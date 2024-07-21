magicmine

In my most recent article on Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG), I noted that the company's long-time CEO had recently retired. I was hopeful that the incoming new CEO may institute strategic changes that could spur the company to profitability. In particular, I was looking for signs that the company may look at M&A to either push more products through its oversized salesforce or sell the company to a larger entity to produce synergies.

Unfortunately, early comments by the CEO suggest the company is pursuing a status quo for now. While the upcoming quarterly earnings may provide a pop to the stock, as expectations are quite low, I continue to have concerns about the company's long-term profitability as I do not foresee Pulmonx reaching operating breakeven until 2026 at the earliest.

Expect Status Quo With New CEO

From day one, my concerns with Pulmonx have been its bloated sales force and inability to rapidly scale its revenues despite the large total addressable market ("TAM") (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Pulmonx has a large TAM (LUNG investor presentation)

For those not familiar, Pulmonx is the manufacturer of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve that has been FDA-approved as a treatment for severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD").

Pulmonx has a long corporate history, but only came public in 2020 after the FDA approved its valves and the company needed capital to ramp up its commercialization (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - LUNG corporate timeline (LUNG investor presentation)

Following the retirement of the former CEO, my hope for Pulmonx was that a change in CEO might be a catalyst to shake up LUNG's strategy. However, from the new CEO's initial comments on the first quarter earnings call, that appears not to be the case: (author highlighted important passages)

Jon Young (Canaccord Analyst) Steve, it sounds like as you're reviewing the strategic priorities of the company since, being the seat since March, it kind of sounds like steady as it goes right now. Do you expect to have any large changes to strategy going forward or do you think you finished your evaluation phase at this point? Steve Williamson (LUNG CEO) As I look at the strategy that's in place, I think it's the right strategy. I think we've shown growth or the company has shown growth over prior quarters and it's been effective. I think over time, we'll probably make some small refinements or add some specificity to different arms of it over time. But I think all in all, our ability to bring on accounts that can be big Zephyr Valve users or big Zephyr Valve treatment centers is important. We'll continue to do that. I think driving efficiency and really the ability for these to facilitate best practices among the accounts that are already up and running is really an area of focus for us. I think that's something that we've seen significant progress. And then third, obviously, we'll still look to drive COPD physician awareness and patient awareness over time. So, to answer the question specifically, I think the strategy is the right strategy. It just might need some fine tuning here and there.

Granted, Mr. Williamson did acknowledge the need to "fine tune" the strategy, such as driving physician awareness and sharing best practices, but all in all, it sounds like Pulmonx will not be shaking up its strategy in the near term.

Importantly, when asked point-blank whether Pulmonx would look at M&A in COPD or interventional pulmonology to increase its sales efficiency, Mr. Williamson pointed to the size of Pulmonx's untapped market potential and suggested the company would rather focus on executing its existing strategy.

Existing Strategy Starting To Gain Traction

On the positive side, Pulmonx's existing strategy is starting to gain some traction. In the first quarter, Pulmonx recorded revenues of $18.9 million, a robust 30% YoY gain (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - LUNG Q1/24 financial summary (company reports)

Furthermore, the company's YoY Growth Rate has been consistently between 25-30% in the past few quarters (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - LUNG quarterly revenues (Author created from company reports)

But How Long Until Breakeven?

Unfortunately, in the first quarter, Pulmonx's total operating expenses of $28.6 million still far exceeded its revenues of $18.9 million. In fact, even if we assume the company can grow revenues consistently at a 30% YoY pace and operating expenses are held steady at 2023 levels, Pulmonx is unlikely to reach operating breakeven until 2026 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - LUNG is not forecasted to reach breakeven until 2026 even if operating expenses are fixed (Author created with data from tikr.com)

More realistically, the CFO has guided to 12% growth in non-stock-based-compensation ("SBC") operating expenses, so even if the current trajectory of revenue growth is achievable, it will likely require more SG&A. Assuming operating expenses grow at a decreasing rate, I believe Pulmonx may not reach operating breakeven until 2028 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Factoring in modest expense growth, breakeven is not expected until 2028 (Author created with data from tikr.com)

Does Pulmonx Have Enough Capital To Survive Until It Reaches Breakeven?

If Pulmonx is not expected to break even until 2026 at the earliest, investors should be concerned about whether the company has enough capital to survive until that point.

Looking at Pulmonx's balance sheet, the company currently has $116 million in cash and marketable securities (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - LUNG balance sheet (company reports)

We also know that based upon my back-of-the-envelope forecasts in Figure 6 above, the company may need to sustain operating losses of ~$160 million before it reaches breakeven, assuming revenues grow at 30% p.a. and operating expenses grow at a declining rate. So at first glance, it appears Pulmonx does not have enough capital to reach operational breakeven.

However, these are rough estimates and actual results may vary significantly. For example, we know that a large part of Pulmonx's executive compensation is in the form of equity grants and stock options, to the tune of $5.7 million in Q1/24 alone and $22 million in 2023 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - A large part of LUNG's SG&A is non-cash stock expenses (company reports)

If a large part of the company's operating losses is in the form of non-cash SBC, then Pulmonx's existing $116 million in cash may be sufficient to sustain the company until it reaches breakeven.

But before investors rejoice, they should consider this troubling figure. For a company with only $307 million in market capitalization and $228 million in enterprise value, the company is rewarding executives with upwards of $20 million per year in stock compensation, or more than 6% equity dilution (Figure 9)!

Figure 9 - LUNG capital structure (Seeking Alpha)

Setting Up For Beat And Raise?

Looking forward, I am hopeful about the upcoming second-quarter results for the company that are expected to be released on July 31st. Pulmonx's first-quarter revenues of $18.9 million were almost $1 million ahead of consensus analyst estimates (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - LUNG significantly beat estimates in Q1 (Seeking Alpha)

However, despite the strong momentum in 2023 and the first quarter, Wall Street analysts appear unwilling to stick their necks out, with analysts forecasting quarterly YoY growth rates only in the high teens or an annual $84 million in revenues (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Analyst estimates appear conservative (Seeking Alpha)

This conservatism could be because the company has maintained full-year guidance of $81-84 million for 2024, or only 20% YoY gain on 2023's $68.7 million in revenues.

The combination of conservative expectations and strong momentum may be setting Pulmonx up for a 'beat-and-raise' quarter, where the company will release strong Q2 revenues and raise its full-year guidance. Stocks tend to react very favorably to 'beat-and-raise' earnings.

Risks To Pulmonx

On the upside, I believe the company is setting up for a 'beat-and-raise' quarter, since sales momentum has been strong and consensus estimates are conservative. However, in the long run, I am still concerned about Pulmonx's operating profitability. Despite strong revenue momentum, I do not foresee the company breaking even until 2026 at the earliest, unless the company can improve its revenue growth rate or cut operating expenses.

Conclusion

Although Pulmonx has installed a new CEO and CFO, the company appears to be applying the same corporate strategy for now. Unfortunately, I fear this strategy ultimately may not be successful, as I do not foresee the company breaking even on operating profits until 2026 at the earliest.

In the short term, I believe Pulmonx's shares may spike higher on the upcoming second-quarter results, as expectations are low. However, in the long run, I remain cautious until I can see a path to profitability. I am maintaining my hold for now.