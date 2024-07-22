PM Images

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is the largest actively managed ETF in the market, with over $34 billion in assets under management (AUM). BlackRock (BLK) recently shared their opinion that the actively managed ETF market will be more than quadruple and reach $4 trillion of AUM by 2030. Whether or not that occurs, we will have to wait another five and a half years to find out. In less than five years, JEPI has grown to largest actively managed ETF, and it's one of my favorites in the space. JEPI may not have the largest yield, and it may not generate the most appreciation, but its consistency and low expense ratio are good enough for me. JEPI is an income-generating vehicle for me that also provides exposure to more than 100 equities without over-allocating toward technology. I have been long on JEPI since the summer of 2021, and while shares have declined since my first article by -8.76%, it's generated $14.83 of income per share, bringing its total return to 18.67%. As an income-producing tool, I think JEPI can regain the capital appreciation it's lost while continuing to generate a significant amount of income for its investors. I am especially excited about JEPI heading into a lower-rate environment and believe that a lot of capital will find its way into actively managed ETFs that utilize options to generate larger yields. When it comes to income-producing ETFs, JEPI is at the top of my list to increase my exposure to.

Following up on my previous article about JEPI

Shares of JEPI are basically flat since my previous article was released on March 1st (can be read here). JEPI is up 0.05% while having paid $1.66 per share in dividends, bringing its total return to 2.49% compared to the S&P 500, climbing 7.97%. In that article, I discussed why I felt JEPI was still enticing at $56.74 per share, as I believed it would continue generating significant amounts of income while climbing higher. The Fed looks like their backed into a corner and will be starting its pivot in September, which will cause the risk-free rate of return to further decline. Once the Fed starts cutting rates, it will likely cause investors to interpret this as an all-clear sign, and I think the bull market will be extended for several years. I am more bullish on JEPI now because its yield will look even more compelling to income investors as the yields on the two-year bond continues to decline.

Risks to investing in JEPI

There are several risks to investing in JEPI. There is no guarantee that JEPI will be able to continue generating the same amount of income. The dividend fluctuates month to month, and depending on market conditions, volatility, and what JEPI is invested in, there is a possibility that JEPI's yield will significantly decrease as it may not be able to replicate the previous income its produced. Shares of JEPI could decline in value or stay relatively flat in a bull market, as we have seen due to how the portfolio is structured. By having less than 20% of the portfolio allocated toward technology, and only four of the Magnificent Seven in its top-10 holdings, JEPI could seriously underperform the market if big tech produces large earnings beats this earnings season. No matter how bullish I am, JEPI could underperform the market and could generate less income than in previous years.

Why I am a fan of JEPI as an income-producing asset

When I look at the top-10 largest actively managed ETFs that BLK mentioned in their article, I am invested in JEPI and JEPQ. JEPI has the 2nd largest yield at 7.27%, has the largest amount of AUM, and its expense ratio isn't crazy. Some of the PIMCO closed-end funds I am invested in, such as the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) charges an expense ratio of 2.18%. All of the actively managed ETFs that are listed in the BLK article have relatively low expense ratios, and JEPI yields 7.27% net of expenses. I am more than willing to pay fund managers 0.35% so that they can generate a yield that exceeds 6% as they are doing all of the work for me. I spend enough time writing call options on my individual positions, and rolling them when the strike prices get in the money, so it's nice to have investment vehicles that do the work for me, and the 0.35% expense ratio is more than fair, in my opinion.

JEPI launched on May 20th, 2020, at a $50 share price. Since then, shares of JEPI have produced a monthly dividend and have generated $20.33 in dividend income. Since its inception, JEPI has already returned 40.67% of its initial share price from its dividend income, while appreciating by 13.54%. While the dividend has fluctuated, I am a long-term investor and I am looking for income-producing investments where I can sit back and reinvest the dividend income to benefit from the powers of compounding interest. Looking at the dividend history, JEPI is currently in a period where its dividend is on the lower end of its historical monthly levels and still exceeding a 7% yield.

As an income-producing asset, I want to exceed the risk-free rate of return, and be able to reinvest the income to generate larger amounts of income in the future. Today, the two-year treasury note has a 4.52% yield while the ten-year is generating 4.24%. The yield for bonds has been dropping, and I believe it will continue to decline as the Fed lowers rates. There will be less of a reason to hang out in cash or risk-free assets, and for me, I would rather be invested in the markets for my assets that are producing income. JEPI is a strong alternative for me as I can compound the dividends and benefit if the markets appreciate. From an income perspective, the management team isn't charging a large amount for their services, and I feel that JEPI's income characteristics is well worth a 0.35% expense ratio.

Why I am very bullish on JEPI

I am very bullish on JEPI For three reasons, which include a Fed cut, the potential for capital to come back into the markets, and not being over-exposed to technology. Fed Chair Powell testified in front of the House Financial Service Panel and once again indicated that the next likely move was lower, not higher. This has been Fed Chair Powell's message for several months now, despite the Fed not voting to implement its first rate cut since pausing its hiking cycle. The latest CPI data showed that inflation is at its lowest level since June of 2023 with the current level residing at 3%, and Core CPI came in at 3.3%. CME Group has increased its probability once again to 92.6% for a September rate cut, and if this occurs, it should be bullish for investor sentiment.

If the Fed does cut in September, I believe that we will start to see capital move back into the equity markets from money market accounts. There is more than $6.44 trillion stashed away in money markets, and that doesn't include CDs or bonds. Record amounts of cash are sitting on the sidelines, collecting between 4.92 – 5.37% in money market accounts. JEPI is already exceeding them by around 2%, and as the Fed cuts rates, the spread between what investors can generate in risk-free assets vs. JEPI will likely expand. I think investors will feel comfortable with the combination of JPMorgan's brand recognition and the large amount of AUM JEPI has. Investors are likely to rethink their income-producing strategies, and while some will continue to keep cash on the sidelines, there are others who were just in it for large levels of risk-free income. When that starts to disappear, I think investors will look to recreate the income they became accustomed to, and capital will move back into the equity markets. JEPI could be a strong candidate for investors to harvest yield, especially with the monthly dividend. This could be a bullish setup for the sector in general, and I think JEPI could attract the lion's share of income by coming back into high-yielding assets.

The next reason I am very bullish on JEPI is because its portfolio mix isn't overly dependent on technology. There is a scenario where technology continues to lead the market higher, but so many investments are overweight technology. In the event that we experience a broad market rally, JEPI will likely do well, as less than 1/5th of the portfolio will be allocated to the tech sector. In the event that the Magnificent Seven continues to exceed analyst expectations and drive the market higher, JEPI will have exposure to technology, so they won't be left out in the cold. I think this is very bullish because JEPI can continue to appreciate in many scenarios, especially one where a sector rotation or fresh capital coming in gets diverted away from technology.

Conclusion

I have consistently indicated that I believe actively managed ETFs will become more popular as time progresses, and BLK certainly agrees. Many investors are looking for income-generating vehicles, and with more Americans looking to position themselves for retirement, we could see a rapid expansion in the AUM these ETFs represent over the next several years. JEPI has established a long track record of generating monthly income. While the monthly dividend income produced has fluctuated, there is no reason to believe that JEPI will stop paying a monthly dividend. As interest rates decline, I think it will send an all-clear signal to the market that the Fed has achieved its goal, which will cause the market to rally while the risk-free rate of return becomes less attractive. JEPI is positioned to do well in an environment led by technology, or in a scenario where a broad market rally occurs. I believe JEPI will generate appreciation for shareholders while generating lucrative amounts of monthly income that can be reinvested and benefit from the powers of compounding.