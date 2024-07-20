What I Wish I Knew Before I Started Investing

Richard Drury

Investing is not a one-size-fits-all game. Each of us has different objectives, different time horizons, and certainly different risk profiles.

For instance:

Someone saving money for an eventual house downpayment a few years away will most likely choose a low-risk investment such as a high-yield savings account with up to 5% yield these days.

Perhaps you are investing to fund college one day for your kids with a 10-year time horizon, choosing low-cost index funds.

Or you are planning long-term and investing to enjoy a well-deserved retirement 30 years away with a more aggressive growth path.

No matter the objective and time horizon, we all seek the same thing. To preserve our purchasing power in light of inflation and in the better case to compound our wealth.

Needless to say, investing a fixed sum regularly and "keeping it simple" are two key factors for most investors to achieve desirable returns in the long run.

So, what is the rate of return average investors can expect?

According to J.P. Morgan, between 2002 to 2021 the return of the average investor has been only 3.6%, a far cry from the return of the S&P 500 (SP500) of 9.5%.

After all, successful investing over a long time horizon should be a boring one. Yet, so many of us speculate, choose the wrong asset classes not fit our strategy, and act emotionally, seeing our investments underperform.

20-year annualized returns by asset class (JP Morgan)

As a general rule of thumb, there are 3 key variables, that determine the success of your investment in the long run:

The earlier you start, the better (a 20-30 year time horizon is a good place to start)

(a 20-30 year time horizon is a good place to start) Your starting capital and how much monthly are you willing to contribute to your investments (E.g. initial capital of $10,000 and adding $1,000 monthly)

and how much monthly are you willing to contribute to your investments (E.g. initial capital of $10,000 and adding $1,000 monthly) Your rate of return. For equity investors, expecting anywhere between 8% to 12% is realistic.

To put it into perspective, if you start with $10,000 and contribute $1,000 monthly with an average 10% annual return, you are set to grow your portfolio to $2.45M in 30 years.

Perhaps, that sum might not be enough to retire comfortably 30 years from now, but this gives you perspective of the compounding effect as close to 80% of the final sum is from accrued interest.

Growth of $10,000 with $1,000 contributions over 20 years (The Calculator Site)

Rather than speculating with volatile asset classes to achieve a market-beating rate of return, try to focus on income generation and maximizing contribution to your portfolio at the beginning of the investing journey thanks to the law of large numbers:

25% gain on $10,000 is only $2,500 with elevated risk

A 10% gain on $100,000 is $10,000, a realistic RoR with mediocre risk

After all, do not forget Warren Buffett's saying:

Rule 1: Never Lose Money

Rule 2: Never Forget Rule No. 1

Having said that, I learned the hard way a few years back, losing most of my starting capital, choosing volatile asset classes without understanding my risk profile, and being overwhelmed by information, selecting inappropriate investment strategies for my objectives.

As we are all seeking alpha, let me share with you the lessons the investing world has taught me to maximize returns as almost a 30-year-old with a 6-figure portfolio.

1. Dividends Are Inferior

Dividends do not create value, instead remove value from your investments.

If you have a long time frame ahead, always focus on the total return, rather than counting how much dividends you have collected. It's better to have in retirement a $3M investment portfolio, rather than $2M with $200K dividends collected along the way.

Especially in the accumulation phase of the investment journey, dividends are extremely inefficient as they withdraw cash from your investment, where the money could have otherwise compounded through new investment initiatives.

Of course, not all companies are good capital allocators but consider businesses such as Google (GOOGL) with a 5Y ROI of 26.1%, Meta (META) with a 5Y ROI of 26.2%, or Amazon (AMZN) with a 5Y ROI of 10.9%, which for most of their history did not pay dividends, instead reinvested earnings to finance new business ventures.

Instead of paying out the cash to investors, who might reinvest the money back or might not, letting the earnings compound at a rate anywhere from 11% to 26% is a much more enticing prospect for building wealth long-term.

Yet, we do not live in a simple world and emotions play a major role in our investment decisions. Dividends give a sense of stability, particularly during prolonged market drawbacks, making us less prone to sell shares at the wrong time and allowing us to reinvest the proceeds at perhaps more favorable valuations.

