CrowdStrike: Botched Content Update Led To Global IT Mayhem

What a day for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) investors as the market digests what was said to be the most significant global IT outage in recent times. Investors unfamiliar with the cybersecurity space may not have heard about CrowdStrike before. As CEO George Kurtz apologized after July 19's global faux pas, the cybersecurity leader likely became a household name worldwide for the wrong reasons.

In my previous CRWD article in May 2024, I urged investors to be cautious. I reminded investors that the stock's expensive valuation leaves little room for error, leading to potential disappointment. Since my caution, CRWD has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) as investors bailed. Despite that, I also indicated that a bear market decline closer to the $270 level might offer more attractive dip-buying opportunities. This week's bear market has taken us much closer to that level, reigniting my interest in the stock.

CrowdStrike: Consolidation Strategy Likely Affected

CrowdStrike drives consolidation through Falcon (CrowdStrike filings)

Yesterday's outage has likely thrown CrowdStrike's growth strategy into disarray. As a reminder, CRWD is a best-in-class cybersecurity provider with market dominance in endpoint security. It has championed the consolidation strategy, affecting the go-to-market motion across its peers. As a result, the Falcon platform has proved its mettle against the point solutions in the market. As highlighted above, it has helped drive the cybersecurity leader's land-and-expand motion and spurred market share gains in other growth vectors.

In CrowdStrike's Q1 earnings conference in June, the company demonstrated the robustness of the Falcon-led flywheel effect, as it updated "deals with eight plus modules grew 95% year-over-year." Management emphasized that the company's "28 modules are best-in-class on a standalone basis as rated by applicable leading industry analysts." Salesforce (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff underscores his belief that "Cybersecurity is CrowdStrike" just like how "CRM is Salesforce." CRWD's inclusion into the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) demonstrates the sustainability of its business model, bolstering investor confidence.

As a result, there's little doubt that the company is considered the gold standard in cybersecurity (particularly for EDR). However, yesterday's outage could be argued to be a "black eye" that CrowdStrike might take some time to recover from. Despite that, it's critical to note that the botched content update isn't a cybersecurity breach or indicative of critical software flaws. That should help temper investor pessimism on the foundations of the company's platform, helping to allay unfounded fears.

Of immediate concern is the potentially elongated sales cycle in FY2025, which could hamper the momentum of the company's consolidation drive. Given the mission-critical nature of CrowdStrike's offerings, I assess CIOs will still be cautious when considering displacing the Falcon platform for a competitor's offerings. As a result, that should help demonstrate CRWD's network effect moat, as Kurtz and his team go into overdrive to mitigate further impact on their reputational risks. However, customers might be more cautious about relying solely on CrowdStrike to protect their critical infrastructure, potentially opening up more opportunities for leading peers.

I've also assessed a potential growth slowdown in CRWD's endpoint security opportunities as the market matures. Consequently, it could impede the company's ability to accelerate its goal of reaching $10B in ARR, affecting buying sentiments.

Moreover, we cannot rule out legal repercussions that could inflict significant legal liabilities on CrowdStrike. Given the scale of this week's global IT outage, the ramifications aren't likely to be immaterial. Investors are expected to be more cautious as we don't have a high level of clarity yet. Given CRWD's growth premium, a significant valuation de-rating cannot be ruled out even though CRWD has already fallen into a bear market.

CRWD: Valuation Not Cheap, But Justified

CRWD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

CRWD is still rated with an "F" valuation grade, highlighting the lack of room for disappointment. Its forward EBITDA multiple of more than 63x is markedly above its SaaS peer's median of 19.4x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). In other words, CRWD's valuation is still priced for growth.

Notwithstanding my caution, the company's robust execution has also led to a solid "B+" earnings revisions grade, underscoring the success of its consolidation strategy.

Furthermore, CRWD's adjusted PEG ratio of 2.1 is just 7% above the tech sector median. Therefore, CRWD may not seem that expensive when adjusted for growth, justifying its "A" momentum grade.

CRWD estimates (TIKR)

The company is still estimated to gain operating leverage through FY2027. CrowdStrike is expected to deliver annualized adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 30% over the next three FYs.

Hence, Wall Street is optimistic about the company's growth opportunities as it expands beyond its endpoint domain. The robustness and scalability of its Falcon platform have been demonstrated, justifying Wall Street's optimism.

Despite that, this week's decline is necessary to reflect increased execution risks, given potentially elongated deal closures in FY2025. Investors considering adding exposure should monitor the developments closely, as near-term volatility could persist.

Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

CRWD price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

CRWD's price action remains in an uptrend bias. The decline resulted in a bear market as the stock plunged more than 25% from its June highs through its lows this week.

It's still too early to assess a decisive bottom, although an aggressive dip-buying opportunity may have emerged. I assess CRWD's robust buying momentum to remain intact as long as the $270 support level holds resiliently.

There's no indication yet that sellers have the momentum to potentially re-test that zone. Notwithstanding my optimism, a potential breakdown of the $270 support zone could result in a further decline, causing more mayhem. Hence, investors who added the dips this week should consider spreading out their purchases to capitalize on unanticipated market volatility.

Given CRWD's robust fundamentals, I assess its risk/reward profile has improved. In addition, its PEG ratio also seems more reasonable now relative to its sector peers. There is a possibility that CRWD can bottom out above the $270 zone, which is expected to strengthen its uptrend continuation thesis. Therefore, I assess this week's shakeout as highly constructive for the stock's bullish thesis, helping to level off recent FOMO as it fell into a bear market.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

