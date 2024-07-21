Funtay

Introduction

On July 18, I wrote an article titled "$100 Oil? XLE Is The One-Stop Shop For The Energy Bull Market."

In that article, I discussed the increasingly bullish outlook adjustments from major organizations like Goldman Sachs and OPEC.

Although Goldman is far from the most bullish player (mainly because they expect demand to eventually weaken due to the energy transition), they came out making the case for strong future demand.

While some prominent forecasters have predicted oil demand will peak by 2030, our researchers expect oil usage will increase through 2034. That’s in part because of demand for oil from emerging markets in Asia and demand for petrochemicals, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Research. “We think peak demand is another decade away, and more importantly, after the decade it takes to peak, it plateaus, rather than sharply declines, for another few years,” write Nikhil Bhandari, co-head of Asia-Pacific Natural Resources and Clean Energy Research, and analyst Amber Cai in the team’s report. - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs

What's currently so interesting is that the biggest factor expected to hurt long-term oil demand - the EV transition - is weakening, as even the European Union is ending its plans to ban ICE vehicles.

While macroeconomic developments remain the biggest source of uncertainty, oil fundamentals have shifted in favor of higher prices, as the U.S. shale revolution has run out of stream and OPEC has regained pricing power.

Crude is currently supported by signs of a tighter market balance due to strong summer demand and output cuts from OPEC and its allies, but gains are capped by uncertainties around the path of interest rates in the U.S. and concerns over demand in China after the latest consumer prices data disappointed markets. - The Wall Street Journal

In general, because of the (social/financial) pressure on fossil fuels and massive spending growth in renewables, global oil production (upstream) spending has remained far below pre-2015 levels.

Rystad Energy

Although the case can be made that higher efficiencies warrant lower spending, I believe the global oil thesis remains solid, as we're currently witnessing $80 WTI in an environment of a manufacturing recession in Europe, a weak housing market in China, and a struggling manufacturing sector in the United States (among other factors).

I believe stronger global growth could push oil above $100, at least temporarily.

Based on this context, in the article I mentioned at the start of this article, I discussed the energy ETF (XLE) as a well-diversified way to bet on a favorable oil market.

However, personally, I prefer single stocks. One of my favorites is Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), a company I haven't discussed since April 1, when I called it "The Perfect Oil Stock For A $90+ Oil World."

In this article, I'll update my thesis and reiterate my bullish stance on what I consider to be one of the best-run oil companies on the market.

So, let's get to it!

Diamondback Is A Permian Gem

In February, when Diamondback announced the deal to acquire Endeavor Energy, Bloomberg's energy expert Javier Blas hit the nail on the head when he explained the mind-blowing growth of what is still a relatively young company in the energy sector.

The company has done a spectacular job of expanding and buying rivals. On an oil-equivalent basis, Diamondback is targeting 2025 production roughly 1,000 times higher than when it was founded less than two decades ago. That speaks as much to the superb geological endowment of the Permian, the region straddling West Texas and southeast New Mexico, as to the dealmaking acumen of the company’s executives. - Bloomberg

Personally, I'm a huge fan of the Permian Basin, as I have two major investments in that area, Texas Pacific Land (TPL) and LandBridge (LB), two landowners who make money from royalties, water, and surface rights. They account for 18% of my entire portfolio.

In the Permian, Diamondback/Endeavor is about to become the third-largest producer behind Exxon-Pioneer and Occidental-Crownquest, two companies that have also used aggressive M&A to expand their footprint in America's most attractive oil basin.

Bloomberg

In its 1Q24 letter to shareholders, the company said the merger provides it with a significant inventory of high-quality assets in the core of the Midland Basin (part of the Permian).

Diamondback Energy

Speaking of reserves, at the end of 2023, FANG had 7% higher reserves of almost 2,200 million barrels of oil equivalent. Slightly more than half of this consists of oil, followed by natural gas liquids (23%), which have much higher margins than natural gas.

Diamondback Energy

With that said, the Endeavor deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, is the reason why FANG has taken its foot a bit off the gas when it comes to returning cash to shareholders.

