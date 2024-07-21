Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The container shipping industry goes through some vicious cycles (in both directions), and this time is no different. Coming off COVID-driven supply chain disruptions, supply tightened yet again this year, this time on longer than expected disruptions in the Red Sea – an all-important channel from an economic and convenience perspective for the Europe-Asia shipping route. State-owned Chinese container shipping company COSCO Shipping (OTCPK:CICOF) has naturally seen its stock benefit, not only from a tightening supply/demand balance (see COSCO Shipping: Still An Overly Discounted Shipping Play) but also from a very cheap valuation, which at one point last year, even dipped below net cash (see COSCO SHIPPING: Unfairly Penalized And Priced Below Net Cash).

Data by YCharts

Since then, however, growing traction behind an Israel-Palestine ceasefire resolution and, perhaps more crucially, positive signals from Hamas in response, has sparked a selloff. COSCO Shipping hasn’t been immune from the shifting sentiment and rightly so, given its exposure to freight rate declines if we do see Red Sea disruptions ease in the coming months. Nor is the company shielded from demand or supply-side headwinds as new capacity comes on stream and pull-forward demand eases into year-end. With the stock also offering a lot less buffer should industry fundamentals deteriorate, it may be time to exercise caution.

Red Sea Props Up Quarterly Numbers…

After ending 2023 strongly, COSCO Shipping opened the year with a solid Q1 result as well. To recap, headline revenue was up +1.9% YoY, partly on better volumes but also due to management locking in higher contract rates (in line with elevated spot rates). Key to the rally in spot rates, much like what the industry experienced in 2021/2022, was a supply chain crunch; this time, entirely due to geopolitics affecting the Red Sea channel. Resulting diversions into less economical and convenient routes have led to schedule delays and in turn, tightened the supply backdrop quite significantly.

COSCO Shipping

Still, the company’s +5.8% YoY bump in operating expenses was a sobering reminder of the underlying challenges; even with top-line gains and cuts to administrative expenses, there wasn’t enough here to offset margin erosion at both the operating and net profit levels.

COSCO Shipping

…But Who Knows How Much Longer

Given the extent to which Red Sea disruptions have benefited freight rates and, by extension, the COSCO Shipping P&L, it was perhaps no surprise that the stock has begun to reverse its recent gains on news of a ceasefire proposal gaining momentum across both sides (Israel and Hamas). To be clear, the situation remains fluid, and while negotiations are ongoing (positive), both sides remain a long way off (negative). Nor has there been any indication of the Houthis easing their attacks on Red Sea transits in response (also negative).

For now, though, the consensus view, much like earlier this year, remains that disruptions will linger for another quarter at least. This doesn’t seem particularly unreasonable and bodes well for Q2/Q3 freight rates (typically a peak season for industry volumes) but not so much for Q4 and beyond. If, on the other hand, the conflict lasts beyond that (very possible the way things are going), COSCO stock should naturally see more upside in line with ‘higher for longer’ freight rates. In any case, predicting geopolitics is an impossible task and investors’ recent de-risking on ceasefire progress, especially after the big run in COSCO Shipping shares, seems logical to me.

Data by YCharts

Watch for Headwinds on the Demand Side…

As for where we are in the shipping cycle, there’s a case that we’re at or near peak demand. Central banks in Europe/US have already signaled to an interest rate cut path, while trading volumes are already on track for a rebound this year despite logistical bottlenecks. Digging deeper, though, a big part of the elevated demand may be down to orders being pulled forward rather than a sustained pick up – a logical reaction to the on/off global supply chain disruptions in recent years.

Concerns about the upcoming US election are likely also playing a part, as businesses look to hedge against a second President Trump term (the more likely outcome based on polling) by frontrunning future tariffs. Either way, the risk is skewed toward current demand levels normalizing lower, rather than higher, in the coming months.

Bloomberg

…and the Supply Side

The other big cyclical concern is supply. Like its peers, COSCO Shipping is seeing some very strong utilization numbers on its vessels right now and should continue to do so near-term, given the way bookings are trending. The less acknowledged consequence of elevated demand levels, though, is that, like other upcycles, management teams tend to extrapolate this demand and take on new containership orders in response. Recent shipbuilding news flow and management commentary indicate this time is not so different.

More supply will only add to the industry’s yet-to-be-cleared capacity overhang (+8-10% in 2024; +5% in 2025 per consensus) - a result of the last COVID/geopolitics-driven upcycle. For now, profits have been protected from capacity pressures thanks to the tightening effect of Red Sea disruptions; if and when we do see a return to Red Sea sailings, on the other hand, COSCO Shipping is unlikely to be spared from an oversupply situation.

COSCO Shipping

Beware a Return to Normalcy

COSCO Shipping remains one of the cheapest and highest-yielding ways to gain exposure to shipping. But after a big re-rate this year, the margin of safety on offer is a lot narrower, which means a much less favorable risk/reward from here. Yes, the Red Sea tailwind isn’t likely to end just yet; but a path to normalization is emerging, and this could well shine the light back on the industry’s supply/demand challenges. Net-net, I would exercise caution here.

