Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is a microcap manufacturer and distributor of hemodialysis concentrates that are critical in the life-saving dialysis treatments over half a million Americans receive due to kidney failure. The company currently trades for well under 1x full-year 2023 revenue, despite a sustained trend towards profitability due to increased gross margins under relatively new management. In this article, I cover what I view as the company’s current market opportunity, what I believe is a reasonable valuation for the company in the future, why I believe the present discount to this value exists, and what risks could derail RMTI, which in full transparency is one of the largest positions in my personal portfolio.

Rockwell’s Current Market Opportunity

Rockwell makes and sells hemodialysis concentrates that are used to create the dialysate used in dialysis treatments for patients with kidney failure. Rockwell’s concentrates are diluted with purified water to form the dialysate, which is then run against the current of the patient’s blood across a semi-permeable membrane called a dialyzer. This process removes waste products and excess fluid, both processes ordinarily handled by healthy kidneys. Patients receive these treatments typically three to four times per week in dialysis treatment centers.

Unfortunately, the number of patients with kidney failure is growing right now, which creates a larger market opportunity for companies like Rockwell. The National Kidney Foundation says there were 785,883 kidney failure patients in the US in 2018, and that figure is set to grow to 1,000,000 by 2030 without a substantial change in preventing kidney disease. The value of that market is also set to grow from $450 million in 2024 to $560 million in 2028

As shown in Figure 1, Rockwell is one of only two major manufacturers of hemodialysis concentrate, with the other being Fresenius (OTCPK:FSNUY) which is vertically integrated and runs its own hemodialysis centers for patient treatments. The other major player in the hemodialysis treatment center space is DaVita (DVA), which is Rockwell’s largest customer, making up 47% of Rockwell’s revenue in 2023 and 46% in 2022. Based on 2023 numbers, Fresenius served ~206,000 patients in its 2,615 US-based dialysis clinics, while DaVita had 2,675 outpatient dialysis centers in the US serving ~200,000 patients. Fresenius claims this represents 37% market share in the US. If we accept Fresenius’ number as correct, that would mean DaVita has about 36% market share.

In 2022, DaVita invested $15 million into Rockwell in exchange for 15,000 preferred shares, which would be convertible at $1/share into common stock in the company. This investment was made around the same time when Rockwell was just bringing in Dr. Strobeck as CEO, getting out of a former distribution agreement with Baxter, and starting in earnest on their current strategy of maximizing profitability through the sale of their hemodialysis concentrates. This is a good sign that DaVita and Rockwell’s interests are aligned, and that Rockwell is truly an indispensable part of DaVita’s business.

Aside from DaVita and Fresenius, smaller, independent players make up the other 27% of the market. Rockwell has an opportunity to continue growing there as well given they are the biggest option for procuring these necessary hemodialysis concentrates who are not also a direct dialysis competitor of these smaller players as Fresenius is.

Rockwell’s recent rapid and sustained revenue growth supports the idea that it can capture an increasingly large portion of the growing market for hemodialysis concentrates.

That growth over the last few years came from two sources: 1) by increasing market share in the growing hemodialysis concentrate market and 2) by acquiring a smaller hemodialysis concentrate maker, Evoqua Water Technologies. To the first point, Rockwell estimates that the hemodialysis concentrate market is growing at a 4%-6% CAGR yet guides that Rockwell will grow its revenue by mid to high single digits annually, suggesting they expect to continue growing their market share.

To the second point, Rockwell made this acquisition in July 2023 and expected Evoqua’s business to add $18 million in revenue and $3 million in EBITDA for Rockwell. This type of accretive transaction should be repeatable, and Rockwell has explicitly said they are on the lookout for similar deals moving forward.

Another possible source of growth would be if Rockwell successfully expands into the home dialysis market. In comparison to the overall dialysis market’s 4%-6% CAGR, home dialysis is growing at over a 10% CAGR.

Rockwell has been saying for a while that it is actively working on this opportunity, but has yet to announce anything concrete. During the company’s Q1 earnings call, Dr. Strobeck said that Rockwell is:

actively working with the number one player in that space. And are currently in the process of -- we currently supply product to that organization and are actively working on a relationship, which we hope to announce here in the near future around new product opportunities with them.

Fresenius and DaVita appear to also be the two biggest players in that space as well, so Dr. Strobeck’s comment is likely referencing one of them.

What Rockwell’s Valuation Could Look Like in the Future

Rockwell’s stock has been trending upwards since about February, but even at its current price, the company still trades for just ~.7x its trailing twelve months’ sales total.

Figure 3: Rockwell Stock Chart

I believe there is substantial potential upside given this low P/S multiple if Rockwell can keep executing and growing increasingly more profitable. A P/S under 1x to me implies that the market doesn’t believe the company’s current trajectory can continue, but not only has management met recent guidance, they have actually exceeded expectations. A good example is that 2024 estimated revenue was $84 million to $88 million at the time full year 2023 results were announced, but by the time Q1 2024 numbers were announced, that range had been bumped up to $90 million to $94 million. Rockwell management is also guiding towards $100+ million in revenue with 25%+ gross margins for 2026 and beyond.

