With a market capitalization as of this writing of $166.2 billion, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) (OTCPK:TTFNF) is one of the largest publicly traded energy firms on the planet. Like many energy companies of significant size, the firm in question is an integrated energy conglomerate. It has its hands in a variety of market segments, with examples including renewable energy, integrated gas, LNG, traditional fossil fuel exploration and production, and more. It operates refining and chemicals assets, and it even engages in certain clean energy activities like carbon storage.

Back in October of last year, I ended up reaffirming the ‘buy’ rating that I had on the stock. This was leading up to the company's third quarter earnings release for the 2023 fiscal year. At that time, analysts were expecting results to show weakness year over year. But I urged market participants to look not only at the company's low valuation, but also the long-term trajectory that management has it on. Ultimately, I believed that shares would outperform the broader market. But since then, the stock is up only 8.5% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 31.7%.

Even though shares have underperformed the broader market, my overall sentiment regarding the business remains unchanged. New data that has come out has shown continued weakening, both on the company's top and bottom lines. But shares remain attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises. Add on top of this long-term growth plans, and I remain bullish. Of course, this picture can always change. And it just so happens that management is going to be reporting financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year before the market opens on July 25th. Leading up to that point, investors should be paying attention to certain things. So long as we don't see anything significantly negative come out of the woodwork, I would argue that my bullish stance on the company will remain valid.

A look at expectations

Before I get into the expectations that analysts have set forth regarding TotalEnergies, I think it would be helpful to cover the firm's overall financial performance since I last wrote about it. In 2023, the company generated a hefty $218.95 billion worth of revenue. Although this is a tremendous amount of money, it did fall short, by quite a large margin, of the $263.21 billion the company reported for 2022. All but one of the company’s operating segments experienced weakness during this time. The one exception to this was the Integrated Power segment, which saw revenue climb from $30.81 billion to $31.46 billion. This modest growth was driven by a couple of factors. For starters, net power production achieved by the segment ticked up modestly from 33.2 TWh to 33.4 TWh. The company saw an improvement in installed capacity for its power generation from 12 GW to 17 GW, with renewables output capacity jumping from 7.7 GW to 13 GW.

Moving on to the other segments, we unfortunately saw a great deal of pain. Its Exploration & Production segment, meanwhile, saw revenue plummet from $65.13 billion to $49.16 billion. Integrated LNG revenue dropped from $38.38 billion to $26.88 billion. Its Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services operations reported declines from $166.74 billion to $136.94 billion, and from $85.14 billion to $79.20 billion, respectively. At first glance, these significant declines might seem worrisome. But as a whole, the business is still doing just fine. A lot of this weakness was driven by lower energy prices. Naturally, for a company of this size and complexity, there were other factors going into its results as well, some of which helped to offset the pain, while others contributed to it. While the company did see some mild improvements in some respects, it did see decreases in volume in other categories, such as an 8% reduction in volume under its Integrated LNG segment because of lower demand in Europe. This was caused by a milder winter than what was anticipated and because of bloated inventory levels in the LNG space. Having said that, for the full year, hydrocarbon production under that segment was actually up by 9% if we exclude Novatek. For those not familiar, Novatek is the second-largest gas producing company in Russia. Previously, TotalEnergies had written down, in its entirety, its investment in that business.

Lower revenue brought with it lower profits and cash flows as well. The one exception was net income, which grew from $20.53 billion to $21.38 billion. However, operating cash flow managed to fall from $47.37 billion to $40.68 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decrease from $44.54 billion to $35.15 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also contracted, falling from $71.58 billion to $50.03 billion.

Weakness has continued into the 2024 fiscal year. Despite some growth for the Integrated LNG segment from a production perspective, and a 14% increase in net power production for the Integrated Power segment, overall revenue for the business for the first quarter fell from $58.31 billion to $51.88 billion. Part of this drop was driven by a 2% reduction in combined liquids and gas output for the firm’s Upstream operations (that consist of its Exploration and Production segment, as well as its Integrated LNG business). Downstream (which consists of its Refining & Chemicals business, as well as its Marketing & Services business), experienced a 10% year-over-year increase when it came to petroleum product sales. However, petrochemicals production was down 5% in Europe, as well as 3% in the Middle East and throughout Asia. A great deal of pain for the company came from lower energy prices. While oil prices remain fairly elevated, year over year the business saw a 28% reduction in LNG prices and reductions in natural gas (depending on the source) of between 22% and 46%.

Despite the top line troubles, TotalEnergies did see net income grow from $5.63 billion to $5.80 billion. But all other profitability metrics worsened during this time. Operating cash flow was slashed from $5.13 billion to $2.17 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a significantly better picture, with the metric falling from $9.12 billion to $8.29 billion. And finally, EBITDA for the business fell from $14.17 billion to $11.49 billion.

