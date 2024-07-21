NMZ: Income Bump And Discount To NAV Continue To Support Share Price

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) as an investment option at its current market price. It is a closed-end fund with an objective "to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Its secondary investment objective is to seek attractive total return consistent with its primary objective".

As my followers know, I cover a variety of CEFs across the muni space. NMZ is one that I have owned in the past and continue to follow when I want to amplify my muni position and earn a bit more yield. Given many of its holdings are rated lower than investment grade, I am generally bullish only when I see a strong backdrop for the sector as a whole. This was indeed the case when 2024 got underway and, in hindsight, NMZ has certainly delivered since that buy call:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With this gain in the investor's back pocket, I thought it was time to reconsider NMZ and evaluate whether a "buy" rating is still appropriate. After review, I see an environment where this CEF could indeed experience more gains. This leads me to keep the "buy" tag in place, and I will explain why detail below.

The Good: Income Boosts Continue

The first order of business to tackle has got to be the fund's distribution rise that came about last month. This came in when a sharp uptick from the prior payment, something that no doubt helps explain why NMZ has seen a return in the 7% range over the short-term:

Income Boost (Monthly Payout) (Seeking Alpha)

This is actually the continuation of a trend from both Nuveen (for NMZ but also for many other CEFs the fund manager offers) and represents the second increase for this particular CEF this calendar year:

NMZ Distribution History (Nuveen)

On the surface this looks like a great stat. And I won't say that it isn't. The income boosts are likely drawing investors into the fund and that is helping juice returns. If nothing changes in the next few months, I see a scenario where NMZ keeps rising.

But there is an important point to keep in mind. Nuveen has opted to increase distributions across the CEF spectrum not because underlying income of the funds has been rising, but rather to generate a stronger total return for shareholders. There is nothing nefarious about this, but readers should keep in mind that the distribution increases are not likely to be permanent. Please understand this synopsis is not my opinion in isolation, but rather than based on Nuveen's own statement as to why the income boosts were announced:

"with the aim of delivering higher regular cash flows to shareholders, enhancing shareholder value and improving each fund’s discount to NAV"

Source: Nuveen

The point I am making here is not to get too carried away focusing on this one metric. Yes, NMZ's income has been rising and, yes, this bodes well in the short-term. But the fund is dipping into its funds under management to pay this, as evidenced by the level of "return of capital" used to make this monthly payout at present. What this means is that this is a metric that needs to be monitored closely and investors should be a bit more nimble here than they might have been in the past. So while I would absolutely continue to bank on more gains here, be prepared to take a more active role if the return of capital metric ticks higher and/or the distribution begins to appear unsustainable.

Discount To NAV Still Attractive

The second attribute I am considering is the fund's valuation. I noted this as a reason to buy NMZ back in February as the discount was sitting above the 7% mark. When I reviewed NMZ this time around, I figured this would have narrowed quite a bit given the strong positive return in the interim. However, NMZ's rise has been driven largely by gains to the NAV and due to the higher distribution stream. We know this because the discount is only 1% lower than where it stood five months ago:

NMZ: Quick Stats (Nuveen)

The simple logic here is that this supports my continued bullishness on the fund. NMZ has seen strong returns and its discount to NAV is sitting near the levels it had before the rotation back into bonds started a few months later. I see the valuation story as central to why investors can still get a reasonable return going forward.

Rainy Day Balances Drop, But Remain Elevated

Shifting to a more macro-view, I want to take a moment to discuss credit quality at the state level. This is important for the overall soundness of the municipal bond outlook - whether for NMZ or otherwise. At present, we are seeing a softening economic backdrop and the potential for lower tax receipts going forward as unemployment ticks up.

