Unusual Machines (NYSE:UMAC) is a leading first-person-view ("FPV") drone company competing in an industry dominated by DJI, a privately held Chinese company that now claims 70% market share of the global drone industry. U.S. legislation
Unusual Machines: A Play On The Shift In The Drone Industry
Summary
- Unusual Machines consists of Fat Shark and Rotor Riot, acquired from Red Cat, well positioned to capitalize on market shift in drone industry.
- Opportunity in U.S. drone manufacturing due to supply chain and security concerns with Chinese products.
- UMAC CEO Allen Evans aims to regain market share in FPV drones, expand B2B sales, and secure U.S. government contracts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UMAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I want to call attention to Donny being the second largest shareholder. So, he has skin in the game. And, the thesis of my article was UMAC’s unique position. This has not changed, but for me the stock price is ahead of the fundamentals.
SA and many sites list the company having only 3 employees. This was true at the IPO but not at this time. I’m clueless as to how much more momentum this stock has on the Trump Jr play. But, good luck to longs!
I’m planning on doing a writeup donn if someone doesn’t beat me to it.
I believe in the CEO of UMAC, he has an impeccable background and is a technology guy. It’s a young company, so as they grow they will attract the best talent. Allan Evans has degrees in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan