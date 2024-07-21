Aaron Hawkins

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI), a supplier of single element and compound wafer substrates to the semiconductor industry, is expected to release its Q2 FY2024 report on August 1 after the market closes. The last time AXTI reported, the stock soared higher after the Q1 FY2024 report blew past expectations. However, the stock has not done much since due to the lack of a follow through. However, this could be an opportunity, especially if one is long AXTI. Why will be covered next.

Why now may be a good time to get in on AXTI

AXTI has released two quarterly reports this year and the stock jumped higher after each one. The stock gained 69.3% the day after the release of the Q4 FY2023 report on February 23 and the stock gained 20.8% on May 3 after the release of the Q1 FY2024 report. As a consequence, AXTI has gained 39.6% YTD after closing at $3.35 on July 19.

However, it’s worth noting that the stock has not done much in recent months. The stock reached an intraday high of $4.23 and it closed at $3.66 on May 3 after the last report, but there have been no new highs in the 2.5 months that have passed since. The chart above shows how the stock has essentially gone sideways in the last few months. Note the higher lows in the chart.

If all the recent lows are connected, an ascending trendline appears. The stock seems to be respecting the boundaries imposed by this trendline. The trendline thus offers support to the stock, which can be seen as a bullish sign. If support is moving up due to the ascending trendline, then this points in the direction of higher stock prices. The stock is now at this trendline, which suggests the stock is at a potentially good entry point, assuming support holds and the stock stays above the trendline.

Why AXTI may need to overcome resistance

Keep in mind the stock needs to stay above the trendline for the trend to hold. A break below could break the trend of higher lows. In addition, the prior chart shows how the stock seems to have issues getting past $4 or so. Note the number of times the stock changed course whenever it got to or close to the $4 price point.

Date Intraday high Closing price 5/3/2024 $4.23 $3.66 5/6/2024 $4.05 $3.93 5/7/2024 $4.00 $3.86 5/29/2024 $4.00 $3.71 6/10/2024 $3.93 $3.75 6/21/2024 $3.97 $3.69 7/16/2024 $4.03 $3.93 7/17/2024 $3.99 $3.70 Click to enlarge

It happened on May 3 when the stock got to $4.23, only to retreat to close much lower at $3.66. The table above shows the number of times the stock had problems getting past or staying past $4 or so. This is also what happened on February 23, when the stock gained 69.3% after the Q4 FY2023 report. The stock got as high as $4.85, only to fall back to close below $4 at $3.86.

AXTI was able to get past the $4 region the next day and stay there for a few weeks, but a 34% drop on April 4 put the stock back below $4. This pattern is unlikely to be a coincidence. The most likely explanation is that sellers have settled on the $4 or so region, which shows up as resistance in the charts. If AXTI is to move higher, it will need to break resistance first.

Where could AXTI be heading?

There is something else worth mentioning. In the prior chart, the stock posted a 52-weeks high of $5.64 on March 21, although it closed at $5.40 that day. Together with February 27, these two days are the only two times the stock was able to get above $5 in 2024 and then only briefly. On both days, the stock fell back below $5 the very next day.

Mind you, the 52-weeks high of $5.64 is close to the average price target of $5.50 on Wall Street, which may be what triggered the decision to sell. Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that the $5 price point is close to a Fibonacci level. Recall how the stock bottomed at $1.89 on November 2, 2023. In doing so, the stock concluded a multi-year decline that started with the February 2021 high of $15.84 as shown in the chart above.

Note how in the chart the peak of $15.84 was preceded by a stock rally that started with a low of $1.85 in March 2020. This is just $0.04 below the November 2023 low of $1.89. AXTI went from the March 2020 low of $1.85 to the February 2021 high of $15.84 and then almost completely retraced the prior move by going from the February 2021 high of $15.84 to the November 2023 low of $1.89.

The stock may now be retracing the last move. It’s thus worth mentioning that the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of $15.84 to $1.89 is $5.18. This is roughly where the stock topped out earlier in 2024 as mentioned before. If we assume AXTI continues to retrace and makes it past the 23.6% Fibonacci level, then the next Fibonacci retracement of $15.84 to $1.89 is 38.2%, which would take the stock to around $7.22.

Is there reason to be bullish on AXTI?

However, before it gets there, AXTI will need to get past $4, which may take some effort due to the presence of resistance. If resistance is to be broken, AXTI will need buyers to step in and bid up the stock price. Buyers are more likely to do so if they have a reason and it is therefore worth mentioning that there are several reasons out there.

For starters, an argument can be made that AXTI is undervalued at its current price. AXTI has a market cap of $148.7M with a stock price of $3.35 a share. On the other hand, AXTI’s book value is significantly higher. Tangible book value is $197.5M, which converts to $4.45 a share with the number of outstanding shares at 44.4M. This means AXTI trades below book value with a price-to-book of about 0.75x.

An argument can therefore be made that AXTI is undervalued due to this. However, a counterargument can be made that AXTI deserves to trade below book value since it is running at a loss. This will reduce book value. The consensus estimate, for instance, is that AXTI will report a non-GAAP loss of $0.05, or $0.06 in terms of GAAP, on revenue of $26.3M when AXTI releases the Q2 FY2024 report on August 1.

These estimates are somewhat worse than the midpoint of guidance from AXTI. From the Q1 FY2024 earnings call:

“In keeping with our comments today, we expect Q2 revenue to be between $25.5 million and $27.5 million. We expect our non-GAAP net loss will be in the range of $0.03 to $0.05, and GAAP net loss will be in the range of $0.05 to $0.07.”