Let's consider 2 simple scenarios without any tax implications (if you pay taxes on dividends, going for non-dividend payers is a no-brainer):

Company A:

Initial share price: $100

Annual earnings growth: 10%

Dividends: 0% (all earnings reinvested)

Year Share Price 0 $100 1 $110 2 $121 3 $133 4 $146 5 $161 6 $177 7 $194 8 $214 9 $236 10 $259 Click to enlarge

Thanks to the compounding effect, at the end of year 10, the share price of Company A would be $259, with a capital gain of $159.

Company B:

Initial share price: $100

Annual earnings growth: 10%

Dividends: 5% (Paid out to shareholders annually)

Year Share Price Dividends Paid 0 $100 - 1 $105 $5.00 2 $110 $5.25 3 $116 $5.51 4 $121 $5.79 5 $128 $6.08 6 $134 $6.38 7 $141 $6.70 8 $147 $7.04 9 $155 $7.39 10 $163 $7.76 Click to enlarge

As a result of the lower compounding rate, thanks to less earnings reinvested, the share price of Company B after 10 years would be $163, with a capital gain of $63 and $63.9 dividends collected for a total return of $126.9.

$159 - $126.9 = $32.1

That's the opportunity cost of investing in dividend-paying companies, instead of choosing quality businesses with good capital allocation track records, where money and wealth compound at a higher rate.

If we further consider that one would need to pay a 25% dividend tax (as is the case in the country where I live), the collected dividends would fall to $47.9 further widening the gap in total return.

The lag in the total return over a long period even further worsens if you instead pick companies with high dividend yields such as the popular:

Altria (MO) with a yield of 7.95%

(MO) with a yield of 7.95% British American Tobacco (BTI) with a yield of 8.87%

(BTI) with a yield of 8.87% Verizon (VZ) with a yield of 6.32%

(VZ) with a yield of 6.32% Realty Income (O) with a yield of 5.47%

2. Fundamentals Matters More Than You Think

Stock prices are volatile by their nature, that's why they are called "risk assets".

According to Warren Buffett, the average publicly traded company moves 50% up or down within only 1 year.

In the short run, the stock market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

In the short term, the stock market and investors' sentiment are influenced by economic factors, such as GDP growth, recessionary fears, inflation and the level of interest rates, political instability, or elections.

All of these factors, and many more, are responsible for driving the daily, weekly, and monthly stock price volatility.

However, over the long term, only few things matter:

Earnings Growth: A key contributor to company success over the long term is the bottom-line growth. In line with EPS expansion, the company's stock price appreciates or vice versa. Companies do not operate in a vacuum and outside economic and industry factors impact their earnings potential, but over the long term, expanding profitability or growing top-line is key to their survival.

A key contributor to company success over the long term is the bottom-line growth. In line with EPS expansion, the company's stock price appreciates or vice versa. Companies do not operate in a vacuum and outside economic and industry factors impact their earnings potential, but over the long term, expanding profitability or growing top-line is key to their survival. Change in Valuation: The valuation of a business is heavily dependent on the future growth perception and for more interest sentiment industries, also the level of interest rates.

A company that once traded at 50x its P/E due to strong earnings growth potential, might now trade at 15x its P/E as it matures and the growth opportunities diminish.

Buying companies at high valuation carries a significant risk even if the growth priced-in materializes. If the valuation contracts with a change in investors' sentiment about the company's future potential, investors might be left with 0% ROR in the best-case scenario.

Earnings Growth + Dividends + Change in Valuation = Your ROR

Theoretically, if a company could grow its EPS infinitely, the valuation would not matter. However, in the real world, it's unlikely a company can grow its bottom line infinitely, hence buying stocks at the right valuation is key to unlocking desirable ROR.

An easy way to illustrate the fundamentals in practice is to see how the share price of Apple (AAPL) correlates with its EPS over the long term:

AAPL EPS & Price (Seeking Alpha)

Similarly for Microsoft (MSFT):

MSFT EPS & Price (Seeking Alpha)

3. Understand Your Risk Tolerance

Risk tolerance refers to the amount of loss an investor is prepared to handle.

There are generally three categories of investors: aggressive, moderate, and conservative.

Understanding risk tolerance is perhaps one of the most, if not the most, important factors to consider during portfolio construction and goal setting.

For example, if you are a risk-averse investor, choosing low-risk investments, such as high-yield savings accounts or treasuries might be the key to sleeping well at night.

On the other hand, a too defensive portfolio for a younger investor with a more aggressive appetite and a long time horizon might hinder the long-term objectives.

