on the market today, where $3B or more wouldn't be outside the realm of possibilities if the valuation got low enough. With Kimco already having made a move like this in the past, albeit 18 years ago, it's well within the market (also in terms of cash and credit) for being able to move on ROIC or similar plays.

I actually owned one of Kimco's previous M&A targets as well - Weingarten Realty - which was a superb REIT I was sad to see go, but which Kimco has taken over more recently.

I believe that if ROIC trades south more, there's a case to be made for why Kimco could, and maybe even should move on this company.

And this is only one scenario.

The second scenario is that the company continues to perform well - as it has in the past, and continues to pay us dividends while at some point enjoying an improvement in its valuation.

Let's look at what sort of trends and upsides we have in terms of valuation for the company here.

ROIC - Valuation remains compelling here

The company's valuation is somewhat higher here than the lowest point when I wrote about the business last. At this time, ROIC has a valuation of around 15-16x P/AFFO depending on how you normalize the earnings and over what period, with an AFFO growth estimate of around 2-4% annually for the next few years. This is neither terrible, but nor is it superb. It's so-so for the sector, which is characteristic of its relatively stable, but low growth.

There's also taking into consideration potential pressures on the West Coast - these could deliver further downside here - in terms of growth.

ROIC has a premium - it typically warrants 20-21x, but this is not a valuation that I agree with. I prefer to discount this somewhat down to at least 19x despite no historical average period going below the 20x P/AFFO average - rather, they go up to around 23-24x P/AFFO.

In my last article, I gave ROIC a conservative PT of $15/share. That's still the target I have now, 4 months later and at a higher yield. I don't think that anything has occurred to make it less - or more - appealing.

The official iREIT targets for ROIC are a bit higher - we consider it a "Strong BUY" with an $18/share price target and a 28% margin of safety. I personally agree with BUY, and also a high margin of safety, but I would discount it personally to $15/share. This has largely to do with the BBB- rating and the fact that there are many better alternatives available today. ROIC is to me only a "BUY" if you're already "full" on O because otherwise, I'd simply buy "O".

But if you're full on Realty Income, want diversification, and like the potential of a high return in case of a buyout, then ROIC is definitely something you could go for here.

At iREIT we at this time only have 12 companies warranting that "STRONG BUY" rating - and if we take away offices and smaller REITs or higher-valued industrial ones like Rexford (REXR) - which I believe to be superb potentials in their own right - then one of the few that remains Is ROIC. And the company does have a substantial upside.

The adjustments to forecasts as of 1Q have been only a cent lower in AFFO for 2024 (Source: FactSet). At a 19-20x P/AFFO, this company manages a 14-16% annualized RoR, and at below 21x, the company is close to 20% annualized here. (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs link)

The main problem with investing in ROIC remains that there are objectively better businesses available at either better valuations, better yields, better upside, or a combination of all of these things.

This is something that most investors do not pay enough attention to. They are too focused on something being a "good opportunity" by itself, that they don't often ask themselves how good an opportunity it actually is when put into context of the broader perspective.

What of other analysts outside our little sphere?

Well, street targets for ROIC are lower than here. A year ago, the average was close to my own PT of $15/share. Since then, the 9 analysts that follow the company have grown more negative on the prospects of ROIC - at least for the short term. The average PT here is now about $13.5/share, which gives us an upside, but not a huge one. Me, I believe that $15/share is a far more accurate estimate for the longer term though.

I base this primarily on the company valuation, where an 18-19x P/AFFO is legitimate in my view, and where the company, with an average growth rate of 3-5% could average over 15% annualized here.

F.A.S.T graphs ROIC Upside (F.A.S.T graphs ROIC Upside)

As before - not the best, but "good enough" in some contexts.

As such, my thesis for the company is as follows.

Thesis

ROIC, or Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, is a REIT out of the West Coast with an investment-grade credit, over 4.5% yield, and a portfolio that's attractively exposed above all to grocery anchors. The company's solid performance speaks in favor of investing in this business as it navigates the challenging macro we find ourselves in.

While I would not call this company the first investment anyone should make, ROIC offers meaningful diversification for those already invested in other companies, or those wanting higher West Coast exposure with a doubled-digit potential combined upside from yield and reversal.

Given management's solid track record and the company's fundamentals and upside, I rate ROIC a "BUY" here, and would give the company a target of at least $15/share.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company isn't cheap, but it has a high enough upside to where I will say that this is a solid "BUY".