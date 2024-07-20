Southwest Airlines' Recovery Is Encountering Turbulence (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 20, 2024 10:40 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.93K Followers

Summary

  • Southwest Airlines has faced challenges in recent years, including a revenue guidance revision and Elliott Investment Management's purchase of a significant stake in the company.
  • The airline is transitioning to a new revenue management system, which has impacted revenue performance, and is also dealing with delays in Boeing's delivery of the MAX 7 aircraft.
  • Despite Southwest's strong track record and balance sheet, uncertainties surrounding revenue growth even as it remains committed to its key stakeholders.
Southwest Airlines Tails

Southwest Airlines Tails

Jon Tetzlaff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has had a difficult couple of years and yet I have written on several occasions, most recently just three months ago, that “Southwest Airlines is Set to Soar Again” and gave the stock a BUY

This article was written by

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.93K Followers
Focus on multinational transportation companies. Mercosur economies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News