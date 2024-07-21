Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The spotlight next week will be on the second quarter earnings season, which will move into top gear amid scores of high-profile companies releasing quarterly figures. Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) will probably grab the most eyeballs, and their numbers will also represent a big test for the "Magnificent 7" following a significant amount of rotation out of that heavyweight club since the last consumer inflation report.



Some of the other companies on the docket include soft drink behemoth Coca-Cola (KO) and car manufacturers General Motors (GM) and Ford (F).



The economic calendar for the week will be relatively light, with the focus on the latest personal income and outlays update for June. That report will contain a reading on the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditures price index.



Other notable events include the three-day Bitcoin 2024 Conference, which will feature an appearance by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and the start of the Paris Olympics, with the opening ceremony of the iconic sporting event scheduled for Friday.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 22 - Verizon Communications (VZ) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 23 - Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), Visa (V), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Texas Instruments (TXN), Philip Morris International (PM), United Parcel Service (UPS), Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Motors (GM), and Comcast (CMCSA). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 24 - International Business Machines (IBM), AT&T (T), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), General Dynamics (GD), and Ford Motor (F). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 25 - AbbVie (ABBV), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Union Pacific (UNP), and AstraZeneca (AZN). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, July 26 - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Charter Communications (CHTR). See the full earnings calendar.

IPO watch: E-sports organization NIP Group (NIPG), digital finance software platform OneStream (OS), clinical stage biopharma Actuate Therapeutics (ACTU), occupational health services provider Concentra Group (CON), and REIT Lineage (LINE) are expected to price their IPOs and start trading in the week ahead. Companies whose IPO lockup periods will expire include mF International (MFI), CG Oncology (CGON), and BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG).