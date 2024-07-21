Monty Rakusen

In the final days of April, I believed that aerospace supplier Loar (NYSE:LOAR) was flying too high in its public offering. In fact, I believed that the valuation following the public offering was getting almost outrageous.

Fast forwarding a quarter in time, shares have done alright following a solid first quarter earnings report and now a relatively appealing first acquisition post the offering.

Nonetheless, the very high valuation argument prevails, and this is exactly the reason why I am shying away from the shares here.

Loar - A New TransDigm?

Loar is a designer, manufacturer and seller of niche components to the aerospace and defense sector. Focusing on mission-critical and highly-engineered solutions, which carry lots of intellectual property, the company focuses on important parts for which there are few alternatives, allowing Loar to capture great margin. This sounds a great deal like the business model of TransDigm (TDG), Loar’s major competitor in this market.

The company claim that about 85% of sales are generated from products in which it has market leading positions, with sales split pretty evenly between OEM and after market products. Actual products include a wide range of products such as auto throttles, seat belts, fire barrier, sensor, and many others.

Commercial aviation is responsible for nearly half of sales, with the remainder of revenues generated in business jets & general aviation, defense applications, and about ten percent from non-aviation related end markets. Clients include the usual and typical prospects such as RTX, Honeywell, Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier, among others.

The business has been founded in 2012 and under the leadership of Dirkson Charles has quickly grown the business, driven with a strong focus on M&A.

Valuation Thoughts

Loar aimed to sell 11 million shares at the IPO, that is excluding the over-allotment option. Pricing was set at $28 per share, about three dollars above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range.

With about 88 million shares outstanding, the equity valuation of the firm came in at nearly $2.5 billion at the offer price, with $330 million in net debt resulting in a $2.8 billion enterprise valuation. That all changed, however, as shares rose to the $49 mark on the first day of trading, pushing up the enterprise valuation to about $4.6 billion.

To put this valuation into perspective, Loar generated just about $239 million in sales in 2022 on which operating profits were reported around $40 million. Revenues rose 33% to $317 million in 2023, as operating profits improved to $69 million, for handsome margins of about 22%. Nonetheless, the heavy debt load meant that a huge portion of these operating earnings were earmarked for debt related interest payments.

The company started 2024 on a solid note with preliminary first quarter sales seen up 22% to $91 million at the time of the offering, with adjusted EBITDA seen around $29 million, marking solid growth. Nonetheless, valuations were still very demanding by all means, with the business trading at around 13 times annualised sales, about 40 times EBITDA and a realistic earnings multiple around 100 times.

All this was a bit too much for me, even as the ambitions were huge. This made valuation the biggest risk in my eyes, as other risks include the reliance on acquisitions, debt, and certainly business risks tied to the aviation industry. This includes the impact of higher oil prices, pandemics, attacks, or major IT outages, among others.

The company aimed to replace that success of TransDigm, a business which has grown to a $7.5 billion revenue base, about 20 times the sales of Loar. TransDigm traded around 12 times sales in April, while supporting superior margins compared to Loar.

Amidst all this, I was approaching the situation with extreme caution, as Loar might not automatically become a target for TransDigm itself given it premium valuation.

Flying High

Since the public offering, share of Loar have generally been doing alright, having traded in a $45-$65 range ever since, now trading right in the middle of the range.

In May, the company posted its official first quarter results. Revenues rose by nearly 24% to nearly $92 million, as adjusted EBITDA of $33 million came in meaningfully higher than guided for at the time of the offering. The company posted operating earnings of $21 million, as the high debt load still meant that about $17 million in interest expenses were due, leaving little GAAP earnings.

Net debt was reported at $506 million as of the first quarter, as $330 million in net proceeds from the offering means that net debt is seen around $176 million. Assuming a refinancing at 5%, that results in interest costs of about $10 million. This suggests that pre-tax profit might trend around $75 million per annum, or about $55 million after tax in a conservative estimate. This could result in earnings power of around $0.60 per share, far ahead of the numbers seen at the public offering.

For the year, the company guided for sales around $370-$374 million, which looks conservative, or disappointing, as this is at par compared to the annualised revenue results reported in the first quarter. The same applied for EBITDA, seen around $133 million this year, as pro forma leverage is very modest at about 1.3 times.

Another Deal

The company has put the strong balance sheet to use. In July, Loar announced a $385 million acquisition of Applied Avionics, a designer, developer and manufacturer of engineered avionics interface solutions.

With just 80 teammates, the company generates some $40 million in sales as this reveals that a near 10 times sales multiple has been paid, as tax benefits reduce the effective purchase price to $340 million, equal to 8.5 times sales. This comes as their own business trades around 13 time sales here.

More impressive is the $21 million EBITDA contribution, suggesting margins in excess of 50%, while margins of Loar itself are stuck in the mid-thirties. This suggests that a 16 times EBITDA multiple has been paid, a huge discount to their own valuation of close to 40 times.

Pro forma net debt will jump to $560 million, although that pro forma EBITDA will increase to $155 million, for a manageable but somewhat higher leverage ratio around 3.6 times. Assuming a 6% cost of debt, the deal is likely not accretive at first, given the prevailing cost of debt here.

What Now?

The truth is that a very high valuation in April has become even richer here, although the latest deal looks nice (on a relative basis). The company has made a big deal coming out of the IPO gate, but now is more fully leveraged, making any future deal likely a bit smaller, or be paid for with shares.

This latest deal will grow pro forma sales by about 12% which is nice, but the overall valuation remains nosebleed high, similar, or even higher than at the time of the offering.

Hence, I am happy to follow this high-flier, but I am still miles away from expressing interest in the shares here.