Is The Tide Turning For REITs?

shaunl

The Nasdaq has had a banner year, rising repeatedly in the first quarter. April turned more problematic, but the index more than managed to make up for it in the following two months.

Now, as we all know, most of that upward activity was due to just seven stocks – and sometimes just three or four – as big tech reveled in artificial intelligence mania. All the same, those “magnificent” companies made the larger index look good.

Yahoo Finance

But something seems to have changed this week, with tech stocks failing “to make a comeback on Thursday following the Nasdaq’s worst day since 2022.”

That was Yahoo Finance’s commentary, which continued by noting that this was despite “TSMC (TSM) posting better-than-expected results.”

Bully for that chip manufacturer, but the markets were still down for the day. Even the mighty Nasdaq.

In fact, the Nasdaq hasn’t had the greatest of months overall. July is historically one of the best months to own stocks, but not so far in 2024.

Yahoo Finance

All of a sudden, AI doesn’t seem quite so catchy. And the ever-increasing possibility of rate cuts don’t seem so beneficial.

To keep quoting Yahoo:

“Thursday’s losses on the Nasdaq follow a 2.7% decline in the prior session, partly due to a potential escalation in U.S. curbs on exports to China. Chip stocks Nvidia (NVDA), TSMC, and ASML (ASML) all got hammered amid a rotation from tech leaders into less prominent parts of the market.”

Naturally, it’s those “less prominent parts” I’d like to talk about.

The REIT Reality – So Far

We all know that REITs have not had a great stock market run the past two years.

They tanked in 2020 due to the shutdowns’ real and perceived effect on real estate. They rebounded in 2021…

And then inflation kicked in and the Fed (finally) got involved, derailing all positive public sentiment REITs had recovered. The narrative that this category of company cannot under any circumstances do well under elevated interest rates is a powerful one that’s hard to combat.

Even if there’s only so much truth to it.

Once AI mania hit, the reality about REIT value and valuation mattered even less to average investors and bigwigs alike. Steady, stable, brick-and-mortar real estate is, after all, about as far away from futuristic technology as you can possibly get.

I don’t mean to repeat information you already know. But it’s important to make my case that REITs are ready for a comeback – even though I know some of you won’t believe me anyway. And even though I understand why some of you won’t believe me anyway.

It’s been a long while since we saw much significant share price appreciation in these stocks. But last week marked a potential turning point. Bisnow reported on July 16:

“Publicly traded property owners are suddenly back in favor after two years of Wall Street betting against the commercial real estate sector. “Real estate stocks posted their best day of the year on Thursday and led all S&P 500 sectors in gains last week, with the overall real estate sector rising 4.41% and Nareit’s index of REITs rising 4.62%. That momentum has continued this week, with the REIT index rising 1.1% on Tuesday.”

I expect this surge to continue from here.

The Possibility of September Rate Cuts Is Looking Better and Better

For the record, I’m not predicting a perfectly smooth path upward for REITs. I’m also not saying every single one is worth buying.

Some news outlets I’ve seen are now touting more shaky real estate assets in light of recent news. But you know me: That’s not how I operate.

I want to own strong companies – optimally buying them before everyone else realizes how strong they really are. In which case, now is a great time to get in if you’ve been hesitant to buy up ‘til now.

For those who have been invested, don’t feel like you jumped the gun. As you know full well, the right REITs have been paying out predictable and growing dividends these past two years, same as always.

And that counts for a lot.

But when it comes to share price potential, the growing talk – and matching data points – surrounding a September rate cut very much favor publicly traded landlords.

CNBC reported mid-week that “Traders see the odds of a Fed rate cut by September at 100%.” Which, of course, isn’t an actual guarantee. We could still be in for a surprise, though I doubt it.

To quote the article further:

“The catalyst for the change in odds was the consumer price index update for June, announced last week, which showed a 0.1% decrease from the prior month. That put the annual inflation rate at 3%, the lowest in three years.”

Plus, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday that he was no longer determined to wait for inflation to hit 2%. Apparently, something near it could be good enough to start cutting interest rates.

