Sally Anscombe

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) manufactures and sells packaged foods through four main segments – Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail, with the products ranging from ready-to-eat products, protein shakes, egg and potato products, and pet food. The company owns a wide portfolio of brands, including Post, 9lives, Weetabix, Alpen, Gravy Train, and Crystal Farms as Post has historically been incredibly active in expanding the portfolio through M&A.

POST Q2/2024 Investor Presentation

The stock has returned an impressive 12.8% CAGR in the past decade despite operating in a very low cost of capital sector, on top of which the BellRing Brands (BRBR) spin-off has returned well to investors. The company’s capital allocation doesn’t leave space for dividends, as cash flows are spent on M&A and share repurchases.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

A History of Acquired Growth

Post’s revenues have grown well from just $2411 million in FY2014 into a current trailing $7770 million at a CAGR of 13.1%. While Post’s brands themselves are highly stable in sales, the growth has been achieved with constant strategic acquisitions, with the company spending just shy of $10 billion from FY2014 forward on building the brand portfolio inorganically, representing nearly 80% of Post’s current enterprise value of $12.7 billion.

The company targets for a 3-4% adjusted EBITDA growth organically, but I do believe that the target should still be taken cautiously - in FY2023, Post’s organic volumes declined -5% in the Consumer Brands segment, -1% in the Weetabix segment, and by -7% in Refrigerated Retail segment, but grew by 7% in the Foodservice segment, as cost inflation has increasingly pushed customers towards private label products instead of Post’s more expensive branded ones. The inflation should show a trend reversion at some point with food at home only having a 1.1% year-over-year inflation in June 2024 in the United States, but consumer habits’ changes are still hard to predict with a lower overall consumer sentiment.

Margins should perform well to add into the adjusted EBITDA growth in addition to the slow inflation, though, with recent M&A synergies still being implemented. Post’s current trailing operating margin stands at 10.1%.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The management’s deliberate strategy is on growing on M&A that poses great risk-adjusted earnings, which has so far worked very well with the currently non-consolidated 8th Avenue segment and the incredibly successful scaling of the 2022 spun-off sports nutrition segment, BellRing Brands that has pushed incredible capital light organic growth that I’ve previously written on.

I believe that Post’s management is very skillful in creating shareholder value through the strategy, as Post’s stock performance has already shown. The organic performance isn’t likely to be very strong, but should still show incredibly stable earnings in the low cost of capital consumer staples sector.

Expansion into Pet Food: Post’s Latest M&A

Post has expanded into the pet food business with two acquisitions – the company first announced the acquisition of multiple pet food brands from J. M. Smucker (SJM) for $1.2 billion in February 2023 in cash and equity combined, entering into the market with sales of $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $100 million. With $30 million in synergies, and tax benefits and integration costs included, the acquisition represented an EV/EBITDA of 8.9, in my opinion quite a cheap multiple considering the industry’s stable nature.

The company has expanded further into the market with the acquisition of Perfection Pet Foods, completed in December 2023 for a $235 million costs. The acquisition further strengthened Post’s position in the sector with adjusted EBITDA of $25 million at an EV/EBITDA of 8.6 when considering the acquisition’s tax benefit.

Post is still finding new revenue avenues as some of the company’s core markets have performed weakly, adding very accretive growth with a reasonable price tag. Post should also be able to leverage the company’s distribution and expertise in the industry to build the pet food businesses further as Post has previously done successfully with other acquired segments, building the brands further to drive continued earnings growth.

Upcoming Q3 Results: Influenza Outbreak Causes Short-Term Turbulence

Post is going to report the company’s Q3 results on the 1st of August in post-market hours. Wall Street analysts are estimating revenues of $2.02 billion and an EPS of $1.25, with the revenues corresponding to a 8.5% revenue growth but the normalized EPS corresponding to a fall of -9.2% year-over-year.

The profitability is looking to take a hit in the quarter as Post reported an outbreak of Avian Influenza in contracted facilities in May, affecting 5.7 million egg-laying hens, 14% of Post’s supply. The company still reiterated the FY2024 guidance, expecting the total effect to be small enough for Post to stay in the $1335-1375 million adjusted EBITDA range.

The company did note a possibility of an expansion of the outbreak and its ability to cause further turbulence, but the company hasn’t yet posted any further details on expanded problems at the time of writing – while investors should note the possibility of further issues, and the expected short-term volatility that the outbreak has already caused, I don’t believe that the short-term issues are a cause for concern over the long term.

Valuation: The Stock Has Considerable Risk-Adjusted Upside

I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a fair value for the stock. In the model, I estimate FY2024 growth at 14.0% due to the pet food acquisitions’ inorganic growth. Afterwards, I estimate a slowdown into a conservative 1.5% organic revenue growth as the organic growth outlook isn’t very high. The pet food acquisitions could still pose upside in coming years to the estimate.

I estimate some margin leverage into a 9.7% EBIT margin from 9.5% in FY2023 with implemented pet food synergies, but some weakness in FY2024 due to the Influenza outbreak weakening upcoming quarters. Due to amortization from prior acquisitions, and capital expenditures at a reasonable level compared to D&A, I estimate quite a great cash flow conversion from the estimated GAAP EBIT.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Post’s fair value estimate at $158.08, 44% above the stock price at the time of writing – even organically, Post’s stock seems to be priced quite attractively. The valuation does come with a low cost of capital, typical to the consumer staples sector, making the potential long-term returns look likely good on a risk-adjusted basis.

Comparatively Reasonably Priced, With M&A Strategy On Top

With consumer staples brands often posting a comparatively similar financial growth performance, a peer comparison is also a fair way to estimate a fair valuation. Post currently trades at a trailing EV/EBITDA of around 10.3, considerably below comparative companies’ average of 12.5.

Comparative TTM EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Post’s stock also comes with the company’s long history of well-executed M&A, and with some inorganic growth still coming in the next couple of quarters from the ped food acquisitions in addition to implemented synergies – with the current comparative analysis on the valuation, Post also seems to be priced attractively.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 5.68% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, Post had $66.7 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 4.16% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. Post leverages quite a hefty amount of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 50% as Post is planning to deleverage the balance sheet.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.24% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. Yahoo Finance estimates Post’s beta at 0.60. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity stands at 6.96% and the WACC at 5.68%.

Post has a very low cost of capital due to low interest rate debt, and the low cost of equity as Post’s sector is incredibly macro resistant. Still, investors should note the low cost of capital’s risk on itself as well, as increased interest rates can have a dramatic proportional effect on low cost of capital companies.

Takeaway

Post’s stable, slowly growing organic performance is boosted by the company’s strategic M&A transactions that have worked very well in the company’s history. Post’s newest expansion is into the pet food sector with two great, moderately priced acquisitions, as the company plans to expand the businesses with great industry knowledge and distribution, likely adding to a better earnings growth outlook in coming years.

An Influenza outbreak looks to cause short-term earnings turbulence, but I don’t believe that investors should worry about the turbulence. The stock is attractively priced for good risk-adjusted returns due to the low-risk sector and Post’s great M&A, and as such, I initiate Post Holdings at a Buy rating representing a good perceived risk-to-reward.