Week Ahead: U.S. Dollar To Extend Recovery While Stocks Correct Lower

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.49K Followers

Summary

  • The consolidative phase for the dollar, after its recent drop, is evolving into a proper upside correction.
  • Japan's economy appears to have recovered in Q2 from the contraction in Q1.
  • The eurozone's June PMI fell for the first time since last October.
  • The dollar fell by about 5.3% against the peso in the first half of July.

US dollart banknotes

Yuji Sakai

The consolidative phase for the dollar, we anticipated last week, after its recent drop, is evolving into a proper upside correction. We expect the dollar to trade broadly firmer over the next week or so. It is also part of a larger picture, where

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.49K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News