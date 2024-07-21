Google Q2 Preview: Becoming The AI Leader
Summary
- Google struggled initially in the AI market post ChatGPT launch but has now become a market leader with Gemma 2 model based on market share data.
- Gemma 2 offers class-leading performance, while Google DeepMind's new AI training method enhances performance and power efficiency.
- Google's financial performance is strong, with robust advertising growth and AI integrations driving market dominance and a bullish outlook for investors.
- Current EPS estimates for the upcoming quarter show strong growth estimates, making me reiterate my strong buy belief.
Comments (15)
Microsoft spent Billions on making a Google killer Bing, and for over a year has installed ChatGPT into its core. And to see what gains have they made in search? Pretty damn close to ZERO. Microsoft is likely to do decent in AI when it comes to cloud and businesses support, but for the general public and larger TAM, Google is very likely to win this battle based on data alone.
Valuation wise the stock is underperforming with a PE in the low 30’s compared to some of its peers who instruct who trade in the 40 x multiple or greater.
Despite the valuation Alphabet continues to put up very credible number for a 320+ billion revenue company
Cloud is no longer losing vast amount of money and by nature of its 28+% growth is finally becoming material to both the top and bottom line as it is forecast to generate 42+ billion in revenue and over 4 billion and growing in profits.
Am not overly thrilled with SBC which runs about 22 billion but its part of their culture and a consideration for employee retention.
AI positioning is also credible.
New CEO from Eli Lilly I believe starts next mont and should find better ways to deploy that 100+ billion windfall.
Will patiently hold as earnings continues to grow