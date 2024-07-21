Pixelbizz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had from the start projected 2024 to be a flat year, before growth would resume in 2025, based on several catalysts such as higher semiconductor industry growth, fab buildouts, and the introduction of new, pricier low- as well as high-NA EUV lithography tools.

Since the valuation has remained reflective of a growth stock, with no major sell-offs, this meant ASML has been a stock for the patient this year. With the financial performance in the first half in-line with this expectation, the investment thesis remains unchanged: more neutral in the near-term, but more bullish in the long-term.

More specifically, ASML is now (after a few subpar quarters) guiding Q4 revenue to ramp to over €9B, which bodes well for reaching (at least) the midpoint of 2025 guidance for €30-40B revenue.

Background

ASML received a buy rating in January based on its strong (continued) financial performance, although some caution or patience was required as ASML itself has repeatedly described 2024 as a transition year before growth continues more strongly in 2025, for which the company claims sufficient visibility, based for example on ongoing fab construction projects.

So, 2024 will be a less stellar year compared to ASML’s historical performance, while the stock has also remained quite expensive on a P/E valuation. Nevertheless, through the first half, the stock has performed quite well, with mainly weakness around both of its earnings reports (although to the detriment of potential dip buyers during this time of lower growth).

Q2 results

Revenue of €6.2B was down 10% YoY. This marked a relative improvement from Q2, which was down 24%. Nevertheless, a more bearish read from the report is that 49% of revenue came from China, which seems unsustainable. However, that was dismissed on the call (although the overall portion of China in the backlog was confirmed around 20%, which is more aligned with the expectation that most of the long-term growth will come from leading edge tools such as EUV).

I think you have to look at the opportunity we see on the mature semiconductor market. That opportunity was defined as being significant in our Capital Market Day in November 2022. We still believe it's significant. In 2023, 2024, China has been investing a large part of this market. And this is why I think our revenue on China has been high. Moving forward, we still believe that this market is needed and therefore that the capacity [Technical Difficulty] coming out of somewhere. So that's a bit the position we take on that discussion. I think we always look at the end market, at what's the need of the end market. I think we are a bit less sensitive on where that capacity may be produced.

Net bookings of €5.57B was up 54% from the quite low value in Q1, although Q4 net bookings had been very high, so this metric is quite lumpy. Overall, net bookings being lower than revenue signals a drain in total backlog, but this remains solid around $40B. Given around a 12 month lead time, in any case some further orders will need to come in to drive the aforementioned midpoint of 2025 outlook (as well as start to build up for 2026, etc.).

Regarding the Q3 outlook, even the top-end of guidance was €0.2B below consensus. Nevertheless, as ASML is basically guiding for flat growth YoY, this would mark another relative improvement in the YoY growth in both Q3 and Q4. In addition, since the annual outlook remains unchanged, this suggests that (in absolute terms compared to the Q1-3 revenue) ASML is expecting quite a strong Q4 with over €9B revenue. As discussed during the Q&A, it is a combination of recognizing revenue of already shipped systems (fast shipments, one 3800E and one to two high-NA) and increased momentum.

(...) And I think with that tailwind and with the building up of momentum both in terms of capacity and in terms of demand, we're indeed looking at a very progressive buildup of revenue throughout the year, this year and leading to over 9 billion expectation indeed in Q4.

Further discussion: AI

One sceptical comment remarked that this -10% revenue report comes in the midst of the AI boom, which ASML also confirmed: “We currently see strong developments in AI, driving most of the industry recovery and growth, ahead of other market segments.” So, while true, one should remember that equipment is bought ahead of fab ramps. In this case, ASML is lapping a very strong 2023 with 30% revenue growth. This means there is a likelihood that the capacity bought in 2023 is sufficient.

Logic customers continue to digest the significant capacity additions made over the past year. With this digestion, we see lower revenue from Logic this year relative to last year. In Memory, demand is primarily driven by DRAM technology node transitions in support of advanced memories such as DDR5 and HBM. In support of this transition, we expect growth in revenue from Memory this year relative to 2023.

In addition, the reported shortages were mostly on the packaging side. Lastly, the AI boom so far has been mostly benefited Nvidia (NVDA), which has benefited not just from increased demand, but also very strong ASP (average selling price) upside in what had historically already been its most profitable segment. In other words, Nvidia is delivering its consecutive record quarters from relatively few wafers, and hence from relatively few litho tools. This is also reflected in reports about TSMC’s (TSM) largest customers, of which Apple (AAPL) continues to be its largest in revenue and (hence) wafer volume.

Valuation and risks

After the recent post-earnings sell-offs, the stock price/valuation is basically unchanged from prior coverage in January. Of course, in time this means two quarters have passed, which as discussed both delivered a revenue decline, but with an improving trend throughout the year.

In any case, with a flat Q3 and what should be a return to growth in Q4 and onwards, the prior conclusion of the stock being one for “patient” investors is becoming less true. Though, this would have been even more the case if the stock had declined somewhat over this period to lower the P/E ratio, which at 44x remains far from cheap.

So, while ASML will be returning to growth in the next few quarters, this might not be sufficient to cause a strong (near-term) uptick swing. Indeed, investors who remain on the sidelines due to this valuation concern might continue wait a bit longer, as ASML will update its 2025 and 2030 outlooks at its upcoming November investor day.

We confirm what we said in November of 2022, which is we expect 2025 to be between EUR30 billion and EUR40 billion. We've also said it's not the low point of that guidance. Last quarter, we've given you a bit of an -- a bit of an understanding of what it takes to be fully booked at the beginning of 2025 for the midpoint of the range. I think you can conclude with the bookings number that, that we've reported that we're nicely -- that we're nicely on track.

Nevertheless, as the continued demand for AI indicates, it seems all but likely that the semiconductor (and hence the semiconductor equipment) industry will remain in a (cyclical) uptrend, as it has for decades. Still, as mentioned one possible risk is that due to the very high (even unseen) gross margins of AI silicon, perhaps a lot of the industry dollar growth will be based on ASP rather than wafer unit growth, which would benefit mostly the fabless companies selling those products,, rather than the foundries (and hence equipment vendors).

On the other hand, one part of the ASML bull thesis is that it might or could outgrow the semiconductor industry’s growth due to the trend of increased litho intensity: the (increasing) fraction of a complete fab cost spent on litho tools. This has been due to the introduction of EUV, and ASML has a roadmap for continued improved (and hence more expensive) EUV tools, as well as obviously the introduction of (the even more expensive) high-NA over the next few years in volume production, and even beyond that hyper-NA.

Investor takeaway

The year is progressing mostly as planned for ASML. Despite two quarters of noticeable revenue declines, the stock never even went below the levels seen in January. So, with a return to solid revenue growth impending by Q4, the current post-Q2 sell-off might perhaps be the most opportune time to enter or add to a position. Nevertheless, as the valuation remains all but cheap, using the stock solely for a near-term trade might not necessarily be guaranteed to work out.

Still, as it is a widely known fact that ASML is the sole provider of EUV tools, which are required to manufacture the most advanced process nodes, the market does have a reason (or even tendency) to give the company a valuation that is bit higher, more Apple-like, than other stocks might receive. Although arguably a lot of ASML’s stock valuation has simply been warranted (pretty much solely) due to its financial performance over time anyway.

Hence, the overall the thesis remains unchanged: quite neutral in the near-term, but more bullish long-term, with a quite reasonable risk-reward profile due to the combination of both increased semiconductor growth as well as increased litho intensity back by a strong product roadmap.