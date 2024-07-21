Mamba Azul/iStock via Getty Images

It's Hard To Love A Stock That's Down: But Offerpad Is A Buy On Quantitative Factors

Over the past year, shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) have traded mostly down. It's been a horrible place to keep your money, as the price has come down more than 60%:

But while that kind of price action will scare away most potential investors - and make existing investors want to sell their shares - it's an opportunity for the few investors who are truly willing to bet on contrarian plays.

In fact, a study titled "Falling Knives Around The World" made by The Brandes Institute found that certain stocks - they refer to them as "falling knives" - were likely to outperform the broader index (S&P 500) by wide margins over 1, 2, and 3 year timeframes.

In fact, it was found that US "falling knives" delivered more than double the return of the S&P 500 between 1980 - 2003 if held for a 3-year timeframe post their initial drop.

These results go strongly against the old Wall Street advice never to catch a falling knife (figuratively speaking, that is).

To qualify as a "falling knife", a stock has to have the following characteristics:

A price decline of 60% or more over the previous twelve months.

A post-drop market cap of $100 million or more.

Offerpad has both of these characteristics: It's down more than 60% in the past year, and in spite of the significant drop, it's got a market cap of more than $100 million.

While the universe of stocks qualifying for "falling knife" investing based on these criteria alone showed strong outperformance against the market, Brandes found that you can further optimize results by investing only in those "falling knives" that have the lowest EV/R ratios.

The EV/R ratio is the ratio between enterprise value and revenue. The enterprise value is the price a buyer for control would have to pay to buy all bonds and equities issued at market prices (minus certain items such as cash on hand). The idea is that this leaves you with the business operations and the revenue it produces without any other equity and creditor claims.

The current EV/R ratio of Offerpad is a mere 0.31. That's among the lowest in the market of "falling knives" currently.

In the case of "falling knives" and other distressed equities, using the EV/R ratio works better than conventional valuation metrics like P/E or P/FCF because often distressed companies don't have earnings or free cash flow - and therefore must be evaluated differently, in this case using their revenue.

The Brandes research further found that investing only in small caps - defined as companies with market caps lower than $1 billion - would boost outperformance over the S&P by an additional 0.7 percentage points. While that doesn't sound like a lot, any additional outperformance per year will easily add up to a lot over time.

With a market cap of ~$123 million, Offerpad is definitely a small cap and therefore ticks that box, too.

I've personally done research into several "falling knives" here on Seeking Alpha, too. Results have been wildly volatile (as you may expect) but in fact the general "portfolio" of "falling knives" is up so far in 2024 - even against the backdrop of their initial vast drops.

I've noticed how those "falling knives" that tend to do the best share a similarity with Offerpad, which is that they have a lot of cash (and other current assets) combined with comparatively insignificant long-term liabilities. In other words, they have financial flexibility which otherwise, in most cases, "falling knives" don't. I'll discuss this similarity in detail later, and first highlight the results of those "falling knives" that share this similarity. A quick side note before that: Those "falling knives" that have done the worst (of those researched here on Seeking Alpha) tended to show just the opposite traits: They have lots of debt and not a lot of cash, leaving them with little financial flexibility to navigate their problems.

The results of those "falling knives" that look the most like Offerpad are as follows:

Company Rated on Price @open Price now % Return Average 55.82 % Clearfield (CLFD) Dec 26 2023 29.07 40.45 39.15 Inogen (INGN) Jan 01 2024 5.47 9.25 69.10 Assertio Holdings (ASRT) Jan 08 2024 1.03 1.64 59.22 Click to enlarge

It's important to note that in the referenced study from Brandes, the default holding period was 3 years. In other words, it takes a while for the typical "falling knife" to work out, and results may vary a lot from month to month. Each "falling knife" that I have rated here on Seeking Alpha also hasn't been "held" anywhere near 3 years since my first analysis published in December 2023, just some 8 months ago. Also, the entire "portfolio" of "falling knives" that I've rated here on Seeking Alpha are up only slightly more than 4% since I issued their rating - suggesting (not surprisingly) that measuring performance before at least a 1-year holding period is too early, and of course that the optimal holding period probably is the 3 years suggested by Brandes.

What Caused Offerpad's Hardship - And What Management Is Doing To Push Through

Offerpad became a public company in 2021 after merging with an already public company led by former Zillow (Z) CEO Spencer Rascoff in what has been called an escalation of the rivalry between Spencer Rascoff and Zillow. While the housing market during some of the pandemic was strong, in the later stages, with inflation and rising interest rates, it turned in the opposite direction. This general trend seems to have been a major contributing factor in Offerpad's price decline. In spite of the decline, Offerpad remains focused on "taking the friction out of real estate transactions" as they call it, and the core of the business is still their cash offer platform and the transactions resulting from it.

While you can buy a "falling knife" like Offerpad on its statistical merits alone, it's good to know what caused their problems and what the company is doing about it.

Recently, Offerpad's sliding stock price seems to be the result of mixed performance against estimates. In my own research of "falling knives", I've found that "falling knives" often do just that: They perform poorly against their own or consensus estimates. This often translates to what you may describe as a loss of trust in the company by the market - resulting in sharp discounting of the stock by the market.

