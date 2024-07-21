Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Business Development Companies continue to be a great place to earn a higher yield and benefit from the higher interest rate environment. Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) has continued to rake in higher levels of net investment income, but the environment may be changing with interest rate cuts on the horizon. When I previously covered CCAP back in April, interest rate cuts seemed unlikely. However, recent economic data may be signaling a change in the market, and I thought it would be a good time to revisit CCAP and provide some updated insights into the BDC's performance. We can see that CCAP has moved up in price by about 8% and the high distribution rate has increased the total return over 15%.

CCAP currently has a dividend yield of about 8.9%. While not as high as some BDC peers, this is only because of the recent price run up has taken the yield down. While CCAP doesn't have a long track record of distribution stability, the performance looks strong, and I believe that the distribution has a high likelihood of being sustained throughout a changing interest rate environment. Therefore, CCAP may be a great choice for income focused investors that look for stability and a high income holding that can follow a 'buy and forget' style of holding.

Just for some context, Crescent Capital operates as a business development company that generates its earnings through a portfolio of debt and equity style investments. CCAP primarily focuses on making investments within middle market companies, since this offers a wide range of opportunities and potential deals. The fund has a public inception dating back to only 2020 and what makes this a unique BDC is that it hasn't had the opportunity to really operate under normal market conditions. When the fund launched, it was during the pandemic era market conditions. The years following this is when we saw interest rates get hiked to their decade highs. Therefore, with anticipation of rates changing again, it will be interesting to see how CCAP's portfolio performs.

Portfolio

CCAP generates their earnings from borrowers that have to pay back debts with interest on top. With this in mind, it's hugely beneficial that CCAP operates a portfolio that has a 97.5% focus on floating rate debt. This means that they were able to effectively bring in higher levels of income through increased interest payments as interest rates were hiked to their decade high. If you believe that the days of near zero interest rates are over, then BDC would likely be a good sector for you to collect a stable high yield from, as BDCs naturally thrive in higher rate environments for this reason.

Additionally, CCAP maintains a focus on mitigating risk by making the majority of their investments on a first lien basis. Specifically, 26.1% of their investments are on a senior secured first lien basis and 62.7% are on an unitranche first lien basis, which isn't as high up the corporate capital structure but is still good. Senior secured debt are near the top of the corporate capital structure, which means that they have the absolute highest priority for repayment. This helps protect CCAP in cases where a portfolio company may be materially underperforming and goes through a default. When the portfolio company starts to liquidate assets to pay off debts, CCAP's debt would be one of the first to get repaid. This helps ensure that CCAP doesn't lose all invested capital and at least retains some of their principal.

The unitranche first lien debt is a bit unique because it means that there are different forms of debt that have been pooled together. While I couldn't find any specifics on what makes up the unitranche debt, it is still ultimately first lien, which adds a layer of security. This security extends to the diversity of the BDC as well. CCAP maintains a high level of diversity, with a majority focus on the health care equipment and services industry, accounting for about 26% of the weighting. This is followed by exposure to the software and services industry, making up 20.9% and commercial and professional services making up 13%.

This focus on diversity has worked out well for CCAP so far, judging from the strong performance. We can see that even within the sub sectors of the top industries, they tend to lean more towards a focus on healthcare still. So as a result, this may expose the BDC to some vulnerabilities related to the healthcare sector.

Financials

The performance remains strong and when CCAP reported Q1 earnings, net investment per share landed at $0.63, beating expectations by $0.05. Additionally, investment income landed at $50.4M, representing a massive year-over-year increase of 28.2%. We can see that total investment income has steadily increases quarter over quarter for an entire year straight. I can also appreciate the transparent nature of the expenses, breaking out the fees and how they are distributed amongst management.

The growing total investment income is a good indication that CCAP has continued to reinvest back into their portfolio to fuel more growth. As of the latest update, their portfolio had a fair value of $1.56B, and this spanned across 183 different portfolio companies. They were able to commit about $74M in new fundings over the last quarter as a way to grow their total portfolio value and increase net investment income into the future. The majority of these new funds were issued on a senior secured first lien basis and an unitranche first lien structure.

However, I do believe that liquidity can be improved. At the moment, cash and equivalents sit relatively low at only $6.7M on hand. Meanwhile, long-term debt totals now sit at $838M with an average interest rate of 6.97%. However, the BDC does have about $343M in undrawn debt capacity available to them to help navigate any potential headwinds, or to help take advantage of ways to fuel more growth.

Taking a look at their earnings history, we can see how well CCAP was able to grow their net investment income because of the higher interest rate environment. For instance, rates were at near zero levels following the pandemic of 2020 and into 2021. As a result, their Q1 earnings of 2021 only reported NII per share of $0.41. This has since grown to $0.63 per share through the higher levels of income that is being generated.

Valuation & Outlook

CCAP has moved up in price since the last time I covered it and therefore trades at a less attractive valuation. For reference, Wall St. currently has an average price target of $19.20 per share, which would represent a modest upside of 2.2%. However, I am aware that investors do not typically chase BDCs for their price appreciation, but rather to max out the income they received. Therefore, timing on entry is really important because you'd ideally want to get in at a price that offers the most bang for your buck as well as at a reasonable level of its typical trading range.

