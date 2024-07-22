Netflix May Be The Cheapest It Has Ever Been, Reiterate Buy

Jul. 22, 2024 11:00 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock, NFLX:CA Stock1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.41K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix continues to gain in streaming share, with it apparent that the secular transition from TV Media to Streaming still ongoing.
  • This also explains why the company has reported double beat FQ2'24 earnings call, along with growing global streaming paid memberships and stable ARPUs.
  • At the same time, we believe that the market's over-reaction to the supposedly softer FQ3'24 revenue guidance has been unwarranted, since the bottom-line expansion remains robust.
  • The advertising market trend is promising as well, with NFLX continuing to grow advertising dollar share while expanding its ads member base on a QoQ basis.
  • Combined with the stock's inherently cheap FWD P/E valuations and the recent pullback, we believe that the stock continues to offer a compelling investment thesis for growth-oriented investors.

Percentage sign

Richard Drury

We previously covered Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) (NEOE:NFLX:CA) in April 2024, discussing why it remained a Buy after the market's over-reaction to the new subscriber reporting standard and the overall tech market declines nearing the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.41K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NFLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
NFLX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News