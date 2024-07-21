J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Update

I initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock at the end of February 2024 with a "Buy" rating. My second article was written at the end of April 2024 - I confirmed my bullish rating and predicted that the company would beat consensus forecasts for Q1 (which hadn't yet been published at that time). I anticipated that the company's EPS in the first quarter could be twice as much as the consensus estimate. As history has shown, SoFi indeed managed to beat the consensus forecasts, delivering an EPS beat, which was one of the "largest" surprises (compared to the initially estimated numbers) in recent quarters.

Unfortunately, these positive results for the first quarter had no effect on the turnaround of the SOFI stock. Today I'd like to provide my next update, this time with a preview of Q2 2024 results.

From what I see to date, I believe that the decline in SoFi stock over the past few months may have been overdone already. It's quite possible that SOFI's business continued to grow in the second quarter, which means that the current relatively pessimistic forecasts for its earnings per share and revenue will most likely be beaten again. This could be the catalyst for a long-awaited recovery in the stock price in the foreseeable future. Hence, my "Buy" rating reiteration.

My Reasoning

SoFi achieved an adjusted net revenue of ~$581 million in Q2 2024, reflecting a 26% YoY increase driven significantly by the Financial Services and Tech Platform segments, which together saw a 54% rise in revenue and contributed to 42% of the consolidated adjusted net revenue. Meanwhile, the Lending segment maintained flat revenue due to a cautious approach amidst economic uncertainties. But in general, it can be noted that the high rate of revenue growth continued to remain steady, despite the lagging dynamics of one of the company’s segments. Regarding cost management, we could also see some improvements: the adjusted EBITDA of $144 million was up 91% YoY, with all 3 segments showing profitability on a contribution basis. So all this helped SoFi Technologies achieve operating profit for the second quarter in a row.

But here we see a likely reason why the stock price didn't respond with growth to such strong results - compared to Q4 2023, it might have seemed to investors that SOFI didn't live up to its past growth rates.

In my opinion, however, you have to take seasonality into account and look at the year-on-year growth rates, which are still high. Yes, of course, they are going down from the 2021-2022 growth rates, but nevertheless, when your sales are still growing by 20-25% year-on-year with no low-base effect like before, that says a lot. Margins are still quite high and many times higher than two years ago.

Also, if we look at how the company performed in Q1 compared to management's expectations, even at the top end of the guidance range, the company was able to beat that guidance. This indicates that the momentum of the business expansion is continuing at full speed.

My interim findings are confirmed by the latest key operating figures. In Q1 2024, the total number of SoFi members reached more than 8.1 million, an increase of 44% year-on-year, with 622,000 new members added during the quarter. The total number of products increased to 11.8 million (+38% YoY). Let's break down the segments' figures. The number of financial services products increased by 42% to 10.1 million, the number of Lending products increased by 20% to 1.7 million and the number of accounts on the technology platform increased by 20% to 151 million. So yes - it seems like the business is booming indeed.

At the same time, the company's balance sheet also seems to be getting better. The tangible book value increased by $608 million and amounted to $4.1 billion at the end of the quarter. They also completed significant financial maneuvers, including the issuance of $862.5 million of convertible notes (due 2029) and the conversion of $600 million of the 2026 convertible notes into common stock, so the firm's future debt got less and the balance sheet overall became stronger.

As for the near future, below are excerpts from management's latest comments [from the Q1 earnings call] and guidance for the full year 2024:

For Q2, we expect to deliver adjusted net revenue of $555 million to $565 million, adjusted EBITDA of $115 million to $125 million and net income of $5 million to $10 million. In terms of phasing, you can see for the past two years that the second quarter is seasonally flattish for lending, which, coupled with our more conservative approach toward originations this year, should drive a sequential decline in lending revenue, which largely offsets tailwinds in the two other segments. In terms of operating expenses, you can expect low single-digit sequential growth as we continue to invest in future growth.

