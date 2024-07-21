Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I am adding to my position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) these days as the experiential real estate investment trust offers a high quality 5.4% yield, a low pay-out ratio and a diversified portfolio poised to produce long-term funds from operations growth.

The real estate portfolio is well-managed and the real estate investment trust is poised to raise its dividend in the third quarter.

I think that VICI Properties makes an attractive value proposition for passive income investors, particularly in light of the trust’s past dividend growth.

I also think that the U.S. economy is not yet headed for a recession, which could give VICI Properties’ tailwinds for expansion and growth in its funds from operations.

My Rating History

VICI Properties owns a cyclical, yet inflation-protected real estate portfolio that is dominated by gaming properties. The presence of rent escalators and the leading position of Las Vegas as a tourist destination were reasons that supported my prior Buy recommendation for VICI Properties.

I think that VICI Properties continues to deliver solid FFO value to passive income investors in a growing economy. The trust is also poised to announce a higher dividend in September, which would make VICI Properties even more attractive as a passive income holding.

Portfolio Review

VICI Properties owns a large, Las Vegas-anchored, portfolio of gaming properties. The gaming real estate investment trust owns 54 gaming and 39 other experiential properties, including meeting & convention space, hotel rooms, retail outlet, golf and other entertainment venues.

VICI Properties is focused on long-term leases (which had a weighted-average lease term of 41.5 years) and had 100% occupancy as of March 31, 2024.

Diversified Revenue Streams (VICI Properties Inc)

VICI Properties has consistently grown its adjusted funds from operations in the last six years, and this includes even the Covid pandemic. In 2023, all of VICI Properties produced $2.19 billion in adjusted funds from operations, reflecting growth of 316% since 2018 and 29% growth YoY.

The key to VICI Properties financial success is that the real estate investment trust owns properties in severely supply-limited locations, such as the Las Vegas strip.

As a consequence, VICI Properties has a wide moat (low risk of new market entries given the limited supply of new land at prime locations) and can charge tenants high rates for their properties.

Funds From Operations (VICI Properties Inc)

VICI Properties has unique lease features, resulting from a high barrier of entry for competitors, including a much longer weighted-average lease term, stronger rent collection rates and higher same-store rent growth.

Unique Leasing Features (VICI Properties Inc)

VICI Properties Pays A Growing 5.5% Yield And Delivers Dividend Growth

VICI Properties is doing well for itself in terms of dividend coverage. The experiential real estate investment trust earned $0.57 per share in the first quarter while paying out $0.415 per share in dividends, which brought the dividend pay-out ratio to 73%.

In the last twelve months, VICI Properties had a dividend pay-out ratio of 65%, so I think passive income investors don’t have to worry about the dividend at this time.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Importantly, VICI Properties is growing its dividend pay-out and investors can reasonably anticipate a dividend hike in September. Between 2018 and 2023, the real estate investment trust raised its dividend by an average of 10% per annum. I anticipate a 5% or higher dividend increase in September, which would give investors a nice income boost.

Common Equity Dividends (VICI Properties Inc)

FFO Guidance And Multiple

VICI Properties reaffirmed its AFFO outlook for 2024 in the last quarter and continues to see $2.22 to $2.25 per share in adjusted funds from operations. Since the trust’s stock is now selling at $30.62, the valuation implies a AFFO multiple of 13.7x.

AFFO Outlook (VICI Properties Inc)

I would compare VICI Properties to EPR Properties (EPR) which is also an experiential real estate investment trust, though with a slightly different portfolio orientation.

EPR Properties is more oriented toward theaters, eat-and-play facilities, education facilities and ski resorts, but the trust has a similar pay-out ratio than VICI Properties, of about 65% on a last twelve months basis.

EPR Properties is presently selling at 9.0x estimated 2024 FFO, based on a forecast of $4.76-4.96 in funds from operations as adjusted. I see EPR Properties as particularly undervalued, but I think that both VICI Properties and EPR Properties as ‘Buy’s from a valuation and margin of safety angle.

Why The Investment Thesis Is Risky For Passive Income Investors

As a gaming-focused real estate investment trust, VICI Properties has considerably higher FFO and pay-out volatility than more stable, residential-focused real estate investment trusts.

The two largest tenants, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts, account for 74% of VICI Properties annualized rent, meaning if one of these companies goes under, it would have a dramatic impact on VICI Properties’ cash flow and which could possibly lead to a dividend cut.

My Conclusion

VICI Properties has a large, entertainment-focused real estate portfolio and produces a high amount of funds from operation from its gaming properties.

The trust’s adjusted funds from operations are growing and VICI Properties runs a moaty business, leading to strong lease metrics including 100% occupancy and long-term leases that create a high degree of cash flow visibility.

As a consequence, VICI Properties can afford to pay a 5.5% dividend, which has consistently been covered by adjusted funds from operations.

The trust is growing its dividend pay-out as well and poised to raise its dividend again in the third quarter.

The stock is moderately valued, reflecting a high margin of safety for passive income investors. Buy.