This is a definite change from the hardline stance he’s held up to now.

Meanwhile, at least three of his underlings have made their own positive statements on the subject. Fed Governor Christopher Waller, New York President John Williams, and Richmond President Thomas Barkin have all weighed in at and to various outlets in recent days.

Barkin, for his part, told a Maryland crowd that he’s “very encouraged” by the data coming in. And, to quote a recent Reuters summary:

“Price pressures appear to be easing across the board, the Fed officials said, with goods prices falling, housing cost increases slowing, and more moderate wage growth feeding into a long-awaited easing of price increases in the services sector.”

Once rates are, in fact, cut, we should see REIT share prices react very well. But I, for one, don’t want to wait that long.

If you’re with me in wanting to buy quality companies at bargain prices, there are plenty of possibilities to consider right now.

Rex-In-Effect

Rexford Industrial (REXR) is an industrial REIT that owns 422 properties (722 buildings) located in Southern California. Founded in 2001, REXR has an equity value of around $15 billion and is a member of the S&P 400.

Driven by its focus on Infill Southern California, REXR has consistently demonstrated the highest demand and lowest supply among other major Industrial markets.

In Q2-24, REXR’s results were solid, highlighted by higher occupancy, strong lease spreads 49% vs Q1 at 33.6%), and solid SSNOI (same-store NOI increased +6.0% YOY)

REXR raised its 2024 Core FFO per share guidance to $2.33ps ($2.32-$2.34 range) from $2.325ps ($2.31-$2.34 range), which is below the consensus estimate of $2.35ps (Using Core FFO from FactSet). The underlying assumptions were unchanged.

REXR maintains a low-leverage balance sheet supported by investment grade (BBB+, BBB+, Baa2) credit metrics: 4.6x Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA and 24.1% Net Debt to Total Enterprise Value.

FAST Graphs

Although shares are up close to 12% (in 30 days), we find REXR appealing. REXR shares trade at $49.11 with a P/AFFO multiple of 26.9x (normal multiple is 39x). The dividend yield is 3.4% with a payout ratio of 87%.

REXR’s growth profile is solid: +22% average annual portfolio growth since IPO (by SF) and 16% CAGR in AFFO per share over the last 5 years. Analysts forecast AFFO/sh growth of 15% in 2025 and 2026.

As viewed below, iREIT targets REXR to return in excess of 25% over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

A Mission-Critical Player

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) is a life science REIT that was founded in 1994 and owns over 73.5 million square feet of life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations.

The company owns buildings in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

ARE has a diverse portfolio of 800 tenants, around 92% of the top 20 tenants are investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.

In Q1-24, ARE generated strong operating and financial results: Total revenues and NOI were up 9.7% and 11.5% respectively (over Q1-23) primarily driven by solid same property performance and development and redevelopment. FFO per share diluted as adjusted for the quarter was $2.35 - up 7.3% over Q1-23.

ARE also has a strong investment grade rated balance sheet (Baa1 and BBB+) with low leverage: 5.2x for net debt to adjusted EBITDA and a weighted average remaining debt term of 13.4 years.

FAST Graphs

ARE shares are trading at $125/21 with a P/AFFO multiple of 16.4x (normal is 21.3x). The dividend yield is 4.2% with a payout ratio of 67%.

ARE has grown FFO per share by an average of 7% over the past 10 years. The dividend has grown by an average of 5% over the last 5 years. Analyst consensus estimates for ARE are 2% in 2025 and 7% in 2026.

As viewed below, iREIT targets ARE to return in excess of 25% over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

REITs have finally seen some life, as viewed below:

Yahoo Finance (Ticker: IRET)

Will it continue?

The Fed will announce decisions on interest rates following its two-day meeting ending on September 18th.

That’s just under 60 days from now.

Also, keep in mind that it’s 107 days until the 2024 Presidential election.

We believe that the tide is turning for REITs.

Are we at the beginning of a REIT Rally?

Could the tide be turning?

I look forward to hearing your thoughts below…

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.