Bulls could argue the bar has been set low, which increases the likelihood of a beat due to low expectations. AXTI has after all soundly beat estimates for both the reports released earlier in 2024. Non-GAAP loss of $0.03 per share in Q1 FY2024 was $0.05 better than expected and non-GAAP loss of $0.07 per share in Q4 FY2023 was $0.06 better than expected. This could happen again when AXTI reports on August 1, especially if AXTI lowballed guidance.

In addition, while it’s true being in the red will reduce book value, bulls can feel confident in the fact that quarterly results are improving as shown in the table below. If we extrapolate the rate of improvement in the top and the bottom line, AXTI could realistically be out of the red as soon as next year or FY2025. AXTI has cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short -term investments totaling $41.27M as of Q1 FY2024, offset by total debt of $51.72M on the balance sheet.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q1 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 22,688 20,429 19,405 11.06% 16.92% Gross margin 26.9% 22.6% 26.3% 430bps 60bps Income (loss) from operations (3,347) (3,560) (4,437) - - Net income (loss) attributable to AXT (2,083) (3,621) (3,348) - - EPS (0.05) (0.09) (0.08) - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue 22,688 20,429 19,405 11.06% 16.92% Gross margin 27.3% 23.2% 26.9% 410bps 40bps Income (loss) from operations (2,538) (2,738) (3,522) - - Net income (loss) attributable to AXT (1,247) (2,799) (2,433) - - EPS (0.03) (0.07) (0.06) - - Click to enlarge

AXTI has lost $16.8M or $0.39 per share in the last 12 months, in terms of GAAP. In comparison, AXTI is valued $48.8M less than its book value of $197.5M with a market cap of $148.7M. The market has priced in roughly 3 years of TTM losses into the stock, but this looks excessive if the recent improvement in earnings continues and AXTI finishes FY2025 in the black with a profit, GAAP or non-GAAP.

What are the potential catalysts for future growth at AXTI?

AXTI is still dealing with soft demand in some end markets, but that can’t be said of demand for indium phosphide or InP, which has outperformed in recent quarters. Indium phosphide is used in, among other things, silicon photonic devices and lasers for high-speed data transmissions in, for example, datacenters. As a consequence AXTI stands to benefit from growing adoption of AI-powered applications because AI should increase the need for more and faster bandwidth, and indium phosphide by extension from a supplier like AXTI.

It’s also worth reminding that AXTI continues to work towards a listing of its subsidiary Tongmei on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China. True, this has been going on for a couple of years, but an IPO could serve as a catalyst to power the stock price of AXTI higher, especially if stock buyers subscribe to the argument that AXTI is undervalued.

The IPO application is still pending, but even in the absence of one AXTI could generate investor interest since it holds stakes in ten companies in China producing raw materials that are likely to see growing demand in the semiconductor industry, including germanium or Ge and gallium arsenide or GaAs. All this could serve as an incentive to get in on AXTI, while the stock price is relatively low, if not undervalued.

Are there headwinds out there for AXTI?

AXTI is headquartered in the U.S., along with production facilities, but it also has exposure to China since that is where some of its facilities are located as part of Tongmei. As a consequence, there is the possibility a change in U.S. export rules or even the government itself could result in a renewed tech/trade war between the U.S. and China, which may affect AXTI.

Nothing has been settled here, but the mere possibility of a renewed trade war could serve as a headwind for AXTI and its stock by extension. It’s no coincidence the big decline in the stock price the past few days came in the wake of recent comments by one of the candidates running for POTUS. Anyone who intends to be long AXTI ought to be mindful of the risks political change could have on AXTI.

Investor takeaways

AXTI has lost almost 15% in the last three trading days, going from $3.93 to $3.35, after comments made by a presidential candidate triggered a selloff of semiconductor stocks as a whole. The fact that the stock was bumping against what is most likely resistance around $4 or so likely contributed to the decline. AXTI is connected to China in several ways, which means the China issue could serve as a headwind for the stock for some time to come.

However, the recent decline has brought the stock to a trendline that has provided support in the past. If support holds, now may be a good time to get in. And even if support does not hold, going long may still prove to be worthwhile. True, AXTI is currently in the red, but an argument can nonetheless be made that AXTI is undervalued at 0.75x book value, especially if quarterly results continue to rapidly improve and AXTI becomes profitable next year.

If AXTI returns to being in the black in FY2025, then that would remove the argument AXTI should be trading below book value due to being in the red. Book value on the balance sheet should increase once the income statement gets back to posting sustained profits. In addition, AXTI has solid growth prospects to keep it profitable as a supplier of substrates that are expected to see increased demand, including in AI.

AXTI is currently under pressure due to the China factor and longs should not be surprised if the stock price gets pushed lower, but I am nevertheless bullish on AXTI. There are more pros than cons to be found. If the stock price drops further, then that would only further increase the existing gap between market cap and book value.

Quarterly earnings have come in much stronger than expected this year with AI-related demand playing a significant role and this could happen again when AXTI reports on August 1, especially since expectations are on the low side and the stock having not done much in months. Nothing is set in stone, but the conditions are there for another post-earnings jump in the stock, just like what happened the two previous times AXTI reported in 2024.

Bottom line, there are risks to keep an eye on, but the bull case for AXTI has enough backing it up. The stock looks mispriced by basically pricing in far more losses than AXTI is likely to incur. If or when AXTI gets out of the red, AXTI will need to be repriced to account for this. Odds are this will happen sooner rather than later.