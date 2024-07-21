pepifoto

There are over 3000 ETFs which cover nearly every niche and investment idea possible. However, I find a lot of overlap - how many funds have Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) as their top holdings? I'd guess a lot.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) has the potential to offer something different. Selecting stocks based on quality ratings is an interesting concept and QUAL has performed well. A closer look, however, reveals the same three stocks as its top holdings and a close correlation to the S&P500 (SPY).

Introducing QUAL

QUAL was launched by Blackrock in 2013. It has nearly $47 AUM, excellent liquidity and a reasonable expense ratio of 0.15%. As the fund page states, it "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. large- and mid-capitalization stocks with quality characteristics as identified through certain fundamental metrics." These metrics will be covered in more detail later but essentially the selected companies have to be profitable, have low leverage and demonstrate consistent earnings over time.

The big question is whether this approach works? A comparison against the SPY suggests it does - slightly.

Data by YCharts

Of course, there are many ways to beat the S&P500, and a 6.5% outperformance over a decade is hardly impressive. However, QUAL does not rely on heavily weighting technology or other sectors, and as we will see later, has a very similar exposure to the S&P500. It would not be fair to compare QUAL to the Nasdaq (QQQ).

Compared to its peers, its performance is only really beaten by the Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF (SPHQ) which has returned +0.86% more over the last year.

Peer Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

SPHQ also beats QUAL over three years, but underperforms over a five-year period. It does have a slightly higher technology exposure at 35.56% compared to QUAL's 32.66%, but its top 10 is refreshingly different (no NVDA!) with Broadcom (AVGO) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) as its two largest holdings. SPHQ is a worthy alternative to QUAL.

Fund Composition

QUAL is a passive fund which seeks to track the MSCI USA Sector NeutralQuality Index (the Underlying Index). This is based on a traditional market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI USA Index, which has 601 constituents. The Underlying Index selects 125 stocks based on quality scores.

To construct the Underlying Index, the Index Provider determines the quality score of each security in the Parent Index based on three fundamental variables: high return on equity, low earnings variability and low leverage.

These are solid metrics to measure quality, and of course, a rule based system is limited to measurable and comparable fundamental readings. SPHQ has a similar quality rating system, although it replaces "low earnings variability" with "accruals ratio." I do wonder, however, if the quality scores are given enough prominence in the weighting system.

The Underlying Index is weighted based on a component’s quality score multiplied by its weight in the Parent Index.

The weight in the Parent Index is based on market cap so we are left with a very familiar top 10.

Top 10 (Seeking Alpha)

Individual companies are capped at a 5% weighting, but as the rebalancing is semi-annual, this can be exceeded temporarily. Sector exposure is very similar to the S&P500 due to the sector weighting rules.

Sector Exposure (Seeking Alpha)

QUAL's portfolio looks like a slight re-hash of the S&P500's top weighted stocks and the slightly higher concentration leads to slightly more risk. QUAL has larger drawdowns and its outperformance in positive years is patchy with larger returns in only two of the last four.

QUAL v SPY (Portfolio Visualizer)

This is reflected in performance statistics.

Performance Summary (Portfolio Visualizer)

For all the promise of selecting quality stocks, the results are underwhelming when compared to the S&P500. I would have hoped for something better from 125 specially selected stocks.

Alternatives

As mentioned in the first section, SPHQ outperforms slightly over recent periods.

Data by YCharts

It isn't a large departure from QUAL or even SPY but I think this is the superior fund in the space. There are other ETFs which add additional filters to the "quality" selection process, and the Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF (QGRW) is the top performing fund which adds "growth" as a metric.

Data by YCharts

Outperformance comes with larger drawdowns, 52% exposure to technology and a much more concentrated top 10 holdings in the usual stocks (AAPL 11.2% weight and NVDA 10.8%). As such, I prefer QUAL and SPHQ.

Conclusions

The concept of selecting stocks based on quality scores is appealing and QUAL slightly outperforms the S&P500. However, the quality scores aren't given enough prominence in the selection and weighting process to make much of an overall difference. Moreover, the fund experiences larger drawdowns, its expense ratio is higher, and it is more concentrated in only 125 stocks.

SPHQ outperforms QUAL and uses a slightly different quality filter so is my preferred pick in this space.