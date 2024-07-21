Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

I've been a long-term follower of Old Republic (NYSE:ORI), and have held a "HOLD" rating for the company for quite some time. While the company has gone up since most of those "HOLD" rating pieces, the latest of which you can find here, you'll note that the company hasn't actually outperformed the market during those times.

And while the company is without a single doubt a very conservative insurance company, the question becomes whether this company is actually able to outperform broader indexes over time - which I do not necessarily currently see.

This acts as a bit of an earnings preview going into 2Q24, and why, even if the company performs decently, I consider it quite clear that there are significantly more attractive plays available at cheaper prices here.

If you follow my work, you know that I focus quite a bit on the insurance industry - and significant portions of my portfolio, over 8% at this time, go into investing in attractive, global, or local/national insurance plays. This includes plays like Lincoln National (LNC), where I am up more than 80% since the company troughed, and which I have followed for some time. It also includes "closed" investments such as Unum (UNM), which I followed when they were cheaper.

Let's look at what we have here and what we can expect from the company.

Old Republic International - Plenty to like from specialty underwriting - but too expensive here

What this company is and does is a specialty underwriter, serving primarily as a P&C (Property & Casualty) provider to many of the nation's leading industrial and financial institutions. It also provides title insurance to the CRE and residential markets.

Because ORI is steeped in tradition, age, and quality, and time has allowed it to grow, it's a member of the Fortune 500 and one of the nation's largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It's also the #3 title insurer in all of the USA, with a 100+ year history.

It has been a market performer - 12.6% per year for the last 10 years, and has been on the NYSE for nearly 35 years, but has paid dividends for over 82 years without pause, with raises every year the last 43 years. That means that in 7 years, it's becoming a dividend king.

It's A+ Rated and has nearly 9% insider ownership, which for a company this size is extremely high. The company's dividend is sub-par for the industry at 3.5% at this time, but it also needs to be taken into consideration in the context of the company's age and fundamentals.

ORI is what you'd call a decentralized insurance operator in the specialty segment of the services. It has a highly specialized portfolio and a highly specialized competence within underwriting, and looking at how it operates compared to many insurance players, it has a relatively lean organizational structure that enables efficiency and operational scaling.

At the time of writing this, we're talking about a BV/share of around $24. This is one of the primary indicators I focus on - followed then by the appropriate amount of discounting, depending on company specifics. The company's combined ratio is nowhere near the superb levels managed by several European operators, but at 94.3% is still good for the US - and above all, 1Q24 was a good quarter with EPS increases and net premium increases as well.

The simple fact is that if we were in a different environment where the risk-free rate was 1.5-2.5%, I would say that this would be a very solid investment even at the risk of sub-par annualized RoR due to the safety ORI offers. But as things stand, my risk-free yield is higher than what ORI offers - and this complicates things beyond the business's very attractive profile.

General and title insurance are polar opposites. The former is capital-heavy with a high-loss, high-expense structure. It has many competitors, and it's the majority of revenues.

Title insurance is in the spirit of what many financials are currently looking for in terms of sector alpha. They want capital-light, low-loss operations that they can add - ORI has this, and even the fact that it has a high expense cycle is not necessarily that bad. This is because it's a very concentrated industry, very few competitors - but it's RE influenced.

ORI has proven over a period of over 50 years that it can cycle and adapt to many different market conditions. It can launch specialty businesses to handle different types of new segments, and between 2013-2023, it launched several special businesses.

Going forward, I generally, even for the 2Q24 period, expect the company to do well, albeit far slower than some smaller and more agile players in the industry. This is because ORI is not exactly agile or fast - it has its areas, and it sticks to the general areas.

The company's investment argument remains stable - the combination of capital-heavy general insurance with high revenue, and low expenses, combined with the capital-light title insurance segment - with a low loss advantage. But again, the right discount to BV and the right upside.

Really, the one argument that should come to mind if you mean to invest in ORI is that you want safety. Because compared to many insurers, this is what the company offers.

