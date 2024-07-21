Google Q2 Preview: Becoming The AI Leader

(17min)

Summary

  • Google struggled initially in the AI market post ChatGPT launch but has now become a market leader with Gemma 2 model based on market share data.
  • Gemma 2 offers class-leading performance, while Google DeepMind's new AI training method enhances performance and power efficiency.
  • Google's financial performance is strong, with robust advertising growth and AI integrations driving market dominance and a bullish outlook for investors.
  • Current EPS estimates for the upcoming quarter show strong growth estimates, making me reiterate my strong buy belief.

Fed Chair Powell And Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speak At Stanford University

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Initially, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NEOE:GOOG:CA) struggled to position itself in the AI market post ChatGPT launch because it was overshadowed by its rivals such as Microsoft (MSFT). However, I

Comments (15)

nestor7
22 Jul. 2024
Comments (3.43K)
I have tried the anti-thesis of google, Perplexity (my first attempt to outwit A/I) and I can tell you although you get some specific results in the form of direct answers, it is still tilted towards a certain agenda and quite incomplete. I asked questions that resulted in incomplete or jumbled lists and it always stuck to the "agendized" misinformation of the day.

A/I is strictly limited to its programming and can never think for itself. It really doesn't learn new things, but accumulates new "facts and info" and churns out some combination thereof.

Not impressive and not much better than any other "info" searcher. I'll stick to Yandex. It's just as good as all the rest.
Pmg1959
22 Jul. 2024
Comments (6.48K)
Reminding folks that if you, like many, think Google AI search is a dog, you can easily switch to Firefox/Mozilla. Or DuckDuckGo, but you probably already have thought of that.
nestor7
22 Jul. 2024
Comments (3.43K)
@Pmg1959 Search engines collect info like a spider collects flies. None can be trusted.
Paul T. Lambert
22 Jul. 2024
Comments (1.39K)
I'm curious as to why Gemma 2 was singled out as Google's supposed leap-ahead AI product. This model is just a cut-down, open-sourced version of Gemini (and not even officially supported by Google, according to their website, since it's more of a "research" offering). Moreover, even the benchmark figures touted by Google show incremental improvements at best against cherry-picked competitors. Given the daily churn and flux with all the "small" language models that are suddenly in style, chances are there are already better-performing contenders in the mix right now, especially since just about every major AI purveyor (and a much larger tail end of contenders) is in this space right now.

Anyhow, the main takeaway here is that just about everyone and his uncle are doing pretty much the same thing in principle, even as they introduce all sorts of engineering optimizations and hacks to add those crucial tiny fractions of percent to benchmark figures while subtracting crucial tiny fractions of percent from resource usage. The end user might as well throw all these models into a big hat and pick one at random -- that is, assuming he is able to find an appropriate usage scenario to monetize (which remains a rather sizable fly in the ointment of modern-day AI hype).
cobalt01
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (836)
It’s been said over and over, data is king. When it comes to the larger TAM (total addressable market) of subscriptions to AI, Google should dominate the AI market ahead. Data from YouTube, Gmail, docs, maps, reviews of businesses and restaurants, etc, no one compares to the amount of data Google has on users. Google probably knows us better than ourselves for how our money is likely to be spent.
Microsoft spent Billions on making a Google killer Bing, and for over a year has installed ChatGPT into its core. And to see what gains have they made in search? Pretty damn close to ZERO. Microsoft is likely to do decent in AI when it comes to cloud and businesses support, but for the general public and larger TAM, Google is very likely to win this battle based on data alone.
Pmg1959
22 Jul. 2024
Comments (6.48K)
@cobalt01 data is vastly overrated as a marketing tool. For more than a decade business has touted “Bg data” as the answer to their marketing prayers. Nope, just a dream.
Jlexus1953
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (3.28K)
Alphabet is the unloved member of the Magnificent 7 displaying growth and profitability in all disciplines and an incredible balance sheet with net ++ 100 billion in cash and consistent 70 billion buybacks.
Valuation wise the stock is underperforming with a PE in the low 30’s compared to some of its peers who instruct who trade in the 40 x multiple or greater.
Despite the valuation Alphabet continues to put up very credible number for a 320+ billion revenue company
Cloud is no longer losing vast amount of money and by nature of its 28+% growth is finally becoming material to both the top and bottom line as it is forecast to generate 42+ billion in revenue and over 4 billion and growing in profits.
Am not overly thrilled with SBC which runs about 22 billion but its part of their culture and a consideration for employee retention.
AI positioning is also credible.
New CEO from Eli Lilly I believe starts next mont and should find better ways to deploy that 100+ billion windfall.
Will patiently hold as earnings continues to grow
TheHarlequin
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
GOOGL has been lagging its peers in the tech sector on valuation for some time. I suggest this is because (historically) too much of the company’s revenue is derived from a non recurring & potentially volatile source, advertising; while its cloud services (saas) haven’t really shown any signs, yet, of stealing significant market share from MSFT and AMZN.
dgi123
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (4.75K)
@TheHarlequin I'm not sure why the market places such a premium on MSFT's saas revenue. Sure in theory, advertising revenue is less dependable, but the facts are that both GOOG and MSFT have grown their eps at 19% CAGR for the past decade or so. So in reality, their businesses are growing at the same rate yet the market still only wants to apply a premium multiple to MSFT...
Gary Kime
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (3.53K)
@TheHarlequin I can tell that you are not a small business owner. If you truly believe that “atop much of the company’s revenue is derived from a non recurring & potentially volatile source” then you don’t understand small business in the United States.
TheHarlequin
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
@Gary Kime ?? respectfully I don’t think you understood my comment. Advertising is non recurring and volatile compared to a subscription model, or product sales. This is not my view of GOOG but a well known issue much discussed on CNBC, or perhaps they don’t understand small business - not sure what that has to do with it anyway - in the US.
