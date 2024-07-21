DNY59

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a stock I have warned against owning over several years because of its extremely high valuation. Of course, the stock's unrelenting advance makes me look like an idiot, with my last effort a year ago linked here. Yet, I will try to explain my bearish logic again.

The valuation is so out of whack with business realities (for example its sub-2% free cash flow yield vs. alternatives available at 5%+ from risk-free cash investments), the closest parallel I can think of (using my 37 years of trading/investing experience) is undoubtedly the Coca-Cola (KO) peak for a valuation and stock quote in 1998.

In fact, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) would have been wise in hindsight to unload all of its then biggest stake, instead of holding for little in dividends or stock appreciation over the next several decades. After earning rocket-style investment total returns between 1988-98 of +35% compounding annually (+2,040%), Coca-Cola has actually widely underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 blue-chip index during the last 26 years with a total return average of +4.4% per annum (+203% TR) from the middle of 1998.

What if Costco in the present day is reaching a momentum, valuation, and price peak at the same, with a decade or two of underperformance on deck? Don't say it's impossible.

Today, the proportions in raw mathematical overvaluation for Costco have become quite extraordinary, just like KO a few decades ago. Really, the backing for share quotes is getting into the same league at Tesla (TSLA) or NVIDIA (NVDA) vs. respective industry-normal statistics. Below is Seeking Alpha's computer-sort Quant Valuation Grade of "F" for shares (which I think is being generous). Notice on the table, COST is selling for a rough 50% premium vs. its 5-year history on a variety of fundamental metrics, while 200% premiums relative to retail industry averages are now commonplace.

AND, Costco's steady creep higher for a valuation has taken place as business growth rates weaken (mathematically necessary from its large current size). Sure, if the company was much smaller for sales and market cap with fantastic growth rates, you could make a case that well above-average valuations were acceptable.

Such is not the situation at Costco today, with sales and income growth rates decelerating to Wall Street analyst-estimated operating business expansion of less than 10% yearly. I know it's hard to swallow, but Costco's operating business growth is becoming quite pedestrian vs. the major retailing names, when you review industry comps.

Costco 2024 P/E vs. Coca-Cola 1998

Which brings me back to the Coca-Cola investment setup of 1998. For a company of massive size, reaching 2% for a free cash flow or earnings yield is difficult to argue as acceptable for new investment by rational individuals, absent a 25%+ growth rate.

Below, I have drawn the P/E ratio changes for Coca-Cola between 1990 and 1998. Over this 8-year span, KO's P/E rose from the low-20s to 62x trailing income generation (the same as 1.6% for an earnings yield).

YCharts - Coca-Cola, P/E Ratio, 1990-98

We can compare this all-time high valuation in KO shares to COST today. The 52x trailing earnings number (1.9% earnings yield) is stretched to say the least, especially vs. the 2009 Great Recession low of 14x.

YCharts - Costco, P/E Ratio, Since 1990

Similar Technical Charts

Not only do the P/E zigzags look similar, but the technical trading charts (COST 2024 vs. KO 1998) are either siblings or cousins for fading momentum indications.

Below, I have drawn daily price & volume charts, with three of my favorite momentum indicators. If you look closely, the topping pattern for Coca-Cola in the middle of 1998 appears quite similar to the Costco trading pattern since March 2024. Namely, buying interest has clearly faded as measured by the Accumulation/Distribution Line, On Balance Volume, and 13-day Force Index. Each reviews buying vs. selling volumes and intensity.

For a readout, I am thinking we are near the KO peak of late July and early August. ADL and OBV have been weakening for months, the 50-day moving average is in jeopardy, and the Force Index is highlighting growing selling pressure (the largest volume of selling since early March).

StockCharts.com - Costco, 12 Months of Price & Volume Changes

StockCharts.com - Coca-Cola, Daily Price & Volume Changes, 1998, Author Reference Point

Low Costco FCF vs. High Cash Market Yields

For sure, fading free cash flow yield on investment is a conundrum for existing shareholders and new buyers. Given a 10% growth rate for the business, it will take greater than 10 years for today's 2% free cash flow yield to match the rate on 3-month Treasury Bills at 5.45% (or 8 years to match the current 10-year Treasury Bond level).