It's clear that the management's strategy is to continue investing in innovative products to add new offerings for existing users and to further expand the customer base across all three segments. As a matter of fact, SOFI aims to add 2.3 million new users in 2024 alone, which would equate to 30% YoY growth, which is very impressive.

But what I find interesting is that specifically for the 2nd quarter of 2024, the company, according to my calculations, expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to decrease to 21.43% (in the middle of the forecast range). At the same time, management states that the net income should be ~$7.5 million, which seems a bit conservative to me. After all, with an adjusted margin of ~25% in the 1st quarter of 2024, the company managed to earn significantly more, even though the difference in margin shouldn't be that big.

Be that as it may, if we divide the projected net profit of $7.5 million by the projected number of shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2024 (I assume a continuation of the share count growth at its long-term pace of ~2%), we get ~$0.007 per share. Basically, the company should simply break even on an adjusted basis. Wall Street agrees and gives a consensus of 0 for Q2, awaiting reacceleration in EPS growth rates since Q3:

Seeking Alpha, SOFI

But again, I have doubts that these forecasts are close to reality because the decline in EBITDA margin is not going to be so great as to lead to such a sharp fall in earnings, in my view. Even if, from the 3 cents the company reported for the 1st quarter, SOFI's EPS would fall to just one cent - that would be enough to exceed the current consensus forecast many times over. This leads me to conclude that, at least according to the indirect data, the probability of SoFi beating current analyst forecasts for Q2 2024 is quite high.

What continues to be a problem for the SoFi stock is still its very high valuation. Looking ahead to next year, however, we see that its P/E multiple will fall significantly if the current EPS forecasts are correct (or at least close to being correct). By 2024, the multiple should already be around the norm that we see with other peers. At the same time, the projected EPS growth rates will even exceed most of them by 2027.

Thus, SoFi's valuation will theoretically be justified by its high growth rates, which means that the premium to valuation will have to remain. Consequently, the stock should respond with recovery growth.

Risks To My Thesis

Essentially, the risk factors I described last time remain largely unchanged. The recent news about the possible forgiveness of student debt for millions of Americans may cause management to take a more cautious or pessimistic stance on future business growth.

Recently, the SOFI was riding a 7-day win streak after its financial technology platform Galileo announced new wire transfer capabilities for fintechs. However, that upward trend reversed when the Biden administration decided to forgive the loans of 35,000 public service workers under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. This decision also impacted other student loan providers such as Navient and Nelnet, thus creating a kind of obstacle to the development of SOFI's lending business in the future.

It is therefore possible that we'll hear several negative comments from management when the second quarter results are discussed. Even if the company beats analysts' forecasts as it did last time, it's far from certain that sentiment around SoFi will improve, and the stock will actually rise as I expect. This is perhaps the biggest risk to my current thesis.

I see a further risk from a technical analysis perspective. The stock hasn't managed to hold above the 200-day moving average because of the news mentioned above. Thus, the current downtrend still seems to be dominant. The increase in volatility has led to the stock being overbought in July, so we may see a correction in the next two months.

Your Takeaway

Despite the risks described above, I continue to believe that management's strategic vision for the company's development should lead to continued momentum in its business. I was impressed by the Q1 financials and the operating metrics. I think SoFi is performing well in terms of its balance sheet, sales growth, and strengthening margins. I also like the fact that SoFi has been able to report a profit for two consecutive quarters, albeit on an adjusted basis. Wall Street analysts expect this trend to continue. I'm also more optimistic about the near term, especially Q2 2024 results, than the average market analyst forecast. I think SoFi has a good chance of beating these forecasts for the 2nd quarter, thanks to the continued acceleration in growth and the relatively moderate expectations priced-in today. Therefore, I've decided to confirm my "Buy" rating 10 days before the Q2 report is published. Let's wait and see how the company performs and how the market reacts to the actual figures.

Good luck with your investments!