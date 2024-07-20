wragg

VKTX's Investment Thesis Is Promising, Made Possible By The GLP-1 Hype

We previously covered Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) discussing their prospects and pipelines attributed to the market exuberance surrounding GLP-1 therapies.

For this particular article, we will be looking at Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:VKTX) and sharing our findings about the stock, continuing the theme surrounding obesity therapies.

VKTX Pipeline

VKTX

For the uninitiated, VKTX is a pre-revenue biotech company specializing in obesity, Non Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis [NASH], and X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy [X-ALD] therapy candidates in various stages of clinical trials.

For the purpose of this article, we will be focusing on its obesity therapy candidate, VK2735.

For now, VK2735 has already reported excellent results from its phase 2 clinical trials, with 14.7% of weight loss from base line by Week 13 (subcutaneous injection) and 5.3% by Day 28 (oral).

These numbers are very promising indeed, since it delivers excellent weight losses compared to NVO's Wegovy at -7% at Week 13/ -15.2% at Week 68 and LLY's Mounjaro at -15.7% at Week 72. At the same time, VKTX's VK2735 has outperformed:

NVO's next-gen candidate, CagriSema, at -15.6% of weight loss by Week 32,

LLY's Zepbound at -15% by Week 72, and

LLY's Retatrutide at -17.5% in the 12mg group by Week 24 and -30% in the 12mg group by Week 48, by the virtue of speed alone.

These are promising readouts indeed, since it allows VKTX to tap into the booming next-gen obesity market size of up to $130B in 2030, expanding at an accelerated CAGR of +55.1% from 2023 levels of $6B.

VKTX 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

These developments are also the reason why the VKTK stock has rallied as it has in February 2024, upon the release of its promising Phase 2 results.

This is on top of the supposed buyout offer worth approximately $4.5B by LLY, "according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert on Tuesday," building upon another recently completed obesity acquisitions worth $2.7B for Carmot Therapeutics (CRMO).

VKTX's Competent Pipeline Comes With Premium Valuations

VKTX Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Even so, with nothing announced thus far, it is undeniable that VKTX is expensive as a pre-revenue biotech company at FWD Price/ Book valuations of 6x, compared to its 2019 to 2022 mean of 1.90x and the general biotech sector median of 2.96x.

The same over optimism has also been observed in its pre-revenue peers offering obesity therapy candidates, such as Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) at 5.81x, Altimmune (ALT) at 3.07x, and Zealand Pharma (OTCPK:ZLDPF) at 20.73x.

While these numbers are well below its established peers, such as NVO at 28.16x and LLY at 44.73x, we believe that there remains a minimal margin of safety despite the drastic correction over the past few weeks.

This is especially since VKTX remains a pre-revenue biotech company with uncertain means to bring the product to mass-market global commercialization upon the supposed US FDA/ the EU EC approval.

This is barring dilutive capital raises and/ or massive debt reliance and/ or strategic partnership with large pharmaceutical companies/ contract manufacturers.

With VKTX's near-term prospects tied to a speculative takeover, it remains to be seen when/ if that event may occur, due to the rather expensive market cap of $5.5B at the time of writing, compared to the prior estimated offer as discussed above.

Lastly, readers must note that with the management likely to advance VK2735 through phase 3 clinical trials, the pre-revenue biotech company is likely to be even more expensive upon successful results, effectively narrowing its window of opportunity for any M&A deals.

For now, with VKTX expected to report its upcoming FQ2'24 earning results on July 24, 2024, readers may also look forward for further updates on its pipeline performance and operations.

One thing is for sure, readers may expect further share dilution moving forward, with these capital raises effectively ensuring the sustainability of VKTX's ongoing trials/ operations.

The same has been observed over the past few quarters, based on the net cash position of $963M (+166% QoQ/ +137% YoY) and the consistent share growth to 103.45M (+9.1M QoQ/ +25.1M YoY), worsened by the immense insider selling worth $135M on a YTD basis.

So, Is VKTX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

For now, VKTX has already returned most of its GLP-1 induced gains in February 2024, while appearing to retest its Q2'24 support levels of $50s and trading below its 50/ 100 moving day averages.

Assuming that those support levels are breached, we may see the stock further pullback to its previous trading levels of between $39s and $25s, implying a potential downside of -36% from current levels (at the midpoint).

As a result of the unattractive risk/ reward ratio at current levels, the potential capital losses, and the likely volatility arising from the elevated short interest of 15.26% at the time of writing, we prefer to prudently initiate a Hold (Neutral) rating for the VKTX stock here.

Interested investors may be better off observing the stock's movement for a little longer and only adding upon a deep pullback for an improved margin of safety.

Even then, with VKTX unlikely to generate any meaningful top/ bottom-lines over the next few years, it goes without saying that the stock is only suitable for those with higher risk appetite and long-term investing trajectory.