In terms of a negative adjusted yield to cash investments of -3.45%, the last time Costco's relative free cash flow yield was this horrific was in 2007, just before the Great Recession and Financial Crisis appeared. And, the time before that was the late 1990s to early 2000s span, near the Dotcom bubble peak.

YCharts - Costco, Free Cash Yield vs. Prevailing 3-Month Treasury Rate, Since 1998, Recessions Shaded

How did investors fare for future returns, buying into this overvaluation problem in the past? I have charted the two previous instances below. While some upside was still achieved for both periods (using FCF yield as an indicator alone), several years later, the share quote was flat to lower!

YCharts - Costco, Price Change, 1998-2002 YCharts - Costco, Price Change, 2007 to July 2009

Industry Comparisons

If that's not enough evidence to convince you to avoid Costco as a buy pick, let's review some industry-related data points and analysis. For starters, EV to trailing EBITDA is off the charts at 30.7x vs. peers and competitors. This sort group includes Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Kroger (KR), Albertsons (ACI), Kohl's (KSS), Best Buy (BBY), and BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ).

Even Amazon's mighty overvaluation at 19.1x appears to be a better deal than Costco, considering the online retailing giant is projected to grow earnings by 30%+ annually the next 2-3 years. With a median average for the group of 10.5x, you can argue Costco is overvalued by a whopping 65% vs. peers.

YCharts - Costco vs. Major Retail Competitors, EV to Trailing EBITDA, 3 Years

Well, Costco's miniscule 0.5% dividend won't save investors buying shares above $800. That's quite a distance from the group median average of nearly 2.0%, the S&P 500 index rate of 1.3% (not pictured), or 5%+ from cash.

YCharts - Costco vs. Major Retail Competitors, Dividend Yield, 1 Year

What about profit margins, they must be industry-leading to deserve such a high valuation? Nope. Costco's gross margins are the worst in the major retailing group at 12.5%. This rate is almost half of the median average of 24.5%.

YCharts - Costco vs. Major Retail Competitors, Gross Profit Margins, 3 Years

The only other reason to bid shares to an insanely rich valuation is company growth rates are either very high or set to accelerate in the near future. Not in Costco's case. A 3-year growth rate around 10% is the current Wall Street analyst estimate, very close to the industry group average of 9%.

YCharts - Costco vs. Major Retail Competitors, Earnings Growth Estimates, Next 3 Years

Final Thoughts

Honestly, the 2024 Costco and 1998 Coca-Cola experiences include mirror image, cultish-like following by both investors and consumers. The repeated viewpoint by bulls: each business is/was considered a stock market leader without a peer, run by the world's best management teams, with super-positive investment returns almost guaranteed, no matter the valuation.

So, let's summarize the Costco investment story in a nutshell: a sky-high valuation with next to nothing for free cash flow or dividend yields, to own a low-margin business, maintaining only slight industry-like growth prospects. If you put this valuation and operating setup on a company without the Costco brand name, I am willing to bet you wouldn't want to invest in the idea. I know I would pass on the proposition. Why not just invest in cash-like instruments like savings accounts, T-Bills, bank CDs, and/or insurance company annuities and receive 5%+ for a guaranteed (or nearly so) yield the next couple of years?

From my perspective, the continued rise in Costco share pricing during 2023-24 represents something of a bubble run by overexcited, cultish investors, willing to look the other way on usual business and investing metrics.

I continue to rate Costco shares a Sell and Avoid. I fully expect the stock to "underperform" past returns, the S&P 500, and perhaps even cash investment rates over the next 2-3 years. I am not trying to upset long-time Costco shareholders, just inject some realism into the conversation. If your total returns over the next 20 years are +4% or +5% annualized, mimicking the Coca-Cola experience, why not take your money now (sell your shares) and reinvest it into something with better wealth creation prospects?

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.