On May 6, Offerpad last reported financial results. It was a mixed bag with a miss on EPS (off by $0.18 for a result of -$0.64) and a beat on revenue ($285.4 million with a beat of $15.12 million). Prior to that, Offerpad had reported earnings on February 26, in that case missing on both top and bottom lines. That again had followed on from earnings reported on November 1 when Offerpad missed on EPS, albeit with a beat on revenue.

With mixed results and an unfavorable macro environment, management has had to work to calm investors.

On their most recent earnings call with investors, management acknowledged the changing and evolving nature of the real estate market.

Management pointed to one macro driver in particular that they expect to benefit Offerpad in the long run. This is in the very nature of how real estate transactions are going to be handled in the future:

We anticipate that over the coming months and years, homebuyers will become more accustomed to dealing with sellers and listing agents directly, and Offerpad is uniquely positioned for this new environment. - Brian Bair (Offerpad CEO)

Management also highlighted the fact that Offerpad had gotten off to a good start in 2024, saying the company is pacing to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA. If they are successful in that respect, it's definitely a strong step in getting the financial flexibility needed to start rewarding shareholders.

Further, the company seems very focused on one of their key business segments in particular, one they refer to as "Renovate". This is their B2B service, allowing partners the opportunity to tap into Offerpad's renovation technology. Management said this segment demonstrated some of the strongest operating and financial performance of the entire business, highlighting the growth trajectory:

In Quarter 1, Renovate projects grew 78% year-over-year and represented 11% of our overall contribution profit after interest. - Brian Bair (Offerpad CEO)

Aside from the operational focus demonstrated by management, Offerpad maintains a healthy balance sheet. As noted previously, this is key in selecting the best "falling knives" for investment.

Offerpad has $68.6 million in cash and equivalents, and $353.3 million in total current assets. That's against $0 long-term debt, insignificant other long-term liabilities, and the only significant current liability being the current portion of LT debt coming in at $254.6 million. In other words, the working capital is almost $100 million dollars with hardly any long-term liabilities to distract management's use of that working capital.

With a market cap of ~$123 million, you're paying next to nothing for the actual operations of the business.

That leaves a lot of financial flexibility, and it means Offerpad trades at an incredibly low valuation.

Of course, given Offerpad's current negative operating income (-$66.2 million) and current negative free cash flow (-$162.8 million), you may worry that Offerpad's otherwise strong cash position is threatened by the operating result. I'm personally not too worried, though: First of all, it's quite normal for relatively small growth companies to sustain periods of negative cash flow as they are growing and navigating any issues they have. Also, Offerpad actually showed strong free cash flow for the most recent full-year reported, that of 2023: With cash from operations coming in at $261.6 million and capex of just $0.1 million, Offerpad had free cash flows of $261.5 million last year. Offerpad is a low-cost business to run (low capex) and therefore should be able to eventually return cash to shareholders and sustain their cash position if management maintains their focus in this respect.

Looking forward, Offerpad is set to announce earnings on August 5. According to Seeking Alpha, the expectations are as follows:

As seen, expectations are generally that GAAP EPS will improve substantially over last quarters' result of -$0.64. I'm in line with that expectation seeing as Offerpad demonstrated a fine start to the year in terms of operations with the Renovation segment growing strongly. For me, the key points to look for perhaps aren't so much the short-term earnings, though, but rather the development in the volume of business that Offerpad does (meaning the number of transactions executed which management will probably outline on the coming earnings call and the revenue following from that). If Offerpad is to perform against their target of taking market share from conventional broker real estate transactions, they must keep the flow of transactions going and growing.

Risks

As is the case with other quantitative investment strategies - or any investment strategy for that matter - buying a "falling knife" stock won't always work out. In fact, most "falling knife" opportunities fail.

In my research of "falling knives", I've come to notice that there are quite similar reasons for the drops that cause a stock to appear in the universe of "falling knives" - including bankruptcy and consistently missing on consensus estimates. These events will lead to falling prices, and in many cases that drop is entirely justified. Just because a stock is cheap doesn't make it good or even necessarily a value play.

You should keep this risk in mind if you're considering Offerpad for your portfolio.

You buy Offerpad for its qualitative factors, including the path forward laid out by management. As discussed, this involves a focus on the "Renovate" business segment and a belief that more real estate transactions will be handled outside of the conventional broker environment that does most of the transactions now. You buy Offerpad because it shows the characteristics of a "falling knife" which - according to the Brandes research - makes it a candidate for future outperformance.

If you buy on the merits of (2), I suggest diversifying your portfolio of such issues to reduce the risk that is inherent in any one particular "falling knife".

Key takeaways

Offerpad is an interesting opportunity for investment because of its quantitative merits. It's share price is down so much that the EV/R ratio is less than 1 and with strong working capital and no significant long-term liabilities, you're paying almost nothing for the actual business (operational) assets.

At the same time, Offerpad's management has stated they believe certain macro factors play in their favor and that the "Renovate" segment shows strong growth. Targeting positive adjusted EBITDA, the company seems on track to reward shareholders.

Since Offerpad is a "falling knife", I strongly suggest diversifying to reduce the risk inherent in such issues.

For the reasons stated above, I'm issuing a Buy rating for Offerpad stock.