Great News For Shareholders

Currently, Diamondback aims to return 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders. Before the merger, that number was 75%.

Diamondback Energy

These distributions are done through three methods:

A base dividend ($162 million in 1Q24/$0.90 per share).

Buybacks ($42 million in 1Q24).

Special/Variable dividends ($192 million in 1Q24/$1.07 per share).

This translates to a base yield of 1.8% and a total annualized yield of 3.8%.

While 3.8% may not seem like a lot, it's based on a 50% payout ratio, and it excludes the company's price sensitivity. This means that FANG is a very efficient player, which protects its base dividend (1.8% yield) at roughly $40 WTI.

Diamondback Energy

A base dividend that's protected at $40 WTI means that at elevated oil prices, free cash flow is booming.

As we can see below, that's the case:

At $80 WTI (the current oil price), the company generates roughly $3.4 billion in free cash flow, which is $18 per share. This implies a 9% free cash flow yield. Based on a 50% payout ratio, the annualized cash return yield is 4.5%.

In my last article, I wrote that the company would likely return to a 75% payout in the first half of 2025, as analysts expect net debt to fall to $8.3 billion at the end of 2015. Current estimates are $8.6 billion, which is $1.4 billion below the company's $10 billion target.

Hence, at $80 WTI, the total payout yield could be 6.6% next year.

At $90 WTI, the company is capable of generating $21 in per-share free cash flow, 10% of its current stock price.

Diamondback Energy

Even at $60 WTI, we can expect a total payout of 4.4% based on the current stock price and a 75% payout ratio.

Needless to say, when FANG drops, these numbers improve. If you bought FANG at lower prices a while ago, you'll get much higher distributions (higher yield on cost).

With that in mind, one reason why FANG is so efficient is the way it produces oil. In the first quarter, the company drilled 69 wells with an average lateral length of more than 13 thousand feet, which is a record quarterly average and an 11% quarter-over-quarter increase. This reduced drilling costs by 10% per foot.

Moreover, the company is using fleets powered by residue gas, which results in cost savings of roughly $10 per foot compared to diesel fleets.

As a result of its efficiencies, the company was able to keep oil production flat in the second quarter while lowering cash CapEx by 6%.

Diamondback Energy

On a full-year basis, the company has set CapEx guidance at $2.30 to $2.55 billion.

Valuation

Putting a valuation on a company that is highly dependent on the commodities it produces is tricky.

I am bullish on oil and expect that in a "normal" price environment, oil prices will likely hover close to $80 WTI with the potential to rise above $100 if we get a synchronized global growth rally.

Hence, I believe that we are dealing with a highly attractive stock that has the potential to return 7-10% annually to shareholders in an elevated price environment.

Data by YCharts

If I were to diversify my energy investments even further, FANG would be a likely candidate. For now, I am mainly focused on royalty stocks (landowners), midstream, and my investment in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ).

Basically, that's the only reason I don't own FANG right now.

Takeaway

Diamondback Energy stands out as a top pick in the energy sector, thanks to its strategic expansions and efficient operations in the Permian Basin.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties and the ongoing energy transition, the bullish outlook for oil remains strong, with major players like Goldman Sachs expecting peak demand further into the future.

Meanwhile, FANG's impressive growth, cost-saving measures, and attractive cash return strategy make it a compelling investment, especially at current oil price levels.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Growth Potential : Diamondback's strategic acquisitions and expansion in the Permian Basin have positioned it as a top producer with significant growth opportunities.

: Diamondback's strategic acquisitions and expansion in the Permian Basin have positioned it as a top producer with significant growth opportunities. Efficient Operations : The company's use of advanced drilling techniques and cost-saving measures improves profitability.

: The company's use of advanced drilling techniques and cost-saving measures improves profitability. Robust Cash Return Strategy : With a 50% payout ratio and a path to a 75% payout ratio, FANG offers attractive shareholder returns, especially in a high oil price environment.

: With a 50% payout ratio and a path to a 75% payout ratio, FANG offers attractive shareholder returns, especially in a high oil price environment. Solid Financials: Diamondback's ability to generate substantial free cash flow even at lower oil prices provides dividend stability and growth.