In the investment world, Beta is a concept that measures the expected move in a stock relative to the general movements of the market. If you own a stock with a Beta greater than 1.0, that suggests the stock is more volatile compared to the border market. A beta of less than 1.0 indicates a stock with lower volatility.

To give you a few examples of low/ high beta stocks:

Walmart (WMT) Beta of 0.50

(WMT) Beta of 0.50 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Beta of 0.52

(JNJ) Beta of 0.52 Mastercard (MA) Beta of 1.09

(MA) Beta of 1.09 Nvidia (NVDA) Beta of 1.68

In practice, if Nvidia's Beta is 1.68, that means that for each 1.00% move in the border market, the stock on average moves 1.68%

Even as risk does not automatically equal volatility, seeing your investments fluctuate by 70% within a few months can lead to poor decision-making, costing you money in the long term.

My first investment back in 2017 was in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), without understanding what kind of volatility I am setting myself up for.

After doubling my money within 3 months, I was ecstatic to see my wealth grow, only to wake up a few months later to see my portfolio wipe out 80% of its value.

Closing my positions, was a costly mistake, teaching me I have no stomach for such extreme volatility and instead I prefer a stable double-digit EPS growth at reasonable valuations.

One of my all-time favorite examples is Visa (V) where except in 2020 (thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns), the company delivered an uninterrupted EPS growth streak since its IPO, still trading at a reasonable valuation today.

This is the type of blue-chip non-cyclical company and wide-moat business with sustainable EPS growth I prefer to own.

V Valuation (Fast Graphs)

4. Keep it Simple (Portfolio)

Friends and family members often ask me, shares of what company should we buy now?

My answer is always: It depends on your risk profile.

However, the reality is, if you are asking someone else to recommend you what company you should buy, without doing your due diligence, the answer is probably, that you should not buy any.

Instead, you should choose the boring path and buy market-weighted low-cost ETFs, exposing you to the most successful companies.

The problem is, if you are not doing your due diligence, even if you buy a quality company at the right valuation, you will not know when to sell it.

The truth is, if you are building your portfolio with a 30-year time horizon, eventually some of the companies in your portfolio will stop growing, the balance sheet will deteriorate, or management will make irrational decisions, giving you good reasons to sell, yet you will not know about it.

A portfolio is a living thing, companies come and go, and without a proper understanding of what you own, you are setting yourself up for a mediocre return at best, or losses in the worst-case scenario.

I always recommend buying the most popular ETFs:

SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust ( SPY ) expense ratio of 0.09%

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF ( QQQ ) expense ratio of 0.20%

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ ( SCHD ) expense ratio of 0.06%

Yes, even as I am not a fan of dividends for total return investing, I included SCHD in the list thanks to its more defensive portfolio, which may work well as a hedge against the mega-cap tech exposure in QQQ and SPY.

Below you can see the growth of $10,000 without any contributions, with dividends reinvested in each of these viable investment options over the last 10 years:

SPY, QQQ, SCHD $10,000 Growth (Portfolio Visualizer)

5. It's About Time In The Market, Not About Timing The Market

The most common argument of first-time investors for not investing is the belief the market is expensive.

That's fair, the S&P500 is currently trading at 19.3x its expected $28.6 EPS, slightly above the normalized P/E of 19x.

Yet, the concept of timing the market seems simple enough, but buying low and selling high is much more difficult in practice as we expose ourselves to missing the best days in the market.

In contrast, staying invested through both highs and lows has historically been seen as a competitive way to make decent returns.

If you have stayed invested between 2023 - 2022 all days, you would have turned $10,000 into $64,844 or a 9.8% annual return.

If you have instead timed the market and missed the 10 best days of the market (which almost exclusively happen during bear markets), you would have more than halved your returns, earning only $29,708 or 5.6% ROR.

Timing The Market (Visual Capitalist)

Takeaway

All in all, investing is not one-size-fits-all, with each investor having different objectives, time horizons, and risk profiles.

As I had no one (other than Seeking Alpha) by my side to teach me the pitfalls of investing, I had learned the hard way, losing a major portion of my capital and choosing inappropriate investment strategies for my risk profile costing me dearly in future returns.

Yet, I learned from my mistakes and that's why I am sharing with you today my key takeaways from my investing journey as a 30-year-old:

1. Dividends Are Inferior

2. Fundamentals Matter More Than You Think

3. Understand Your Risk Tolerance

4. Keep It Simple (Portfolio)

5. It's About Time In The Market, Not About Timing The Market

