Why The Rally In Gold Prices May Have More Room To Run

The price of gold has been touching record highs. Hussein Allidina, Managing Director and Head of Commodities at TD Asset Management, explains to MoneyTalk's Anthony Okolie where demand is coming from and why he believes the price of the precious metal is likely to continue climbing.

Transcript

Okolie - The price of gold has hit new nominal highs this week, topping the record price it set earlier in the year. But can this run higher continue? Joining us now to discuss is Hussein Allidina, Managing Director and Head of Commodities at TD Asset Management. Hussein, thanks for joining us again.

Allidina - Thanks for having me.

Okolie - OK. So what's driving gold to new nominal highs?

Allidina - I think the biggest driver of gold prices this year has been robust central-bank buying, particularly emerging market central banks. So if we look at -- China gets quite a bit of airtime, and they have been buying a tremendous amount of gold. But you've got central banks in Eastern Europe, the Russians, a host of central banks. And, I think, the big picture here is if you look at central bank reserves --

Okolie - Yeah. I think we have a chart here as well.

Allidina - Well, they've been holding -- their reserves historically have been fiat, US dollars, euros, special drawing rights, IMF special drawing rights, all fiat currency. Last year, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US confiscated dollar reserves that Russia was holding. And I think that was very much a catalyst for central banks globally to think about their asset allocation.

We spent a tremendous amount of time talking about portfolio construction. The central banks hold their portfolio largely in fiat currency, and you're seeing diversification. And that chart - I don't know if we have it - shows that central bank buying of gold, particularly of late, has been quite robust. When we look at the aggregate amount of gold that is held relative to the paper assets that central banks are holding, I think there's a tremendous amount of room still to see accumulation on the part of central banks.

Okolie - Okay. I think we have an interesting chart, as well, that shows ETF holdings of gold are relatively low right now, but it also shows a potential to catch up going forward.

Allidina - Yeah, Anthony. So if you think about how folks typically will model gold pricing, historically, we used a simple model that looked at the dollar, the US dollar, and real rates. Gold does not pay a dividend. So there's a opportunity cost associated with holding gold, which is real rates. Real rates and the dollar have both been gold bearish over the course of the last 24 months, broadly speaking. Yet, gold has continued to move higher because of, again, EM central bank buying.

Now, if we look at ETF, typically retail investors, like you and I, when we want to get gold exposure, we might buy gold mining companies. Another alternative is buying a gold ETF. There's data that is collected on how much gold is held by these ETFs globally. And the number is something like 82 million troy ounces today, which is well off the 92 million we were at last year.

Okolie - The chart is showing that right now.

Allidina - Yeah. And if you look at it historically, there's a tremendous amount of room for ETFs to -- for retail investors and investors broadly to add to their gold holdings. And I think the catalyst there is going to be the equity market. Today, I'm very comfortable -- our investors have been very comfortable sitting in equities. And I'm being facetious, but they seem to be increasing only, which increases the opportunity cost of holding gold. If we get some heartburn, some anxiety in the equity market, anticipate that you will see more of a focus on portfolio construction and more of a focus on holding gold.

Okolie - And that was my next question. How does equity market performance play into that story? And I think you sort of touched on that.

Allidina - Yeah, there's a very robust inverse correlation between the demand for gold from retail and the market -- the equity market's performance broadly. Equity markets have been on a tear, broadly speaking, over the course of the last several years. And I think that has discouraged investment in gold. At the same time, the strength in the dollar and the robustness in real rates has also discouraged.

When I think, sequentially, from here, can equities go higher? Sure. Is there potentially some downside? Maybe. From a dollar perspective, from a real-rate perspective, it looks like those are both heading lower. So we still remain committed to that gold allocation.

Okolie - And just in terms of the role it can play in a portfolio, you talked about the low correlation of gold to things like equities and bonds. What aspect of gold -- why is it important to put it into the portfolio?

Allidina - Look, gold has held its value over time. So that ounce of gold that, 20 years ago, would buy you a nice suit. $2,600, you can probably still get a nice suit today, right? So it's got capital preservation. And in the tails of the distribution, when you get hyperinflation or material deflation, gold is one of the few assets that will perform in those environments.

Okolie - It's a hedge -- it's a good hedge against inflation.

Allidina - Especially in the tail, right. So if you have inflation of 3%, 4%, you want to be long Crude, you want to be long Copper because they're actually better hedges to inflation. But when the inflation gets really hairy on either end of the distribution, gold is the asset that works.

Okolie - Okay. So you've laid out the bullish case. What's the risk for gold going forward?

Allidina - Yeah. Look, I think anytime you have a move like you've seen this year, you're going to see some consolidation, some profit taking. So I've said this on the show with you before. Tactically, what gold does over the course of the next week, I don't have a tremendous amount of conviction. And structurally, I think that when I look at not only the central bank balances and how little gold they have but also institutional and retail, their holdings are well below what is optimal from a portfolio construction standpoint, so that's favorable.

But if we have a material rally in the dollar for whatever reason, that will present challenges. If we back away from this idea of Fed rate cuts - well, that's bullish for real rates - that would probably present a headwind to gold. Structurally, though, I think that we do see gold continue to trade higher on a multi-year horizon.

