Sashkinw

It pays to have a diversified basket of income, and for most investors, that means putting together a portfolio of 20 or more stocks in different industries. That’s probably easier said than done, as stocks in a portfolio will fall in and out of favor with the market, thereby creating imbalances.

This results in a need for portfolio rebalancing every now and then for those who want to maintain equal weightings as a manner of reducing risk and volatility, and this can involve additional work, thereby taking the word ‘passive’ out of the equation when it comes to passive income.

That’s why adding BDCs to a portfolio may be a good approach, as they return most of their cash flow to investors while offering a professionally managed portfolio of loans that are diversified by company and sector.

This brings me to Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), which I last covered in April, highlighting its income diversification and conservative investment strategy. It appears that potential for lower interest rates has spooked some investors, as the stock is down by 6% since my last piece, despite otherwise strong operating fundamentals.

In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why the recent dip in price presents a good buy-the-dip opportunity on this otherwise strong BDC, so let’s get started!

Buy The Dip On This 10% Yield

Golub Capital is an externally-managed BDC that has a long track record of delivering capital returns, with a 120% total return over the past 10 years, beating out the 115% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), as shown below.

GBDC Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

It's built a sizable investment base since inception, with a current portfolio fair value of $5.4 billion spread across 366 different companies. The investment portfolio is also conservatively managed with 93% first lien secured debt investments, with just remainder being just 1% exposure to junior debt and 6% in equity investments.

The average hold size for GBDC is just 0.3%, and the portfolio is well diversified between a mix of growth and defensive industries. As shown below, Software, Healthcare, Specialty Retail, Automotive, and Consumer Services comprise GBDC's top 5 segments representing half of portfolio value.

Investor Presentation

GBDC continues to benefit from elevated interest rates, as 99% of its income-bearing portfolio is floating rate. GBDC's investment yield has risen substantially since 2022, landing at 12.8% in Q1 2024. As shown below, weighted average net investment spread has risen by 280 basis points to 7.3% over the same timeframe.

Investor Presentation

This helped GBDC to achieve continued strong NII per share of $0.51, equating to $0.02 sequential improvement from Q4 2023 when I last visited the stock. This provides solid dividend protection to the $0.39 regular quarterly rate, with an NII-to-Dividend coverage ratio of 131%.

Management appears willing to reward much of the excess cash flow beyond the regular dividend rate to investors, as it's declared a total of 5 special dividends this year that combine to a total of $0.28 per share, and two of these special dividends ($0.05 each) are yet to be paid out (in September and December).

Importantly, GBDC's net asset value per share also improved by $0.09 on a sequential basis to $15.12. Investments on non-accrual appear to be manageable, representing 0.9% of the portfolio, down 20 basis points sequentially, and sitting below the 2.5% mark generally considered to be safe for BDCs.

As shown below, NAV per share continues to recover since the portfolio value saw lower market-to-market valuations when interest rates started rising in mid-2022.

GBDC NAV/Share (Seeking Alpha)

GBDC has catalysts stemming from its upcoming merger with Golub Capital 3, a privately held investment fund. Benefits, not least of which, includes an agreement by GBDC's advisor to reduce the capital gain incentive fee from 20% to 15%, and permanently reduced the base management fee to 1%, from 1.375% previously. This compares favorably to the 1.5% charged by Ares Management (ARES) to BDC industry bellwether Ares Capital (ARCC).

GBDC also has plenty of dry powder to opportunistically invest, with $1.9 billion in total liquidity and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15x. This sits well below the 2.0x statutory limit for BDCs and supports its BBB-/Baa3 investment grade credit rating from S&P (SPGI) and Moody's (MCO).

Lastly, I continue to see value in GBDC at the current price of $15.47, equating to a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.02x. As shown below, this sits in the bottom half of its general trading range of 0.8x to 1.3x over the past 10 years.

GBDC Historical P/NAV (Seeking Alpha)

GBDC is also reasonably priced compared to large peers ARCC and Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC), which trade at P/Book ratios of 1.06x and 0.99x, respectively.

GBDC vs Peers P/NAV (Seeking Alpha)

With a 10.1% dividend yield, GBDC could produce at least market level returns for investors with an additional kicker from special dividends, and can be great for income investors who prefer capital returns in the form of cash dividends. This could be especially beneficial in a tax-deferred or tax-exempt retirement accounts.

Risks to the thesis include potential for an economic downturn, which may raise the non-accrual rate due to borrower defaults. In addition, lower interest rates would pose a headwind to net investment income, and could negatively affect GBDC's ability to pay special dividends next year. However, with just one rate cut expected so far in September, GBDC can still reap the benefits of the current high interest rate environment.

Investor Takeaway

Golub Capital BDC is currently a good buy-the-dip opportunity for investors seeking a diversified income stream, with its conservative investment strategy, strong operating fundamentals, and favorable interest rate environment contributing to its solid performance.

Despite a recent 6% dip in stock price since my last visit in April, GBDC's portfolio remains robust, with strong NII per share resulting in high dividend coverage and a low non-accrual rate. With a 10% dividend yield and a reasonable Price-to-Book ratio in the bottom half of its historical range, GBDC could deliver potentially strong total returns from here.