I do want to point out when talking safety though, that among other things due to the heavy exposure to title insurance, ORI took a massive hit during the GFC, starting already back in 2006-2007 when the crisis unfolded. For several years, up to 2012, the company's adjusted earnings went negative and did not go positive again until 2013. Whether the company was considered in "danger" is another thing though, because ORI kept both paying and raising the dividend - so I argue that ORI knew that it was a temporary thing. Also, the share price didn't exactly plummet to zero at this time. It, in fact, dropped a lot more during the COVID91 crisis, despite the fact that earnings for 2020 increased by 22% and 39% for 2021. (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs Link)

So after the GFC - the company hasn't really had any major earnings issues. In fact, for the past 11 years, it has averaged 12.26% earnings growth. Over the past few years it has moderated - for 2022, the earnings were down 9%, another 6% in 2023, but are set to grow and stabilize in this and next year.

However, these trends mean that I do not necessarily consider the company attractive enough to premiumize - and that is exactly what we are getting if we invest here.

Old Republic International - Not enough of an upside at the premium

I've stuck to my thesis that following the worst of COVID-19 and some attractive valuations for ORI, the company unfortunately is overvalued here. At 11.84x P/E on a weighted average basis, the company is on the expensive side not just for its own averages, but also for the sector in general.

3.32% isn't all that attractive. And the 11.8x is above even the 10-year company average of 11.5x. That means that in order to get some upside here, you have to consider the likelihood of earnings growth, which is currently relatively low. The company is only expected to reverse the earnings drop by 4.6% this year, and maybe by 9% next year. That means that at today's valuation and using the 11.5x average, this is the annualized return potential inclusive of dividends that you're investing in.

Remember that I spoke about the BV/share and the discounting of it. In this case, you actually need to premiumize the company - and given my stance on investing, you can imagine how thrilled I am to have to premiumize an insurance company valuation to help it make sense.

ORI has some advantages going for it. It's a known outperformer - it beats estimates 58-67% of the time on a 1-2 year basis with a 10-20% margin of error. That allows for some leeway here. But in the context of the sector, and a globally less-than-perfect combined ratio, I do not see enough of a case to be made here for premiumizing a 93%+ combined ratio title/general insurer.

I like Old Republic as a business. But my strict rules of investing of demand 15% annualized or more do come into play here. I'm in the business of analyzing companies and trying to estimate a fair value for them, relative to their fundamentals, and their forward expectations, and also to consider risks that might happen to the company.

When it comes to Old Republic International, I don't see many fundamental risks or downsides that could cause this company to materially lose attraction. At least not insofar as we'd see a crash-type scenario.

But if you are interested in the company here, I'd love for you to explain to me in the comments what appeals. Do you believe the company could outperform, and if so, why? Not just in terms of results, but in terms of valuation upside. Because after a significant climb, I see only one direction this company's share price could go, barring a significant rise in earnings or trends - and that direction here is "down".

For that reason, I remain neutral on ORI. It's a "HOLD" - I would consider it a rotation target, if you happen to own stock, at around $33-$34, but it's already above the levels where I would typically be very careful investing here.

The following thesis currently applies to ORI.

Thesis

Old Republic International is an overvalued business with excellent fundamentals. It has a well-covered yield and low debt, and the results are promising.

The company's 20-year history shows a bit of volatility for extended periods of time - but the company has righted and adjusted since, and overall, I view the company as "safe."

In my last article, I made it clear that I rotated my position in the Old Republic into what I viewed as better investments, and this has paid off for me. I therefore stick to the target and the point in my article in December 2023 and now during April 2024 as well.

The company is, thanks to recent trends in trading, still overvalued. I stick to my PT of $24.5/share, which makes it a "hold" here. I have rotated my position in the stock.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies discounted, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends meanwhile.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them:

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic conservative upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Old Republic International Corporation stock is no longer cheap, and it's no longer at a high enough conservative upside. I say "No" here.