One of the most eye-watering charts I've seen in a while is the one showing the rise in median prices of homes in the United States over the last ten years, recently touching nearly $435,000. As a parent of children not far off from being on their own, I can certainly sympathize with the frustrations of those who are priced out of the housing market, and I confess that I wonder about whether my children will be able to buy their own homes.

Median home price, 2014 - 2024, Federal Reserve (Federal Reserve)

The costs are rising not just for the homes themselves, but generally everything else that goes along with homeownership - mortgage rates, premiums for homeowners' insurance, taxes, and the care and maintenance of keeping up a home.

One of those ongoing costs for many home buyers is mortgage insurance. This is typically applied when a borrower is paying less than 20% of the purchase price upfront. In order to protect the lender against default, banks and other lenders require the borrower to purchase mortgage insurance, which for most borrowers is bundled right into the monthly payment, and goes away once they are past the 20% threshold in home equity. A fairly small list of insurers specialize in this form of insurance, including Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), Radian Group (RDN), and MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG).

Data by YCharts

While potential home buyers may have been frustrated over the last 2 years, shareholders of mortgage insurers over that same period are likely fairly pleased, as each one has outpaced the S&P 500 index (SPY) by wide margins. At this juncture, it is worth revisiting the thesis for investing in mortgage insurers, specifically Enact Holdings, to understand what was driving the value creation, and if the current and expected challenges shaping the mortgage market make it an attractive investment now.

Lackluster Home Sales For 2024

Naturally, the volume of mortgage insurance sold correlates to the volume of mortgages underwritten, which in turn depends on the volume of home sales and refinancing. Those numbers have been in the dumps for 2024.

Home sales through the first half of the year are trending to an annual level of less than 4.5 million transactions; for comparison 2023 had just over 4 million existing home sales, but prior to that, one would have to go back to 2014 to find a year with less than 5 million transactions on existing homes. The housing difficulties provide fodder for all manner of policy discussions, regularly getting the ire of politicians, as evidenced in the Senators questions to Federal Reverse chair Jerome Powell as part of his recent Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress.

The other opportunity for selling mortgage insurance is when people refinance mortgages, which are at least as sensitive to interest rates as originations. Clearly the data on refinancing is backing up the common-sense narrative that people who could refinance into lower rates in 2020 and 2021 did so at attractive rates, and there is no reason to refinance now at higher rates, although the trends can be a little lumpy year over year. Fannie Mae's summary through the first week of July shows a very clear big-picture on refinancing applications, in volume and dollar value.

Fannie Mae, Mortgage Refinancing Trends, through July 5, 2024 (Fannie Mae, Refinance Application-Level Index)

With these sorts of trends on volumes for mortgage originations and refinancing, one might be hard-pressed to explain why mortgage insurers have outperformed the broader stock market over the last two years. So what is going on in terms of valuation relative to these depressed figures? And what might the domino effect be if interest rates start coming down?

Under The Hood of Enact Holdings

Before diving in to the background and Q1 results for Enact Holdings, investors should know that the company was spun out from Genworth Financial (GNW), and Genworth remains the majority owner. The September 2021 IPO of Enact Holdings offered 18.4% of the shares

I have not touched on Enact Holdings since December, when I considered it a hold, concluding:

at the current valuation, the market catalysts for improving mortgage underwriting conditions are likely already factored into the share price, and at 1.00x book value, I think Enact Holdings is best considered a hold for the time being on a total return outlook.

Indeed, over that shorter time frame of 7 months, the shares have not kept pace with the broader market, with a total return of ~8.9% versus 18.1% for the S&P 500. In other words, the bulk of the stronger performance over the last two years happened in the first 18 months, starting from July 2022 through December 2023, when I concluded it was fairly valued, so already there is some evidence in place that the broader mortgage industry trends have caught up to Enact.

Turning to Q1 of 2024, on the income statement there is growth on the topline relative to 2023, with both premiums earned and investment income rising, with total revenue for the period of $291.6 million, versus $280.9 million. Premiums are the largest source of revenues, and have been rising as the cost of taking the risk to insure mortgages on homes that are getting more expensive has naturally increased (I did not have full access to this recent academic article on a possible pricing model used for mortgage insurance, but if a reader happens to have access, it may be useful). In addition, Enact has recently branched out into offering reinsurance, which would be providing further support to its premiums.

