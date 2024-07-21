AST SpaceMobile: A Moonshot Investment Opportunity In The Direct-To-Cell Race

Summary

  • AST is on track to launch five Block 1 satellites next month, which could allow it to generate its first revenues in Q4 this year.
  • AST can commence limited service in the US in 2025, with access to AT&T and Verizon's user bases of 229.3 million.
  • AST could start offering its service to its MNO partners’ 2.8 billion users in 2026.
  • AST has the potential to dominate the DTC connectivity space thanks to its relationships with leading MNOs and its technological edge over SpaceX and Lynk.
  • My price target for AST is $144 by 2030, representing 1018% upside from its current valuation.

Earth View From Space With Global Communication Network

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is on track to disrupt the telecommunications industry thanks to its goal of delivering direct-to-cell ("DTC") services to smartphone users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. With the company on track to

As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