The net result of this, combined with a sharp decline in federal stimulus money tied to the pandemic, is that states have had to dip into their "rainy day" balances to continue operating without service reductions. While this isn't a "good" thing, we have to put it in perspective. Yes, balances are down in aggregate, but remember they started 2024 at elevated levels. So while the decline isn't good news necessarily, the reality is that rainy day funds are still much higher than they have been over the past two decades:

"Rainy Day" Balances (National Aggregate) (National Association of State Budget Officers)

I bring this up because we are already starting to see headlines about threats to the credit quality of munis and whether more downgrades and defaults are coming. Could that be on the way? Sure, it is possible. But I wouldn't use a drop in rainy day balances as support to reach that conclusion. State governments still have plenty of cash on-hand to make good on their financial obligations. That won't always be the case, to be fair, and a combination of higher taxes and/or lower spending will be needed in the future. But, in today's market, I don't see this as a red flag to avoid muni positions for now.

New Sales Boost Liquidity

Expanding on the prior paragraph, I continue to believe muni bonds are a safe place to be not just because of rainy day balances but because of overall government liquidity. At both the local and state level, new muni sales have been robust in 2024. This new issuance pumps liquidity into the sector and emphasizes that investors are more than happy to accommodate the public sector when it is looking to raise cash:

Muni Issuance By Calendar Year (Aggregate) (Bloomberg)

The simple fact is that state and local governments are not going to be defaulting on current debt when raising fresh capital is so readily available.

This is by no means an effort to make my followers complacent. While the broader muni sector has plenty of demand from investors, we need to still be tactical in what states and sectors we get exposure to. Higher rainy day balances and more liquidity across local governments are good - but not all inclusive. So remain vigilant when monitoring your holdings and make sure you aren't exposed to areas that aren't participating in these macro-trends.

Inflation The Big Factor

I would be remiss if I didn't touch on probably the most important factor facing the fixed-income market at present. Yes, state fiscal positions matter quite a bit when evaluating muni bonds. But the real story in the last few months has been inflation - and the likelihood for Fed rate cuts by year end. At time of writing, inflation continues to trickle lower and remains well off the highs we've seen in the past few years:

CPI Year-Over-Year (US) (S&P Global)

What this shows is that the worst is likely over when it comes to inflation. More Fed hikes remain off the table (in my view) and it is very likely we will see 1 or 2 cuts by the start of 2025. This is a tailwind for fixed-rate bonds as a whole, including munis. So I am leaning towards a more bullish outlook in this arena and that benefits NMZ by extension.

Illinois Less Of A Headwind

Digging back into NMZ specifically, I will touch on what has often been a thorn in the side of this particular fund. Due to many of its holdings being either rated BBB (the lowest investment grade level) or not rated at all, it should not surprise readers to know that quite a few of the underlying bonds originate out of Illinois. This is one of the few states that hasn't had the best track record in terms of credit ratings, so funds will often use these bonds to boost the yields offered to investors:

Top 5 States in NMZ (Nuveen)

Granted, this fund is pretty well diversified, but the Illinois exposure is large enough to warrant a deeper dive. In years past, this would be an area I would be cautious of. But today I am relieved to say I have a brighter outlook for these particular holdings.

The reason comes from some clarity out of the state government earlier this year. A few months ago the Illinois legislature passed its whooping $53 billion budget. After some last minutes changes, the budget included an increase in business taxes, funding for the pension system, and reserves to the rainy day fund. All of these have pros and cons on the whole, but for muni investors the impact is largely positive.

The net result was a continuation of credit improvement for the state, with 12 positive ratings and outlook actions from a combination of S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch (since 2020). Most notable has been the upgrade to "Stable" (link to Fitch Ratings as an example). This means a downgrade to the overall credit rating for the state is not likely to come based on recent developments.

All in all, I view this positively for Illinois and see the inclusion of the state's muni bonds as a net positive for NMZ going forward. That is not something I have said often in my career!

Bottom Line

NMZ has seen continued success and I don't see that changing. The fund's income is rising, the discount to NAV is attractive, and states like Illinois that have had plenty of challenges in the past are starting to turn the page. On top of this, the Fed is likely to push interest rates lower in the coming months as inflation subsides. As a result of all these factors, I see no reason to alter my "buy" rating on NMZ. I would encourage my followers to give the idea some thought at this time.