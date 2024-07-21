Biden's Withdrawal May Cause Selling, Clearing The Decks For A Rally

Summary

  • Stocks may not have priced in Biden withdrawal, the potential for a further -2% or more for the S&P 500 in the first 3 days of the week.
  • Market may need a 7% flush, VIX above historical norms. The market is already in a rotation of sectors, and that creates fragility in the indexes.
  • At the time of this writing, the Futures were up strongly. I would caution trusting that the futures portray the true direction of the market this week.
Sunset on a Cruise Ship

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

The October Surprise Comes Early

Often in American politics, something happens to roil the status quo in a Presidential election. For those of you too young to remember an October Surprise is a real thing, there’s even an entry on Wikipedia -

