JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) plunged over 10% on Friday after reporting disappointing earnings, wiping away all gains CMA shares have delivered over the past year. CMA has struggled with noninterest-bearing deposit (NIB) outflows, pressuring net income and leaving shares a meaningful laggard. I last covered shares of CMA in April, downgrading them from a buy to a hold. With the stock down 6% since, I arguably should have downgraded them all the way to a “sell.” Given this drop and with new financials, now is a good time to revisit Comerica

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s second quarter, Comerica reported adjusted EPS of $1.53, which actually beat consensus by $0.34, as the company saw a modest release from credit reserves, given solid loan quality. However, shares were hit by ongoing concerns about net interest margins (NIM) with incremental negative news that dampens the longer-term outlook and will make an EPS recovery in 2025 more difficult.

Comerica lost its contract for the Direct Express debit card with the U.S. Treasury. Because this contract expires in early 2025, it does not impact 2024 financials. However with 4.5 million beneficiaries, this will be a large 2025 headwind. This program provided $3.3 billion of noninterest-bearing deposits, though CMA expects it to be a “long” process next year for these to wind down. Now, by next year, rates should be lower, but even assuming this funding is replaced at 3.0%, that will be a $99 million incremental headwind to pre-tax earnings. I would emphasize this full impact probably is not realized until 2026, as deposits take some time to transition. In total, this will reduce EPS by at least $0.60 once the balances have fully rolled off, an over 10% earnings headwind.

While this is a 2025-2026 issue, 2024 net interest trends are also challenging. Net interest income (NII) fell by $15 million sequentially in Q2 given a smaller balance sheet. Net interest margin expanded by 6bps sequentially to 2.86% though still down 7bps from a year ago. While this was modest increase sequentially was encouraging as it benefits from rolling fixed income maturities, its balance sheet faces ongoing pressure.

I have argued that stable deposits are critical for investing in the sector, and CMA is struggling to meet this criteria. Its deposit balance trends are not threatening the viability of the bank by any means, but they are making earnings growth more difficult. In Q2, CMA saw a $2.2 billion decline in deposits. Deposits are now down about 2% from last year, which is particularly weak given H1 2023 deposits were hit hard by outflows from the regional banking crisis.

Comerica

CMA saw a $1.6 billion drop in time deposits. Last year, it issued higher cost CDs to restore liquidity, and it has let those mature without renewal. That is a reason deposit costs fell by 5bps. However, in the process, it also allowed its deposit base to shrink meaningfully. Overall, interest-bearing deposits fell by $1.2 billion with NIBs down $1.1 billion.

In this rate environment, NIBs are extremely valuable, and whereas many banks appear to have seen a near-bottom in these balances, CMA still sees significant attrition. As a consequence, its share of NIBs declined even as total deposits fell. Over the next year, we will see a $3.3 billion headwind to NIBs given the lost contract, meaning CMA is likely far from a bottom in these balances, unlike most banks.

Comerica

Because its funding profile is shrinking, CMA is having to reduce the asset size of its balance sheet. Now in Q2, loans rose by $1.1 billion to $51.9 billion on an end of period basis. However more meaningfully, average balances are down by $4.3 billion from last year and actually fell by $300 million in the quarter. Commercial real estate exposure declined by $145 million.

With a smaller average asset base, its NII capacity is smaller, all else equal. Now, management sees the quarter as an inflection point, and with loans down more sharply than deposits, it will have room to gradually ramp lending. Still given further deposit headwinds next year, I expect loan growth to remain fairly muted.

One highlight is that loan quality is still strong. In Q1, it saw just 9bps of net charge-offs from 10bps last quarter. Nonperforming assets did tick up slightly but remain quite muted at just 0.44% of loans. Comerica has over $717 million in allowances for credit losses. This is more than 3x delinquencies, well above my 2.5x adequacy threshold.

Comerica

In other words, CMA is prepared for a further rise in delinquencies without needing to add reserves. I continue to monitor its $10.3 billion of CRE exposure, which is 19.9% of loans. Still, this is relatively small vs most regional banks, and asset quality has been solid. Given my view a recession is unlikely, I do not expect a material worsening in credit costs.

CMA also appears very well capitalized with a 11.55% common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET1). However, including unrealized losses on securities sitting in AOCI, its pro forma capital it would be 6.5%. This is quite low. Importantly because it has just $80 billion in assets, it does not need to ever factor AOCI losses into its calculation. Still, I expect it to hold extra reported capital for several years as these AOCI losses burn down. As such while I view its 5+% dividend yield as safe, I do not expect share repurchases any time soon.

CMA has $18.6 billion in securities, including $2.3 billion in unrealized loss after taxes in AOCI. It has $900 million of maturities this year and $1.7 billion of principal payments in 2025. With a 5.5 year duration, it will take multiple years for this portfolio to roll over. For now, it has let this portfolio shrink to build liquidity, and Comerica may resume reinvestment at year end. This securities portfolio combined with a poor deposit trend are why Comerica has flagged its earnings will underperform if rates stay higher for longer.

Comerica

In my last article, I saw earnings drifting down toward $5.20 with downside risk if the Fed kept policy tighter for longer. With management now guiding to a 14% drop in NII given negative deposit trends, I view $5-$5.20 as the likeliest EPS outcome. If we see deposits continue to decline beyond the 2% drop forecast, that could provide downward pressure.

Comerica

Unfortunately, CMA is a shrinking bank, and its $3.3 billion lost contract means it will likely shrink further in 2025. While there will be some tailwind from fixed maturities, I struggle to see CMA earnings much more than $5-5.20 in 2025, and there is downside risk if it loses other NIBs. When investors can buy a growing bank like KeyCorp (KEY) at a similar, if not cheaper 2025 multiple, I struggle to see a reason to rush into CMA.

With its favorable credit quality and dividend yield, I do not see a need to sell CMA, as I do not foresee material absolutely price declines. However, I see it underperforming other regional banks. While retaining it as a hold, I would invest in regionals like KEY and Bank OZK (OZK) instead.