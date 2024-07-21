Sinenkiy/iStock via Getty Images

Given much of the uncertainty going on in the world today, particularly when it comes to geopolitics and national security, I'm on the hunt to find undervalued investment ideas in companies that will be resilient (or even benefit) from the current environment. One such company I think fits the bill is CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), which provides IT and professional services to government clients, specializing in defense, homeland security, and intelligence solutions. In this article, I'll outline my investment thesis for the company and why I would buy shares at current prices, even though they are up 38% year to date.

CACI At A Glance

Founded over 60 years ago, CACI International is a provider of information technology and professional services, catering primarily to government agencies and commercial enterprises. Specializing in IT services, they offer solutions that use cybersecurity, software development, systems integration, and IT infrastructure support. Beyond IT, CACI provides consulting and advisory services, assisting organizations across various sectors in optimizing operations, enhancing efficiency, and achieving strategic objectives.

Known for their work with defense and intelligence agencies, CACI delivers specialized solutions such as intelligence analysis, surveillance, reconnaissance, and command and control systems. They also serve clients in healthcare and financial services, offering tailored IT solutions and consulting expertise. Additionally, CACI supports logistics and material readiness programs, ensuring organizations have the necessary resources and capabilities to fulfill their missions effectively.

CACI International operates mostly in the U.S. (97% of revenues), but also has international operations. Domestically, its businesses include digital solutions (automation tools and data analysis for governments), C4ISR Cyber and Space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support services. Internationally, the company's operations provide a diverse mix fo IT services and proprietary data and software products for both government and commercial customers.

A Steady, Growing Business

When looking at the financial performance of CACI International, the company has put up strong top and bottom line growth. Over the last ten years, the company has grown its revenues at a 6.2% CAGR and EBITDA at an 8.2% CAGR. More recently, in the last five years, the company has grown revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 8.4% and 11.4%, respectively, highlighting that the company's growth rate has accelerated in recent years (source: S&P Capital IQ). In addition, with the EBITDA CAGRs lower than the revenue CAGRs for both periods, we can see that the company has experienced some margin expansion over time (about 73bps in the last decade).

Further down the income statement, we can observe faster growth in net income, EPS, and operating cash flow, highlighting that growth has also come from better operating efficiency and effective cost management strategies. This overall positive trend underscores the company's ability to increase its top-line revenues and bottom-line profits consistently, creating value for shareholders on a per share basis.

It's also likely one of the reasons why the company's shares have been such stellar performers over the last decade. Over this time period, shares of CACI International have returned 548%, a 20.6% annualized return, compared to the S&P500's total return of 234% (12.8% on an annualized return basis).

Accelerating Growth Rate

In the most recent quarter, the company reported revenues of $1.94 billion, which was up 11.1% from the same quarter last year. On earnings per share, EPS clocked in at $5.13, which was 18.5% higher than last year.

Analyzing the latest results, the first thing that stands out is the difference in EPS growth versus net income growth. While net income was up a very strong 14.5%, earnings per share climbed 18.5%. The reason for this differential was a repurchase of some 763k shares that were repurchased during the fiscal year (but none in the most recent quarter), good enough to bring the share count down by 3.3%.

While CACI hasn't been particularly known for doing significant buybacks over time, since 2020, the company has repurchased about 11.2% of the company's outstanding shares (source: S&P Capital IQ).

As a long-term investor, this is something you want to see, as buybacks and share repurchases increase your ownership stake in the company without having to lift a finger. Buybacks are also a great way to return cash to shareholders in a tax efficient manner.

So far, CACI International doesn't pay a dividend so the preferred method has been buybacks. It also reinvests a significant portion of cash flow back into the business organically. Since the company didn't do any share purchases this quarter, with respect to buybacks going forward, CFO Jeffrey MacLauchlan had this to say:

Even though we did not buy back shares in the quarter, I would remind you that since the second quarter of last year, we've repurchased 1.3 million shares. So we have bought in about 6% of our outstanding shares in the last four or five quarters. So even though we didn't buy any shares in the quarter, and we are continuing to evaluate both opportunities, we're very attentive to share repurchases.

While the company hasn't yet held its FY'24 conference call, scheduled for release on August 8th, the latest earnings call did highlight a few reasons why business at CACI International is going well.