Healthcare businesses like Rockwell tend to, on average, trade at more like a 3x-5x price to sales ratio, but even at something much smaller like a 1x-2x range, Rockwell would still be substantially undervalued. Despite trending upwards since early February (as seen in Figure 3), Rockwell’s current price as of July 19, 2024 only gives the company a market cap of $58 million vs 2024 sales expected to be in excess of $90 million. By my calculation, at a $90 million market cap, Rockwell’s price would be $2.97, and at a $180 million market cap, Rockwell’s price would be $5.94. That’s not to say the company will be re-rated to such a multiple soon, or ever, necessarily; rather, it’s meant to show the scale of the potential opportunity should management execution remain strong, allowing this thesis to play out.

Why the Present Discounted Valuation May be Persisting and Risks to this Thesis

In past stocks like this I’ve followed, the market is incredibly hesitant to reward a trend towards profitability that still has a ways to go. Just look at what happened with ADMA Biologics (ADMA) a few years back. Despite management exceeding expectations quarter after quarter, the stock price languished for years before the market finally gave it some credit for the continued progress.

Here, we are also starting to see very consistent execution on management’s stated goals and financial guidance, but the transition is still early, as it’s certainly worth noting that Rockwell only recently made a change to emphasize profitability through the sale of its hemodialysis concentrates rather than trying to develop and market its own proprietary, branded hemodialysis products. I won’t go much into Rockwell’s saga with Triferic, but in summary, the company developed Triferic as a branded drug for replacing iron loss in dialysis patients. After receiving FDA approval, the company began marketing Triferic in 2019, but was never able to gain much traction or even come close to profitably marketing the product.

Although the shift towards the current business strategy in 2022 looks promising so far, that’s not a very long track record of success, not to mention the company is still actually burning cash. The company losing focus on the current strategy and shifting back towards developing proprietary, branded products is another risk to the thesis, though management shows no indication of this currently.

Cash balance is the second major concern that I believe is responsible for the current, discounted valuation. Relatedly, debt repayment may also be one of the market’s concerns. Although I am watching both of those carefully, I do see signs of the company adequately managing both of these issues. Rockwell’s loans (<$10 million total) were recently renegotiated more favorably for the company. Rockwell now has an interest only period until 2026, at which point the company has made it clear they intend to have solid cash flow. Additionally, the loan's principal no longer fully matures and has to be paid back until 2029.

On the cash balance, the company’s actual cash burn through May 9 was ~$700,000 based on the CEO’s comments during the most recent quarterly call. If annualized with no credit for increasing revenue and gross margin, that’s less than $2.5 million in cash burn for 2024 vs. a cash balance of $10.2 million as of May 9, 2024. That would put the expected year-end cash balance at $8.4 million worst case, and then the expectation would be that 2025 would likely bring the pivot point into true cash flow profitability, if not sooner. It’s worth noting though that the company is still losing money at present, and the current positive EBITDA is only on an adjusted basis.

I believe there is also an overhang on the stock price from the fact that Rockwell’s current supply contract with DaVita expires at the end of the year, although DaVita can elect to extend that for another year at a higher price. It’s certainly possible that DaVita could move on or could insist on lower pricing in the future that would harm Rockwell’s projected increases in gross margin. I don’t see this as likely given the discussion above about DaVita’s ties to, and reliance on, Rockwell, but it is certainly a risk that, if it came to fruition, would likely make an investment in Rockwell into a big loser. It’s also worth noting that Rockwell can also likely only ever take the portion of the market that includes non-Fresenius clinics, given that Fresenius manufactures hemodialysis concentrates for its own clinics.

Another risk in the current inflationary environment is that rising costs could prevent the margin expansion from materializing, even in the absence of pressure from DaVita or other purchasers. I will be carefully watching this moving forward as well.

Summary of Thesis and Conclusion

Rockwell trades at a price that is just a fraction of its current sales, despite showing rapid growth in the last few years that looks likely to continue for a while. The company is also approaching profitability, given its new strategy since 2022 of focusing on profitably selling its hemodialysis concentrates and steadily expanding its territory and market share. Hemodialysis is a critical, life-saving treatment that is increasingly necessary as more individuals are diagnosed with kidney failure. Rockwell management makes a fairly compelling case that their company is now an indispensable, and growing, piece of that infrastructure. If management is right, the upside could be substantial, given the company is getting closer to profitability.

In closing, Rockwell is one of my largest individual stock positions, and that’s primarily because I like the consistent management execution, solid growth trend, and dwindling cash burn that I currently see. I will be looking for my perceived valuation gap to start closing over the coming quarters as I anticipate the market will start crediting the company for more progress towards its goals, but I plan to remain patient in my position so long as management continues to hit guidance, even if the valuation gap persists for a longer period of time.

