Offerpad Solutions: Now Is The Time To Go Against The Crowd

Summary

  • Offerpad shares have dropped over 60% in the past year, presenting a contrarian buying opportunity based on quantitative factors.
  • Stocks with significant price declines, like Offerpad, have shown potential to outperform the S&P 500 over 1-3 year timeframes according to a study done by The Brandes Institute.
  • Offerpad appears to have the financial flexibility essential to navigate their issues.

It's Hard To Love A Stock That's Down: But Offerpad Is A Buy On Quantitative Factors

Over the past year, shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) have traded mostly down. It's been a horrible

I research small cap equities that show potential for outperforming the S&P 500 based on quantitative factors. My approach combines value, growth and certain technical aspects.

