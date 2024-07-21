mesh cube/iStock via Getty Images

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) made negative news headlines on Friday as an outage impacted critical computer systems around the world, leading to impaired functionality of airlines, banks and payment systems. The outage also created wide-spread problems for customers using Microsoft products which resulted in an 11% price drop for shares of CrowdStrike. Although I have been cautious about the cybersecurity company since October 2023 -- given the company's high valuation multiplier -- I believe the sell-off creates a unique opportunity for risk-tolerant investors to buy shares of CrowdStrike on the drop!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

Shares of CrowdStrike have soared in the last year on generally improving sentiment towards cybersecurity/software/Cloud businesses and strong growth at the cybersecurity firm. In my last work on CrowdStrike, I argued that the cybersecurity was trading at a rich valuation multiplier -- Priced For Perfection -- which resulted in a hold rating. However, shares continued to surge, and are currently up 64% since my hold recommendation. I believe the most recent correction offers a new engagement opportunity for investors as shares are oversold technically and CrowdStrike should be able to recover from the outage-related sell-off in due time.

What happened?

According to CrowdStrike's statement on Friday, published on the company’s website, the cybersecurity company stated that “the outage was caused by a defect found in a Falcon content update for Windows hosts” and CrowdStrike also clarified specifically that the outage was not the result of a cyberattack.

The outage has caused widespread problems for Windows users, negatively affected reservation and payment systems and triggered dislocations in other areas as well. While the outage made for some negative publicity in the short term, I believe investors can take advantage of this fear-driven sell-off.

Fast-growing core SaaS business

CrowdStrike’s core value proposition is to protect customers from cybersecurity threats and to detect risks (cyberattacks) early. Since the most recent outage was driven by a malfunctioning update for its Falcon cybersecurity platform, the company should not suffer any long-lasting reputational damage from the outage and I don't see any negative implications for CrowdStrike's core cybersecurity business.

In fact, I would argue that investors will soon refocus their attention on the company’s fast-growing cybersecurity core business which is seeing unabated momentum. In the first fiscal quarter of FY 2025, CrowdStrike generated 34% year over year subscription growth as more customers signed on the cybersecurity platform and took up the company’s SaaS offer. Subscription revenues were responsible for a massive 95% revenue share in the most recent quarter and they will therefore remain key to the company's overall top line growth. CrowdStrike also hit record annual recurring revenues (on a quarter-end basis) of $3.6B.

CrowdStrike

Going forward, this revenue growth rate could get sustained by the expansion in the AI native cybersecurity market. Obviously, artificial intelligence has huge applications in the software/cybersecurity market and AI could help software companies the defense of computer networks and result in speedier detection of cybersecurity risks. CrowdStrike estimates that the addressable market for AI native cybersecurity platforms will grow from $100B in 2024 to $225B in 2028, representing an annual growth rate of 22.5%.

CrowdStrike

Free cash flow strength

CrowdStrike is not only growing its subscription business at double-digit rates, but the cybersecurity company is also already widely profitable, in terms of operating income, net income and especially free cash flow. CrowdStrike generated $323M in free cash flow in the first fiscal quarter, showing a year over year growth rate of 42%. The free cash flow trend especially is very encouraging and reflects a highly profitable SaaS core business. CrowdStrike generated a free cash flow margin of a massive 35% in the last quarter, showing a year over year expansion of 2 PP.

Data by YCharts

Outage has large valuation impact, shares now oversold

CrowdStrike is a fast-growing cybersecurity/Cloud stock and therefore highly valued, even after the 11% price crash on Friday. Currently, shares of CrowdStrike are trading at a price-to-revenue ratio of 14.7X and the valuation ratio is converging on the company's longer term P/E ratio of 13.8X.

Rival firms in the Cloud business include Zscaler (ZS), Datadog (DDOG) and Cloudflare (NET), all which have lower P/S ratios. However, CrowdStrike is one of the faster growing cybersecurity/Cloud companies in the market and the negative publicity following the global outage of IT systems is creating an engagement opportunity, in my opinion: CrowdStrike's revenues are projected to grow 26% next year compared to 22% for Zscaler, 23% for DataDog and 27% for Cloudflare.

Cloud and cybersecurity stocks tend to be highly valued given the immense market opportunity, the upside related to deploying AI, and the sector's strong top line growth. I believe CrowdStrike could revalue to a 18-19X P/S ratio once the dust settles (return to its pre-outage valuation factor), given how quickly the cybersecurity company is growing its annual recurring revenue base and how much free cash flow CRWD generates. An 18-19X P/S ratio implies a fair value range of $374-394 for shares of CrowdStrike. There is a considerable risk, however, that the after-effects of the outage will suppress CrowdStrike's valuation factor in the short term, however.

Data by YCharts

According to the RSI, shares of CrowdStrike have an RSI value of 24.60 and are therefore currently deeply oversold (which is indicated by a value below 30), showing that investors are overreacting to the outage news.

Data by YCharts

Risks with CrowdStrike

In the short term, there is obviously a great amount of reputational risk that comes on the heels of negative headlines. However, in the longer term, the outage may have created a unique engagement opportunity for investors, in my opinion, as CrowdStrike's core subscription business is growing quickly and the company is widely profitable. What would change my mind about CrowdStrike is if the cybersecurity platform were to lose a lot of customers as a result of this outage or saw a decline in its top line/free cash flow growth.

Final thoughts

While the outage was clearly a negative event for CrowdStrike, I don’t believe the company will suffer long-lasting reputational damage, chiefly because the outage was not the result of a cyberattack. CrowdStrike’s core business remains in good shape and the company is enormously free cash flow-profitable. I have also changed my tune on the company's valuation as I believe the AI native security market opportunity is very attractive and CrowdStrike is delivering consistent results in its subscription business.

I am up-grading shares of CrowdStrike to buy because I believe investors are overreacting to the outage news and because CrowdStrike’s financial trends all point upward. While CrowdStrike’s shares are not cheap, the massively negative news coverage creates a new engagement opportunity for long term investors!