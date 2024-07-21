ONEOK: The Multiple Is Too High, The Dividend Too Low

Summary

  • ONEOK is a major midstream company with a market cap of $48 billion, focusing on natural gas and NGLs.
  • OKE has shown consistent adjusted EBITDA growth over the past decade, but its performance closely mirrors the broader midstream market.
  • OKE's current valuation and dividend yield are less attractive compared to other midstream companies, requiring significant growth to justify its price.
  • In this article, I elaborate on the key reasons why I have assumed a more conservative stance on OKE despite my bullish view on the sector.

Oil Tank

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is one of the largest midstream companies with a market cap of $48 billion. The core business focus of OKE is in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing natural gas and NGLs. This is consistent with the business segments of most

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.08K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

