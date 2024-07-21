Unusual Machines: A Play On The Shift In The Drone Industry

Sergio Heiber
Summary

  • Unusual Machines consists of Fat Shark and Rotor Riot, acquired from Red Cat, well positioned to capitalize on market shift in drone industry.
  • Opportunity in U.S. drone manufacturing due to supply chain and security concerns with Chinese products.
  • UMAC CEO Allen Evans aims to regain market share in FPV drones, expand B2B sales, and secure U.S. government contracts.

Twilight Reconnaissance: A Fleet of Drones Embarks on an Evening Mission

tugores34/iStock via Getty Images

Unusual Machines (NYSE:UMAC) is a leading first-person-view ("FPV") drone company competing in an industry dominated by DJI, a privately held Chinese company that now claims 70% market share of the global drone industry. U.S. legislation

I write about and invest in mostly early commercial stage companies that have a large TAM and zero to little direct competition. I will provide updates on companies that I introduce as long as the goalposts set by management are met. Of course, there are always unforeseen developments more often in the microcap world than otherwise and there are macro conditions that are beyond the control of company management. I'm also not always right but I like the risk/reward characteristics of investing in micro-caps.My articles are reflective of my investment interests and hopefully provide readers with ideas that they can further explore. I tend to be on the long side and generally abstain from writing negative or short themes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UMAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (28)

TechGrowthInvestor
15 Dec. 2024
Comments (50)
Great article, thanks.
Greenhorn Investor
29 Nov. 2024
Comments (7.56K)
Thank you for the article
Sergio Heiber
28 Nov. 2024
Comments (2.08K)
I don’t own any shares of UMAC at this time. Insiders bought a ton of shares and then announced that Trump Jr is an advisor. Thank you very much. I took the opportunity to let somebody else own my shares.
I want to call attention to Donny being the second largest shareholder. So, he has skin in the game. And, the thesis of my article was UMAC’s unique position. This has not changed, but for me the stock price is ahead of the fundamentals.
SA and many sites list the company having only 3 employees. This was true at the IPO but not at this time.

I’m clueless as to how much more momentum this stock has on the Trump Jr play. But, good luck to longs!
corav
28 Nov. 2024
Comments (146)
Please explain how they are doing all this with only 3 employees? Just middlemen outsourcing all the work?
jeanjl
29 Nov. 2024
Comments (877)
@corav a very good observation! Can author @Sergio Heiber answer this question? Thanks
Sergio Heiber
30 Nov. 2024
Comments (2.08K)
@jeanjl They had 3 employees at the time of the IPO. That is the management team.
fiiyah
18 Nov. 2024
Comments (132)
Any idea what was the catalyst for the October price surge?
Sergio Heiber
18 Nov. 2024
Comments (2.08K)
@fiiyah Insider buying
NonArmisFido
14 Nov. 2024
Comments (38)
CEO just explained that they do not need to achieve net profitability in 2025 to pay off debt to RCAT.
Natturner1966
08 Nov. 2024
Comments (14.46K)
WTF. Good call...
MS_Boy 609
08 Aug. 2024
Comments (198)
Redcat owns 45% of the stock and a large portion of the debt. Why not own Redcat.
Sergio Heiber
08 Aug. 2024
Comments (2.08K)
@MS_Boy 609 Good point. I agree and own RCAT. Read the last earnings call. RCAT is in line for some major contracts potentially in the next few weeks.
I’m planning on doing a writeup donn if someone doesn’t beat me to it.
Sergio Heiber
07 Aug. 2024
Comments (2.08K)
Huge development for company.
finance.yahoo.com/...
Sergio Heiber
22 Jul. 2024
Comments (2.08K)
UMAC CEO interview today at Small Cap Voices: m.youtube.com/...
Dave Schneider
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (408)
Perhaps license technology from Liquid Piston
hardup
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (398)
Maybe they could hook up with the electronically enhanced bee company that the author touted a while back--FPV bees. Lots of possibilities there.
Natturner1966
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (14.46K)
Nice job. 👍🏾 Looking forward to years of growth.
samca298
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (604)
@Natturner1966 Morning Nat - you are software guy, do you believe in either of these companies RCAT or UMAC? The executive leadership and BOD are very unimpressive if you ask me.
Natturner1966
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (14.46K)
@samca298
I believe in the CEO of UMAC, he has an impeccable background and is a technology guy. It’s a young company, so as they grow they will attract the best talent.

Allan Evans has degrees in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan
jasonvance
17 Sep. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
@samca298 Have you seen the senior managers with prior experience with $AVAV now working at $RCAT? The BOD is unimpressive. Not so, boots on the ground managers, imo.
pone
21 Jul. 2024
Comments (1.46K)
Why is a company with under $10M in revenues a serious contender to go up against DJI with 70% market share. They can't compete on price or technology.
ckwrites2
28 Aug. 2024
Comments (21)
@pone because DJI is seen as a security risk and is being excluded from most/all US DOD bids and many other domestic bid lists
Sergio Heiber
28 Aug. 2024
Comments (2.08K)
@pone DJI is a Chinese company. There is legislation and tariffs in existence and escalating against Chinese imports. I did mention this as the basis of my investment. Do you see the anti China trade buildup as relevant? If relevant, who is going to replace DJI in US sales.
pone
28 Aug. 2024
Comments (1.46K)
@Sergio Heiber, I agree that the US needs a competitor to DJI. I disagree that this $10M startup has an ice cube's chance in hell of being that company.
