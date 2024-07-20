Zorica Nastasic

Investment Overview

The share price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) fell by >15% yesterday, in response to the company's sharing of data from its Phase 2 PRISM study of lead candidate 4D-150, a gene therapy indicated for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration ("Wet-AMD").

Wall Street's reaction to the data was at odds with 4D's management - speaking on a call with analysts, CEO David Kim commented that the data:

confirms and expands 4D-150's potential as a pipeline in a product with multiple potential multibillion-dollar ophthalmology market opportunities, including wet AMD, DME and diabetic retinopathy. This data also confirms our strong conviction in the 4D-150 Phase III program in wet AMD.

At first review, the data seems to confirm the positive treatment effect reported in February from the same study, which sent shares soaring from a value of ~$17.5, to a high of ~$33, a ~90% overnight gain. That data showed that:

High dose 4D-150 resulted in an 89% reduction in the annualized anti-VEGF injection rate; 84% of patients received 0 or 1 injection, and 63% were injection-free through 24 weeks; visual acuity & central subfield thickness were both stable vs. aflibercept

Yesterday, the headline data was shared as follows:

Robust reduction in anti-VEGF injection treatment burden through Week 24 achieved in 30 patients at planned Phase 3 dose (3E10 vg/eye) with 89% reduction in annualized injection rate; 93% of patients received 0 or 1 injection and 77% were injection-free

Improvement in mean best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline through Week 24 achieved at 3E10 vg/eye dose (+4.2 letters); dose response in favor of 3E10 vg/eye dose demonstrated (+5.7 letters vs low dose)

Arguably, the newer set makes a more compelling case for the efficacy of 4D's drug than the older, and yet, shortly after data were presented yesterday, the company's shares began falling, ending the day trading at $15, having wiped out all of the gains made in February.

In this note, I'll dig a little deeper into the history of 4D, its drug pipeline, the opportunity that remains in play for 4D-150, and what to expect next from a volatile share price.

4D MolecularTherapeutics - Brief Overview

4D, based in Emeryville, California, IPO'd in December 2020, raising ~$222m via the issuance of 9.7m shares priced at $23 per share. By March 2021, its shares had more than doubled in value, reaching a high of >$50.

After partner Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) walked away from a partnership to develop 4D's candidate 4D-110, directed against choroideremia, a form of retinal disease, the share price began to slide, reaching a low of <$7 in October 2022.

The FDA cleared 4D's Investigational New Drug ("IND") application (an IND must be secured before in-human studies can begin) for 4D-150 in October 2021, and one year later, shares began to rise as 4D first reported positive data from its Cystic Fibrosis candidate 4D-710, and then reported data from its Phase 1/2 study of 4D-150, showing it could reduce the frequency of Eylea injections for patients with Wet-AMD.

Eylea, developed by Pharma giant Regeneron (REGN), is an ~$8bn per annum anti-VEGF injectable therapy for Wet-AMD, that has been the standard-of-care in this field for many years, however it requires frequent injections, which is detrimental to patients' quality of life and potentially, their long-term health - as 4D states in its 2023 10K submission:

Most anti-VEGF therapies require repeated and burdensome intravitreal injections in the office every few weeks to every few months to obtain full efficacy. When patients miss doses, they may experience vision decline due to undertreatment. Based on current clinical experience, after several years of treatment, the early vision gains are frequently lost, and visual acuity declines may result at least in part from poor patient compliance and undertreatment.

4D's solution to the problem of too frequent dosing is to use its Therapeutic Vector Evolution Platform, which is designed to "utilize our targeted and evolved vectors to potentially address the limitations encountered with genetic medicines utilizing conventional AAV vectors", to create a longer-lasting, "one and done" solution. As 4D states in its 10K:

4D-150 is engineered for efficient intravitreal delivery to the retina of a payload expressing two transgenes. Sustained expression of 4D-150 transgenes in the retina has the potential to reduce the treatment burden of repeated visits for anti-VEGF injections required to maintain optimal visual outcomes. 4D-150 may also lead to better long term visual outcomes than therapies that target fewer angiogenic factors and may reduce undertreatment resulting from the challenges of complying with a regimen of frequent visits to receive injections.

4D-150 - A Promising Product In A Competitive Field

Certainly, the idea of reducing the frequency of injections for eye disease patients seems logical, and potentially lucrative - 4D says that "angiogenic diseases of the retina, including wet AMD and DME, represent therapeutic markets of over $18 billion."

4D is not the only company working on such a solution, however - the company has several rivals in this space, including Eyepoint Pharma (EYPT), Opthea Limited (OPT), AbbVie (ABBV) and RegenxBio (RGNX), Adverum (ADVM), and Innostellar, not to mention Regeneron itself - the company has recently secured approval for a longer acting version of Eylea, Eylea HD, and Roche, which markets and sells Eylea rivals Vabysmo, and Lucentis.

With its latest Phase 2 data release, 4D appears to have almost proven the first part of its thesis - that it is safe, and can reduce frequency of injection, but the company must also show that its therapy can be just as effective as aflibercept - the underlying ingredient in Eylea - at treating the disease Wet-AMD.

The Phase 3 study the company is planning, in consultation with the FDA, will be a "non-inferiority" study against Eylea - during yesterday's call, CEO Kim provided more detail as follows:

We will be running two Phase III non-inferiority trials based on BCVA, evaluating 4D-150 at the 3E10 vg per eye dose level versus a control arm of aflibercept 2 milligrams every eight weeks. The non-inferiority margin for FDA and EMA is 4.5 and 4 letters, respectively. We expect each study to enroll approximately 450 patients or approximately 225 patients per arm.

Management later confirmed that its plan was to use 52-week data from the Phase 2 data for its regulatory filing, but would continue to follow patients,

Analysis - Set For Approval, Or Too Many Questions?

To say that opinion is divided about the latest PRISM results would be an understatement.

On the one hand, the drug has shown itself to be safe - as the study investigator Arshad Khanani told analysts on yesterday's call:

There were no cases of hypotony, endophthalmitis, vasculitis, choroidal effusions or retinal artery occlusions, in 30 patients treated with 3E10, no significant inflammation was reported. All 30 patients completed the prophylactic steroid regimen on schedule and non-resumed steroid treatment.

On the other hand, one patient using the lower dose did experience inflammation, a fact that management put down to a complex medical history.

From an efficacy perspective, the results are arguably a little inconsistent. Management was asked why, in the latest data set, a BCVA benefit was observed, when in the previous data set, which looked at patients with more severe forms of the disease, no benefit was observed. Management answered that patients with more severe forms of the disease were less likely to show improvement.

Its also worth noting the 77% injection free figure - as impressive as this may be, the 23% of patients who did require further injections should not be overlooked - would they all be better off being treated with Eylea, with its more established efficacy profile?

In short, you could make the case that, despite an impressive set of data, 4D-150 may not show a compelling enough treatment benefit in its pivotal study to be sure of approval.

Eylea has been the dominant force in the Wet AMD space for a long time, primarily because it is an effective drug, and with the launch of Eylea HD, which requires a monthly injection for the first three months of treatment, followed by an injection once every 2-3 months, is the patient burden significant enough to cause patients and physicians to want to switch therapies?

Finally, we must consider the competition again - this week, we have had also had a data readout from Adverum, also from a Phase 2 study, also positive, and also for a gene therapy indicated for Wet-AMD. 76% of patients in that study were injection free at 26 weeks. AbbVie and RegenX are already at the Phase 3 stage with their candidate, while Eyepoint remains a contender.

Concluding Thoughts - Buy The Dip, Or Follow The Market?

Before offering a final conclusion, it's worth noting that 4D is working on several other therapies of note besides 4D-150, as we can see below:

4DMT pipeline (presentation)

As such, the company may not live or die on the outcome of its pivotal study of 4d-150, although yesterday's market sell-off does seem to confirm that it is the primary dictator of value at the company.

4D currently has a market cap of $782m. In Q1 2024, 4D made a net loss of $(32.4m), and reported a cash position of $588m, so there are no funding concerns here and minimal risk of shareholder dilution in the short term.

When we consider the company's total addressable market ("TAM") in eye disease alone, I would concur with management that there is a "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) opportunity potentially in play, however capturing that market strikes me as extremely challenging for several reasons.

Firstly, the competition - if 4D-150 is approved, how many other therapies may it be competing against? As many as four, potentially, which creates a difficult environment for physicians, and patients, and health insurers.

Secondly, the value proposition - clearly, if 4D-150 aces its pivotal study and show it is non-inferior, or even superior, to Eylea, that will provide a massive boost to the company and likely its share price also, but is that likely? Even if non-inferiority is shown, will patients flock to try this new therapy, or stick with the tried and tested, and put up with a more frequent treatment regime? Plenty of companies have tried, and failed, to take market share away from Eylea.

For my money, the value proposition of 4D's drug - which is designed ingeniously - has not yet been established beyond reasonable doubt, and I can understand why the market has sold the stock, on doubts around efficacy conclusive enough to make this therapy essential, and the number of alternative options in this much targeted field of medicine.

As such, I'll remain on the sideline and won't be buying the dip created by yesterday's sell-off, but I will readily concede the 4D-150 story is not finished yet, and there may be more share price turbulence to come, albeit we may have to wait another 12 months and the presentation of Phase 3 data before the stock turns truly volatile.