Through its short history, CCAP's price maxed out slightly above $20 per share back in 2021. Since then, it has fallen to $13 a share and has now climbed its way back to $19 per share. As a result, CCAP now trades at a slight discount to NAV of 7.4%. Normally, entering into a BDC at a discount to NAV presents a solid entry price, but if we look at the chart below, we can see that the CCAP has never traded at a premium and frequently traded at a discount to NAV range between 10% to 30%. For reference, CCAP traded at an average discount to NAV of 18% over the last three years.

When interest rates were cut to near zero levels, we saw the price of CCAP take off to the upside. Low interest rates fostered an environment of growth and encouraged companies to take on debt at affordable rates as a way to fund operational growth through research and development, acquisitions, and different expansion efforts. Conversely, when rates started to get aggressively hiked throughout 2022 and 2023, we saw CCAP's price fall to the downside before eventually stabilizing. The price shares a clear inverse relationship to the federal funds rate, and I believe that future interest rate cuts will ultimately be positive for CCAP.

Throughout the year, the Fed has continued to leave interest rates unchanged as they awaited more economic data to roll in around inflation levels, consumer spending, and the labor market. However, it looks like the time for interest rate cuts are finally getting closer as inflation has continuously ticked down for three consecutive months in a row and now sits at the 3% rate. Simultaneously, the unemployment rate has consistently increased throughout the year and now sits at 4.1%, which may ultimately contribute to lowered consumer spend as households have less disposable income.

When you take these two factors and then add on the fact that the US Presidential elections are upcoming at the end of the year, I believe that the stars are aligning for an interest rate cut. Elections typically create elevated levels of uncertainty and volatility in the markets. The combination of these things may be enough to incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates by the end of the year.

So while interest rate cuts may ultimately affect NII per share in a negative way as CCAP brings in less interest income, it may also be a positive catalyst for growth. Lower interest rates would ultimately make the environment of borrowing more appealing, and this may unlock new deals for CCAP to close that can propel the value of their portfolio higher and generate new sources of income that can contribute to NII. For now, though, I want to sit on the sideline and observe how CCAP reacts to these changes.

Dividend

The strong performance has led to a slight distribution raise of 2.4%. As of the most recently declared quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 8.9%. As previously mentioned, NII per share for the quarter landed at $0.63 which means that the distribution is fully covered by net investment income. At the pace, the dividend is covered by a massive 150% and this eliminates any worries of the BDC having to reduce the distribution in a changing environment. For example, if interest rates were cut and NII was reduced, there's still enough of a wide margin of coverage that the current distribution rate would likely be sustained even if earnings were reduced by 10% for example.

Even though the base distribution rate is high, CCAP has rewarded shareholders with several supplemental payments throughout its lifecycle when earnings were strong. Since the base dividend is covered by such a wide margin from net investment income, I believe there's a good chance we see additional supplemental in the near future. The last supplemental dividend received was in May, and it rewarded shareholders with $0.11 per share.

This stability may fit the needs of an investor that is at or nearing retirement and depends on the income generated from their portfolio. However, one thing to note is that the income received from CCAP is typically classified as ordinary dividends. This means that the distributions have less favorable tax consequences compared to the dividends you'd receive from a traditional dividend growth stock. Therefore, an investment in CCAP may be best utilized in a tax advantaged account.

Risk Profile

I did see CCAP's portfolio adapt to market conditions, as non-accruals slightly decreased from my initial coverage date. Non-accruals are always an important metric that I like to measure because it's a good indication of how well constructed a portfolio is. In addition, it shows what the quality of management's underwriting is like and how it withstands challenging market conditions. As of the most recent earnings call, management confirmed that the nonaccrual rate sat at 1.6% at cost and 0.9% at fair value. For reference, this is an improvement of the 2% non-accrual rate at cost that CCAP ended the prior quarter with.

This includes 7 portfolio companies that now sit in non-accrual status, a decrease from the 9 portfolio companies of the prior quarter. For reference, here are some non-accrual rates for peer BDCs so we can see how CCAP compares:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT): 0.4% non-accrual rate at cost.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 0.5% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX): 1.1% non-accrual rate at fair value.

As we can see, CCAP's non-accrual rate is higher than some peers. This may be an indication of weaker underwriting criteria when assessing potential investments. While higher rates may be a positive in regards to the increased levels of income CCAP can collect, it can also put strain on portfolio companies that are operating below expectations through increased debt payments.

On a positive note, I do expect that the non-accrual rate will continue to decrease if interest rates get cut. This would likely free up some capital for portfolio companies and also create an environment that is more attractive to new borrowers that CCAP to use as a growth tool that offsets existing portfolio companies. However, if rates remain unchanged for the year, there is a possibility that we see non-accruals actually increase.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I maintain my buy rating on CCAP because of the strong performance that has put this BDC in a strong distribution coverage position. CCAP will likely be able to maintain the current distribution rate through future portfolio growth, and the current level of net investment income has a large enough buffer to offset any hits from future interest rate cuts. Interest rates may either decrease NII per share through lower interest income received, or ultimately serve as a catalyst for more portfolio growth since it would cause a higher volume of borrowers. I believe that CCAP is positioned well, and their capital efficiencies can help propel them to more success in the future.