JEPI: Invest For The Monthly Paycheck And Ignore The Noise

JEPI: High-Quality And Defensive Total Return ETF

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is a popular total return ETF that delivers a blend of income and growth investing. JEPI's monthly distribution reflects its primary focus on income investors, providing them with a relatively stable dividend payout over time. The fund's more defensive construction has worked relatively well, helping to deliver a lower beta and improving its risk-adjusted return profile.

I last updated my bullish JEPI thesis in January 2024, urging investors to consider adding exposure. Since then, it has delivered a total return of more than 5% but has underperformed significantly compared to the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY). Despite that, I highlighted why JEPI isn't primarily designed to replicate the S&P 500. Therefore, investors must be cautious when trying to make direct comparisons between them.

JEPI: Dividends Plus Options Premium

JEPI dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

Investors keen to invest in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF are likely attracted to its relatively high dividend yield. As seen above, JEPI still delivers a TTM dividend yield of more than 7%. While it has declined markedly from the highs of more than 12% in March 2023, it's still considerably higher than the 2Y (US2Y) and 10Y (US10Y). Therefore, I expect JEPI to remain appealing to investors considering reallocating as the Fed potentially cuts interest rates later this year.

JEPI's investment process (JPMorgan Asset Management)

JEPI generates income through a blend of dividend investing and options overlay, writing one-month OTM call options. As a result, it helps potentially lower volatility while allowing investors to partake in equity appreciation.

Based on the fund's total return of 10.3% over the past year, only 2.3% is attributed to price return. As a result, JEPI should be considered within a more defensive portfolio anchor, helping investors achieve a potentially higher risk-adjusted return with monthly distributions.

JEPI: Fundamentally Strong Companies

JEPI holdings by sector (Seeking Alpha)

JEPI is well-diversified across sectors, allowing the fund to participate in market rotations. The ETF's focus on fundamentally strong companies lends further credence to its stability and sustainability. Morningstar assesses more than 80% of JEPI's holdings with an economic moat, corroborating my thesis.

JEPI top holdings (Seeking Alpha)

However, JEPI's top ten holdings account for just 15.3% of its total exposure. Relative to the S&P 500's almost 35% concentration in its top ten holdings, JEPI's diversification might not appeal to investors who prefer to let their winners run and grow to a more sizeable allocation within their portfolio.

JEPI risk/return analysis (Morningstar)

Notwithstanding my caution, JEPI's managers have demonstrated their active management prowess, outperforming its category average on a risk-adjusted basis. With a beta of just under 0.6, investors can expect markedly lower volatility when investing in JEPI, potentially reducing their overall portfolio volatility.

JEPI approach to total returns (JPMorgan Asset Management)

JEPI's approach suggests options premium is critical to its total return strategy. The fund managers also remind investors that "higher volatility environments have allowed for more potential options premium."

However, overall volatility has continued to trend down since the broad market bottomed out at the end of 2022, potentially lowering JEPI's ability to benefit from higher options premium.

Is JEPI ETF A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

VIX price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, the S&P VIX Index (VIX) has been trending downward consistently since late 2022, aligned with the S&P 500's decisive bottom. The series of lower-lows and lower-highs corroborate my thesis. However, it's also possible that the VIX seems to be bottoming above the 12.6 level, suggesting further downside seems less likely.

Notwithstanding the market volatility experienced this week, the VIX remains far below the highs in 2022 and 2023. As a result, investors shouldn't expect the level of total returns in early 2023, suggesting a more normalized environment.

JEPI price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

JEPI's recent rally was built on the market bottom in October 2023. A momentary pullback in April 2024 attracted dip-buying momentum, which spurred a further recovery in JEPI. Given its diversification, the ETF also benefited from the recent rotation away from tech.

I have not assessed significant risks in JEPI suggesting we must be cautious. The ETF's defensive profile and solid risk-adjusted return lend credence to management's track record. Income investors looking to reallocate toward higher-yielding opportunities should also consider the ETF's high-quality setup attractive.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