For one thing, the company has noted that in spite of defense spending slowing down, demand from government national security offices as well as adjacent industries continues to be quite strong. This is due to the fact that the spending customers spend on these budgets isn't discretionary, and generally continuously increase their spend sizes year to year.

At the end of the most recent quarter, management noted that margins continue to grow (expectations for stronger margins in the back half of calendar 2024) and the latest book-to-bill ratio of 1.8x for the quarter remains strong amidst new contract awards. On a trailing twelve month basis, the company's book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x should mean that the company is earning a healthy rate of new business relative to current revenue generation.

In my view, this should help support low single digit top line growth at a minimum, with an upside to low-double digit growth in revenues over the next few years. With respect to the pipeline, the company has $11 billion of bids under evaluation, of which 70% which is new business to the company. Management anticipates submitted another $15 billion in bids over the next two quarters with 90% of them for new business.

On the Raymond James Annual investor conference, management has noted that it has typically had a ratio of 1.20x "as long as they can remember" so I think a higher figure should indicate that the company's revenue growth can accelerate from here. With a 90% win rate amongst new business wins, CACI has proven itself to be a preferred partner of choice for many new government contracts.

Balance Sheet Supports M&A

From a capital allocation perspective, we've discussed share repurchases at length and the fact that the company doesn't pay a dividend. But one of the more interesting (and exciting) parts of the company's capital allocation is in M&A.

In the chart below, we can see how CACI has been building out its core competencies and filling in the gaps. On several of the recent earnings calls, management has noted that the M&A market has seen valuations come down (more attractive for buyers like CACI) so the pipeline is fully of opportunities to grow. While the company isn't looking internationally at M&A right now, there's still several avenues to deploy capital into small tuck-in deals.

Regarding the balance sheet, CACI does carry some debt with a leverage ratio of 2.0x on a trailing twelve-month basis. According to Bloomberg, the company's credit rating is just shy of investment grade at BB+, likely due to the fact that their leverage targets aren't defined (no guidance or commitment on leverage given) and that much of their work is winning contracts, rather than recurring revenues. There's also risk in that CACI is a mid-cap and not a large blue-chip company, so revenue isn't diversified.

In terms of guidance for FY'24, as we are now 3 quarters in, management has raised revenue guidance to between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion, which represents growth of 11.9% to 13.4% for the year with the organic component being 11.3% to 12.8%.

Overall, given margins expanding to 10.7%, there seems to be a good chance of meeting estimates of the "high 10% range". At a 10.7% margin for FY'24, leverage should come down by at least 0.1 turns. With lower capex guidance for $80 million, a larger portion of cash flow can now be allocated towards steady debt reduction.

Valuation and Wrap Up

There are 13 sellside analysts who cover CACI International's stock. Of the 13 analysts, 11 have 'buy' ratings and two have 'hold' ratings. The average price target is $462.75 with a high target of $500.00 and a low target of $425.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies approximately 3.9% upside potential. With limited upside potential over the near-term, analysts are implying that shares are likely fairly valued here.

Historically, CACI International has traded at an average EV/EBTIDA multiple of 12.1x. At the current multiple of 15.4x EV/EBITDA, the current valuation is slightly above the historical 10-year average. Overall, given the acceleration is growth rate, I think a small premium to the historical multiple is warranted. On a forward basis, CACI International trades at 13.5x forward EV/EBITDA, so clearly the company can grow into its valuation. Using the P/E multiple, the company trades at 19.1x forward earnings (source: S&P Capital IQ).

While key risk to the investment thesis would be more intense competition from competitors bidding on projects and contracts (forcing margins lower), I margin expansion can continue through better expense management and so I don't believe margins should contract from here. Another risk is that the leverage is quite high, and if management focuses too much on M&A without enough consideration to the balance sheet, that could add additional financial risk which would be a negative to equity holders. Historically, management has been fairly disciplined on M&A (some years doing none at all, if no opportunities presented themselves) so while I'm not overly concerned with the risk, it's something I would watch for.

Altogether, I find CACI's valuation to be attractive given its steady margin expansion, de-leveraging balance sheet, and acceleration in revenue and earnings growth as the company's book-to-bill ratio remains very strong. As such, I'd rate shares as a 'buy' and will be starting a position at current levels.