When it comes to valuation, the volatility of the energy space creates a great deal of uncertainty. But if we just look at 2022 and 2023 figures, shares do look very attractive. In the chart above, you can see precisely what I mean. I then, as part of my analysis, compared our candidate to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, TotalEnergies ended up being the cheapest of the group. This picture changes on a price to operating basis, with three of the five companies being cheaper than it in this regard. And then, on an EV to EBITDA basis, two of the five ended up cheaper than our candidate.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA TotalEnergies SE 7.8 4.7 4.0 BP (BP) 11.2 3.5 3.6 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 14.6 8.9 7.7 Chevron (CVX) 14.9 8.6 7.1 Shell (SHEL) 13.5 4.6 4.1 Equinor ASA (EQNR) 8.5 4.3 1.6 Click to enlarge

Naturally, this picture can always change as new data comes out. And it just so happens that, before the market opens on July 25th, management expects to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Analysts currently anticipate a rather meaningful decline in revenue, with sales forecasted at $46.35 billion. This would be down from the $51.53 billion reported at the same time last year. From a profitability perspective, the picture is the exact opposite. Analysts currently anticipate net income of $2.07 per share. That would represent an improvement over the $1.64 per share reported the same time last year. Should this come to fruition, it would mean a rise in net income from $4.15 billion last year to $4.87 billion this year. In the table below, you can see some other profitability metrics for the second quarter of 2023. Investors would be wise to pay attention to these when new data comes out. If net income is expected to rise, there is some chance that these will improve also. But as we saw from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, net profits can rise even as revenue and cash flows worsen.

Regardless of how you feel about TotalEnergies from a short-term perspective, there's no denying that the company has massive operations and that it has plans for the future. In my prior article on the company, I focused on the firm's outlook over the next few years. But even if we just focus on 2024, the picture looks positive. This year, as a whole, management expects to have a capital expenditure budget of between $17 billion and $18 billion. Around 33% of this is expected to be focused on low carbon energies, mostly under the company’s Integrated Power segment. However, another 33% is going to be focused on entirely new projects, including oil, LNG, and natural gas. This is refreshing since the capital-intensive nature of the energy markets often means that a lot of capital needs to be allocated toward existing assets just to maintain output.

The end result of these investments should be positive. For the company’s upstream operations, for instance, it expects to see total production (excluding operations in Canada) rise by 2% year over year. The reason why it is important to exclude Canada from the equation is because, last year, TotalEnergies sold off all of its ownership stake in TotalEnergies EP Canada for $1.1 billion. This followed the sale of other Canadian assets earlier that year. Overall operating cash flow for the business as a whole should be about $34 billion (excluding changes in working capital) for the year. This compares to the $35.2 billion reported for 2023. This is after factoring in the expectation of a $1 billion reduction in downstream operating cash flow from $8 billion to $7 billion, and a reduction in the Integrated LNG segment’s operating cash flow from $7.3 billion to $6.8 billion. One part of the company that is expected to help considerably is the Integrated Power segment, with operating cash flow from it expected to come in at between $2.5 billion and $3 billion. That would stack up nicely against the $2.2 billion reported for 2023.

If everything goes according to plan, TotalEnergies will have around $17 billion in free cash flow for this year. Management expects to pay out about 40% of operating cash flow in the form of dividends. But that won't stop the company from also allocating around $2 billion each quarter for the rest of 2024 toward share buybacks. This assumes that Brent crude prices remain at around $80 per barrel, and that gas prices remain in the range that management anticipates. For each $10 increase in oil prices from this point, management expects an additional $2.8 billion in operating cash flow. And of course, as the image below illustrates, there are other sensitivities to take into consideration. However, if the company can stick to its current plans and if energy prices remain more or less where management expects them to be, then between 2023 and 2028, the firm anticipates achieving over $100 billion in free cash flow. For a business with a market capitalization of $166.14 billion and an enterprise value of $199.26 billion, this would be a tremendous amount of capital.

In general, I find myself bullish about this market. And I'm especially bullish about any company that is generating such robust cash flows. However, some investors may argue that TotalEnergies deserves to trade near the lower end of the evaluation scale relative to similar firms for one reason or another. Having said that, the company does have a good track record of keeping up with the competition. As you can tell from looking at the chart below, over the last five years, TotalEnergies has kept up with these same five firms that I compared it to. In fact, its total return has been higher than all but two of the five enterprises. So clearly, management is keeping up with the Joneses so to speak.

Takeaway

This can be a difficult space to invest in. General volatility, combined with the complexity of some of these businesses, can make valuation difficult. The good news is that, even during difficult times from a revenue perspective, TotalEnergies seems to be doing just fine. Shares are not the cheapest of the bunch. But they are near the lower end compared to similar enterprises. On an absolute basis, they are also very attractive. Add on top of this the tremendous excess cash flows forecasted, not only for this year but for subsequent years as well, and I do think that keeping the company a ‘buy’ makes sense at this time.

