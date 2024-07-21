CrowdStrike: Buy The Outage (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • CrowdStrike's Falcon platform was blamed for a global outage impacting critical IT systems, causing the company's share price to drop 11% on Friday.
  • Despite negative headlines, the company's core SaaS business is growing rapidly and CrowdStrike is generating a ton of free cash flow.
  • The outage may present a unique buying opportunity for risk-tolerant investors due to oversold conditions and strong financials.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) made negative news headlines on Friday as an outage impacted critical computer systems around the world, leading to impaired functionality of airlines, banks and payment systems. The outage also created wide-spread problems for customers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