Since mortgage insurance is generally a product that consumers do not generally choose their provider for, they are not prone to switch from one company to another, and changes in providers tend to happen behind the scenes to consumers when they originate a new mortgage or refinance one. So the combination of home prices trending higher and large numbers of refinancings in prior years are set to support the premiums earned portion of the revenue for a time, while elevated interest rates at the moment are helping investment income.

On the expense side, after booking an $11.0 million benefit on lower losses in Q1 last year, losses incurred for the first quarter in 2024 swung to $19.5 million for a $30.5 million swing on just that one expense line along. Other expense areas such as interest and other operating expenses were essentially line year over year for the quarter, with Q1 2024 expenses totaling $85.7 million, a jump of 52% over 2023 driven by the incurred losses. As a result, in spite of the higher revenue, net income for the period dropped to $161.0 million from $176.0 million, coming to earnings per share of $1.01.

The balance sheet has changed relatively little over the first quarter, with total assets increasing by $113 million, or 1.8%, while the book value of equity went up $81 million, also 1.8%. Liquidity is in excellent shape, as investments held for sale, short-term investments, and cash and equivalents are strong at $5,975 million, versus total liabilities of $1,590 million. Cash flows were seen as strong enough to boost the quarterly dividend from $0.159 to $0.185, with the first distribution at the higher rate last month. In addition, the company repurchased nearly $50 million worth of shares during the quarter, as part of its broader shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. The average price on the repurchased shares was ~$27.50 per share, and it reduced the float by ~1.8 million shares, all part of a $250 million repurchase authorization.

Valuation and Outlook

Although hopes are increasing for a more imminent cut in interest rates, if not two by the end of 2024, my baseline assumption is that 2024 will have a single rate cut of 25 basis points, with hopefully another 50 to 75 points coming in 2025 - in other words, a clear signal that the Fed is comfortable that inflation is under control (I'll leave the question as to what consumers think on inflation - this is about the Fed's point of view). Such moves ought to loosen up housing inventory over time; fixed 30-year mortgages at under 6% are still reasonably attractive by historical standards. In addition, such a move could even provoke a small burst of refinancing activity as well, for the relatively small group of homebuyers who had to swallow 7% or higher. All in all, I do expect transaction volume to be picking up steam over the next 12 to 18 months, to the benefit of Enact Holdings (and its peers).

That being said, there does not appear to be much remaining upside on valuation, and I suspect there are better ways to benefit from anticipated rate cuts.

Data by YCharts

Looking through the prism of price to book value (a standard valuation ratio for financial firms, like insurance and banks that hold lots of cash and investments), all three of the large mortgage insurers trade at a premium to their book value. On the one hand, Enact Holdings holds the slightest premium to book value of this grouping, though it was not long ago that both Radian Group and Enact Holdings could be picked up for less than 1.00x book value, which works as a decent rule of thumb for first considering to invest. I would classify all three now to be fully valued, since they are all trading at a price to book multiple over 1.10x, though they are not yet necessarily overvalued.

That being said, I anticipate total shareholder return from this point forward will be limited. Granted the dividend was just raised for Enact, but the forward yield is less than 2.25%. Special dividends for the last three years have been declared for November payouts, but they have declined steadily year over year in amount, with the last one in 2023 being $0.71 (versus $1.23 in November 2021 and $1.12 in November 2022). Of course there is no guarantee of any special dividend this year, and even though I would be mildly surprised if there was nothing, I would not stand on that expectation of a higher yield from a one-time dividend as a reason to consider investing now.

Concluding Thoughts

In general, I do anticipate that the book value will continue to slowly grind higher off of strong retained earnings and ongoing buybacks of shares, and as a result, I also expect the share price to appreciate more or less in-line with book value. Should the Federal Reserve Act more aggressively with rate cuts than I expect, then there could be potential for Enact's shares to respond with faster appreciation, with the caveat that the opposite could also be true, that is a failure to reduce rates, with the domino impact of a continuing sluggish housing market could keep a lid on the value.

Overall, I do not see major risk factors to long-term destruction of shareholder capital - this sector would be a defensive type of holding - but there is no compelling reason to initiate a long position until the market gives a little window of a gift when the price falls down around 0.90x the book value. I am not currently adding to my position other reinvesting the dividends, but would consider adding in small batches to my position on any pullback to under the $30 threshold, and more aggressively at under $28, though I do not foresee that sort of opportunity in the near future.