Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.63K Followers

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCPK:KCDMY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pablo Gonzalez - CEO
Xavier Cortés Lascurain - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bob Ford - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ryan Lavin - Barclays
Kevin Zavala - UBS
Antonio Hernandez - Actinver
Juan Guzman - Scotiabank
Jeronimo De Guzman - INCA Investments

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Kimberly-Clark De Mexico's 2Q '24 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to CEO, Pablo Gonzalez. Please go ahead.

Pablo Gonzalez

Thank you. Hello, everyone. We hope you're having a terrific summer, and thanks for participating on the call. As usual, I'll make some preliminary remarks and then pass it on to Xavier to provide some details on the second quarter results. We had another record quarter in net sales, EBITDA and net income, and we continue to post strong margins.

We sequentially improved our EBITDA margin for the tenth consecutive quarter. Let me first provide some perspective on the top line. Our Consumer Products business remains very strong. Our brand metrics continue to improve and our shares are healthy. We're flat or gaining share in most categories. Sales sequentially higher and also a record grew low single digits versus a strong comparison. Sales grew 2% on top of 12% last year.

Volumes were slightly down because of a sequential slowdown in our categories, coupled with actions on our part to adequately develop the categories going forward. On the one hand, we intentionally reduced volumes for summer promotional activities, given that the same has been expanding in length and depth for some years, we don't believe it's conducive to healthy and consistent category growth.

Recommended For You

About KCDMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KCDMY

Trending Analysis

Trending News