Summit Midstream: Refinancing And Conversion To C-Corp Could Mean A Double In The Stock

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Summit Midstream has restructured debt, lowered interest expenses, and boosted cash flows after asset sales in Marcellus Basin.
  • The company's conversion from an MLP to a c-corp will broaden shareholder base, potentially leading to material stock appreciation.
  • With a new capital structure, lower interest rates, and potential for higher multiples as a c-corp, SMLP stock could double in the next twelve months.

Oil refinery, Hamburg, Germany

Hans-Peter Merten

Impact of Refinancing and New Corporate Structure:

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) has had a busy couple of months. Following the asset sales in the Marcellus Basin, the company has completely restructured its debt, thereby lowering interest expense and boosting future cash

Members of Catalyst Hedge Investing had early access to this article. They have exclusive access to many other articles every month as well as an active chat board with regular updates on ideas and a best ideas portfolio. 

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
10.38K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News